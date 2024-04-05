Meat Lovers Quiche Recipe | Barbara Bakes (2024)

Published by Melissa on | Updated | 148 Comments
Pin
Share
Tweet
Jump to Recipe
This Meat Lovers Quiche is loaded with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese in a tender, flaky crust. A perfect breakfast for a birthday, holiday, or breakfast, lunch or dinner any day of the week.
We like to celebrate birthdays all day long at our house. The birthday person gets to pick whatever they want to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert.
Usually everyone wants strawberry crepes, but since my husband and my oldest son’s birthdays are only three days apart we’re having crepes for my son’s birthday, and my husband requested quiche for his birthday. He said real men do eat quiche when it’s loaded with meat.
MakingMeat Lovers Quiche
There was only a little bit of Swiss cheese left in the fridge, so I decided to use three different kinds of cheese, Swiss, Parmesan, and cheddar.
I like to put the filling in the par-baked crust and then pour the eggs on top. Then the meat and cheese are more evenly distributed throughout the quiche.After I added the fillings to the crust on this quiche, I was worried that the eggs wouldn’t fit, but it was perfect.
If the quiche is getting too brown on top, you can cover it with foil. Be sure and check the middle of the quiche with a toothpick or a knife to see if the center is cooked, similarly to how you would check a cake to see if it’s done.
This quiche is perfect for holiday breakfasts as well. I’m sure your family would love to wake up to a slice of this on Easter or Christmas morning. Or, quiche freezes very well. You could bake it and freeze it in slices for a great breakfast any day of the week.
Have you made quiche before? What do you like to eat for breakfast on your birthday?
Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe
Meat Lovers Quiche
Cook Time30 minutes mins
Total Time30 minutes mins
Course: Eggs
Keyword: Breakfast, pie
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 379kcal
Author: Barbara Schieving
Ingredients
- 1 homemade or store-bought single-crust pie dough
- 6 large eggs well beaten
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
- 1 cup cooked ground sausage
- ½ cup diced ham
- 2 large green onions chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425º. Press crust into a 9 inch quiche pan, prick crust and bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.
In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Sprinkle the bacon, sausage, ham, green onions, and cheese evenly on top of precooked crust. Pour the egg mixture on top.
Bake for 20 minutes until the center is set and a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Notes
You can use a pie plate, but your cook time will be longer.
Nutrition
Serving: 1g | Calories: 379kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 190mg | Sodium: 747mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g
More recipes you might like:
Tomato and Zucchini Quiche, Barbara Bakes
Potato and Bacon Frittata, Barbara Bakes
Mini Puff Pastry Quiche, The Comfort of Cooking
Potato-Crusted Vegetarian Quiche , Cookin’ Canuck
Asparagus and Bacon Quiche with Cream Cheese, Completely Delicious
Pin It:
Pin
Share
« Pineapple Coconut Bar Cookies
Orange Currant Hot Cross Buns »
About Melissa & Barbara
As of June 2022 Melissa Griffiths now is the one adding recipes. So think of it as Barbara Bakes, and Melissa too! Melissa and Barbara have been blogging friends for over 10 years and when Barbara was ready to retire and spend more time with her family, Melissa took over the site. Read more...
Reader Interactions
Comments
Kristine Goldman
So good!!
Reply
Rose
Have you ever made this crustless?
Reply
Angie
I have made this several times and it is delicious!
Reply
Rehoboth
Excellent post.
Thanks
Reply
Barbara
would love to have the instructions for this recipe
Reply
Tessa
took around 40 mins, not 20 mins!
Reply
Jennifer
glad u posted this. thought I did something wrong
Reply
BARBARA WILSON
Thanks
❤️I love this site
Reply
Leave a Reply
« Older Comments