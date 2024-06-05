Mexican Casserole - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Published: Jun 8, 2014 · Modified: Jul 30, 2023 by Jenna · This post may contain affiliate links · 53 Comments

This Weight Watcher's Mexican Casserole is going to be your favorite new casserole recipe. It's packed with ground beef, tomatoes, corn, tortillas, and black beans. It's pretty much a taco that is stacked inside a casserole dish.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

I managed to cut back the sodium content down on this casserole to about 200 mg by using no salt-added canned food. I've been on this low-sodium kick lately and I found no salt added corn, black beans, and tomatoes at the grocery store. I even found low sodium taco seasoning. The only ingredients that had sodium in it were the cheese and corn tortillas.

This casserole is made in only 1 or 2 dishes for easy clean up.

It's loaded with a ton of all your favorite Mexican vegetables like beans, corn, and tomatoes.

Ingredients Needed

Extra lean ground beef (drained or rinsed!) - Is considered better than higher fat options for several reasons. First, it has less saturated fat, which can contribute to heart disease and other health issues. Additionally, it tends to have fewer calories per serving, making it a good option for those watching their weight. The 96% lean ground beef from Aldi is my favorite.

- Is considered better than higher fat options for several reasons. First, it has less saturated fat, which can contribute to heart disease and other health issues. Additionally, it tends to have fewer calories per serving, making it a good option for those watching their weight. The 96% lean ground beef from Aldi is my favorite. Onion (chopped) - use minced onion or onion powder if you don't like onions

- use minced onion or onion powder if you don't like onions Canned jalapeno slices , chopped

, chopped Fresh tomatoes , chopped or 1 (15 oz) can diced canned tomatoes

, chopped or 1 (15 oz) can diced canned tomatoes Can kernel corn (drained) - refers to corn that has been harvested, cooked, and preserved in a can. It is a popular food item due to its convenience and long shelf life. However, some people prefer fresh or frozen corn for its taste and texture.

(drained) - refers to corn that has been harvested, cooked, and preserved in a can. It is a popular food item due to its convenience and long shelf life. However, some people prefer fresh or frozen corn for its taste and texture. Black beans (rinsed and drained) - are a convenient and versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are a great source of protein and fiber, and can be added to salads, soups, stews, and even dips.

(rinsed and drained) - are a convenient and versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are a great source of protein and fiber, and can be added to salads, soups, stews, and even dips. Taco seasoning mix - Is a blend of spices used to flavor ground beef or other meats for use in tacos. It typically includes a combination of chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and sometimes salt and pepper. It can be purchased pre-mixed, or made at home using individual spices. I usually buy the Lower Sodium Taco Seasoning packets such as Mrs Dash.

How to Make Mexican Casserole

Step 1: Brown ground beef and chopped onions in large skillet; brown 10 to 12 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring constantly. Drain all fat from skillet and return beef/onions to skillet.

Step 2: Add corn, black beans, tomatoes, chilies/jalapenos, and taco seasoning mix; mix well. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile spray a 12x8-inch (2-quart) baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cut each tortilla in half; place 8 halves in the bottom of the sprayed baking dish, overlapping slightly.

Step 4: Spoon half of the beef mixture evenly over the tortillas. Spoon sour cream over beef mixture; spread evenly. Top with the remaining 8 tortilla halves and remaining beef mixture. (Cover tightly with foil & Freeze for later OR cook as directed below…).

Step 5: (Thaw overnight if frozen) Heat oven to 350ºF. Bake at 350ºF for 25 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle with cheese. Cover; let stand 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve with fresh chopped lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, black olives, etc…

Serving Size: Slice the casserole into 6 equal portions. Serving size is 1 slice.

I hope you like this casserole dish just as much as I did! Serve with your favorite taco condiments such as sour cream, avocado, etc....

Recipe FAQs

What are the five components of a casserole? See Also Beef Braciole Recipe (Involtini) In a standard casserole recipe, there is protein, vegetables, starch, sauce, and cheese. Sometimes there will be dairy added to the casserole. This recipe can be made into so many new recipes just by changing the 5 components of a casserole! Instead of tortillas add cooked pasta! How do Americans make casseroles? Casseroles are usually layered dishes and they get slowly cooked in the oven covered in foil. What is the difference between a hotdish and casserole? Casserole is the name of the dish used to cook with, whereas hot dish is the meal itself

