Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (2024)

Published by Melissa on | Updated | 148 Comments

This Meat Lovers Quiche is loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese in a tender, flaky crust. A perfect breakfast for a birthday, holiday, or breakfast, lunch or dinner any day of the week.

Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (1)

We like to celebrate birthdays all day long at our house. The birthday person gets to pick whatever they want to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Usually everyone wants strawberry crepes, but since my husband and my oldest son’s birthdays are only three days apart we’re having crepes for my son’s birthday, and my husband requested quiche for his birthday. He said real men do eat quiche when it’s loaded with meat.

Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (2)

MakingMeat Lovers Quiche

There was only a little bit of Swiss cheese left in the fridge, so I decided to use three different kinds of cheese, Swiss, Parmesan, and cheddar.

I like to put the filling in the par-baked crust and then pour the eggs on top. Then the meat and cheese are more evenly distributed throughout the quiche.After I added the fillings to the crust on this quiche, I was worried that the eggs wouldn’t fit, but it was perfect.

Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (3)

If the quiche is getting too brown on top, you can cover it with foil. Be sure and check the middle of the quiche with a toothpick or a knife to see if the center is cooked, similarly to how you would check a cake to see if it’s done.

This quiche is perfect for holiday breakfasts as well. I’m sure your family would love to wake up to a slice of this on Easter or Christmas morning. Or, quiche freezes very well. You could bake it and freeze it in slices for a great breakfast any day of the week.

Have you made quiche before? What do you like to eat for breakfast on your birthday?

Meat Lovers Quiche

Cook Time30 minutes mins

Total Time30 minutes mins

Course: Eggs

Keyword: Breakfast, pie

Servings: 8 servings

Calories: 379kcal

Author: Barbara Schieving

Ingredients

  • 1 homemade or store-bought single-crust pie dough
  • 6 large eggs well beaten
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup cooked ground sausage
  • ½ cup diced ham
  • 2 large green onions chopped
  • 1 cup shredded cheese

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425º. Press crust into a 9 inch quiche pan, prick crust and bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the bacon, sausage, ham, green onions, and cheese evenly on top of precooked crust. Pour the egg mixture on top.

  • Bake for 20 minutes until the center is set and a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Notes

You can use a pie plate, but your cook time will be longer.

Nutrition

Serving: 1g | Calories: 379kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 190mg | Sodium: 747mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g

Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (5)

« Pineapple Coconut Bar Cookies

Orange Currant Hot Cross Buns »

Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (6)

About Melissa & Barbara

As of June 2022 Melissa Griffiths now is the one adding recipes. So think of it as Barbara Bakes, and Melissa too! Melissa and Barbara have been blogging friends for over 10 years and when Barbara was ready to retire and spend more time with her family, Melissa took over the site. Read more...

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Kristine Goldman

    So good!!

    Reply

  2. Rose

    Have you ever made this crustless?

    Reply

  3. Angie

    Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (7)
    I have made this several times and it is delicious!

    Reply

  4. Rehoboth

    Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (8)
    Excellent post.
    Thanks

    Reply

  5. Barbara

    would love to have the instructions for this recipe

    Reply

  6. Tessa

    took around 40 mins, not 20 mins!

    Reply

    • Jennifer

      glad u posted this. thought I did something wrong

      Reply

  7. BARBARA WILSON

    Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (9)
    Thanks
    ❤️I love this site

    Reply

« Older Comments

