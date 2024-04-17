Medieval Times Tomato Bisque Recipe (2024)

Medieval Times Tomato Bisque Recipe

Medieval Times Tomato Bisque Recipe: Soup’s on in the Medieval Times Kingdom! Enjoy a castle favorite, the tomato bisque, and help Dallas LIFE with food donations.

Winter’s chill is taking hold of the kingdom this January and February, and what better way to warm up than with a hot, delicious bowl of soup! Known for their famous tomato bisque, Medieval Times is partnering with non-profit Dallas LIFE to help those in need create their own healthy soups by tackling hunger in North Texas with a food drive and by releasing the bisque recipe for all to make.

To donate, bring any non-perishable food item to the Dallas castle and receive 45% off adult admission for a Thursday, Sunday or the 2pm Saturday show through February 12th. Suggested food items include the makings for soups including tomato sauce, beans or peas, broths or stocks and canned vegetables.

The history of soup is as old as the history of cooking. The act of combining various ingredients in a large pot to create a nutritious, filling, easily digested, simple to make/serve food was inevitable. This made it the perfect choice for both sedentary and traveling cultures, rich and poor, healthy people and invalids. Soup (and stews, pottages, porridges, gruels, etc.) evolved as dictated by local ingredients and tastes. There was no tableware, so soup was drunk right out of the bowl, as was any type of stew.

Soups are a great option nutritionally, they provide us with lots of important nutrients including vitamins and minerals for relatively few calories. Soup can be a simple addition to any meal and a great way to make sure that you and your family get the essentialservings of whole grains, vegetables and protein in one bowl.

“There is no secret to creating an amazing soup,” said Frank Dameron, Director of Food Services at Medieval Times. “It’s all about the ingredients. The best herbs and fresh produce will help keep even the coldest Dallas/Fort Worth winter days at bay.”

MEDIEVAL TIMES TOMATO BISQUE RECIPE (home version)

2 tbls. canola oil

2 ea. medium carrots, peeled

1 ea. celery stalk, cleaned and trimmed

½ ea. medium onion, peeled

1 tsp. garlic, minced

2 ea. 6 oz. cans tomato paste

1 ea. 15 1/2 oz can tomato puree

5 cups water

1 tsp. paprika

3 tbls. sugar

2 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. fresh ground pepper

Pinch Italian seasoning

½ ea. lemon, for juice

Cut the carrots, celery and onion into small pieces about ½ inches. Place the carrots, onions and celery into a food processor fitted with the knife blade and pulse until they are finely minced, almost pureed. Heat the canola oil in a 5 – 6 quart stainless steel sauce pan or pot. Add the finely minced carrots, onions and celery and cook until vegetables are soft but not browned, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the minced garlic and continue to cook for another 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and stir into the vegetables to combine well and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the tomato puree, water, paprika sugar, salt, ground pepper, Italian Seasoning and juice from ½ lemon. Bring soup to a boil while stirring frequently. Once soup comes to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and continue to simmer for 20 minutes, while stirring frequently to prevent soup from scorching. When soup is finished cooking, remove from heat, taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Serve immediately.

ABOUT MEDIEVAL TIMES

The pageantry and thrills of an authentic jousting come to life inside Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. Based upon the true story of a noble family with documentation dating back to the 11th century Spain, the walls of King Don Carlos’ castle come to life when six armor-clad knights on valiant horses seek the title of champion.

While witnessing almost two hours of jousting, swordsmanship, thrilling hand-to-hand combat, displays of extraordinary horsemanship and falconry, dine with King Don Carlos and his royal court during a four-course meal which includes garlic bread, tomato bisque soup, roasted chicken, sweet buttered corn, herb-basted potatoes, the pastry of the Castle and select beverages. Vegetarian meals and special allergy accommodations are available upon request.

Medieval Times began with two dinner/entertainment complexes located in Majorca and Benidorm, Spain, and have since grown to nine locations in North America. The first North American castle in Kissimmee, Florida opened in December 1983. The Dallas castle, located off Stemmons Freeway in the Dallas Design District, opened in June of 1992.

For more information, visit MedievalTimes.com.

ABOUT DALLAS LIFE

Dallas LIFE reaches out to homeless men, women and children with food, clothing, shelter, education – and a proven path to recovery and self-sufficiency. It is the largest homeless shelter in North Texas, housing up to 500 people per night.

Dallas LIFE welcomes the needy. Whether it is a homeless man, a single mother with children, or an entire family, Dallas LIFE is a safe place to recover from the trauma of homelessness. Some come beaten and bruised; others addicted and confused. All need a fresh start and a loving hand-up. At Dallas LIFE, these needs are met every day! For more information, visit DallasLIFE.org.

