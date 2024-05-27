Menemen Recipe - Give Recipe (2024)

What Is Turkish Menemen?

Menemen is a traditional Turkish breakfast dish that is mostly served in a pan. It is a simple one-pan dish with eggs, tomatoes and green peppers.

There is always a discussion in Turkey about whether menemen should contain onions or not. It is a matter of taste. We love them both. You can try and decide for yourself.

This simple egg dish gets its name from a Turkish town called Menemen, which is located in Izmir. It is said that this egg dish was made first by the Cretan Turks who moved to this town.

Although menemen is the star of a well prepared traditional Turkish breakfast, this Turkish scrambled eggs with tomatoes can be served for all meals.

It is a quick lunch or dinner for Turkish people especially during summer months when tomatoes and peppers are in season.

Is Menemen The Same As Shakshuka?

These two dishes are almost the same. They are both breakfast dishes basically made with eggs, tomatoes and peppers.

Shakshuka is from North African cuisine but has become popular in Middle Eastern countries too.

The main difference between menemen and shakshuka is their look. In a traditional menemen recipe, everything is mixed and combined well while the eggs are not mixed with the tomato base in a shakshuka recipe.

That being said, Turkish menemen has a similar version too. You can leave the eggs whole after adding them in the tomatoes and peppers cooking in the pan. It is not as popular as the scrambled egg style though.