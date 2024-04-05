Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Meat Lovers Quiche is loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese in a tender, flaky crust. A perfect breakfast for a birthday, holiday, or breakfast, lunch or dinner any day of the week.

We like to celebrate birthdays all day long at our house. The birthday person gets to pick whatever they want to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.

Usually everyone wants strawberry crepes, but since my husband and my oldest son’s birthdays are only three days apart we’re having crepes for my son’s birthday, and my husband requested quiche for his birthday. He said real men do eat quiche when it’s loaded with meat.

MakingMeat Lovers Quiche

There was only a little bit of Swiss cheese left in the fridge, so I decided to use three different kinds of cheese, Swiss, Parmesan, and cheddar.

I like to put the filling in the par-baked crust and then pour the eggs on top. Then the meat and cheese are more evenly distributed throughout the quiche.After I added the fillings to the crust on this quiche, I was worried that the eggs wouldn’t fit, but it was perfect.

If the quiche is getting too brown on top, you can cover it with foil. Be sure and check the middle of the quiche with a toothpick or a knife to see if the center is cooked, similarly to how you would check a cake to see if it’s done.

This quiche is perfect for holiday breakfasts as well. I’m sure your family would love to wake up to a slice of this on Easter or Christmas morning. Or, quiche freezes very well. You could bake it and freeze it in slices for a great breakfast any day of the week.

Have you made quiche before? What do you like to eat for breakfast on your birthday?

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe 4.45 from 289 votes Meat Lovers Quiche Cook Time30 minutes mins Total Time30 minutes mins Course: Eggs Keyword: Breakfast, pie Servings: 8 servings Calories: 379kcal Author: Barbara Schieving Ingredients 1 homemade or store-bought single-crust pie dough

6 large eggs well beaten

½ cup milk

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

1 cup cooked ground sausage

½ cup diced ham

2 large green onions chopped

1 cup shredded cheese Instructions Preheat oven to 425º. Press crust into a 9 inch quiche pan, prick crust and bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the bacon, sausage, ham, green onions, and cheese evenly on top of precooked crust. Pour the egg mixture on top.

Bake for 20 minutes until the center is set and a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Notes You can use a pie plate, but your cook time will be longer. Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 379kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 190mg | Sodium: 747mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g

