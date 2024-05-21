Mexican Salad | Vegetables Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Mexican street salad Ingredients Method FAQs
  • Healthy recipes
    • Healthy snacks
    • Healthy lunches
    • Healthy chicken recipes
    • Healthy fish recipes
    • Healthy vegetarian recipes
  • Main Ingredient
    • Chicken
    • Pasta
    • Vegetables
    • Fish
    • Beef
    • Eggs
    • View more…
  • Special Diets
    • Vegan
    • Vegetarian ideas
    • Gluten-free
    • Dairy-free
    • Budget recipes
    • One-pan recipes
    • Meals for one
    • Breakfast
    • Desserts
    • Quick fixes
    • View more…
  • Baking recipes
    • Cakes
    • Biscuit recipes
    • Gluten-free bakes
    • View more…
  • Family recipes
    • Money saving recipes
    • Cooking with kids
    • School night suppers
    • Batch cooking
    • View more…
  • Special occasions
    • Dinner party recipes
    • Sunday roast recipes
    • Dinner recipes for two
    • View more…
    • 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
    • ONE
    • Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
    • 7 Ways
    • Veg
    • View more…
  • Nutrition
    • What foods are good for gut health?
    • Healthy eating tips
    • Special diets guidance
    • All about sugar
    • Learn about portion size
    • View more
  • Features
    • Cheap eats
    • Healthy meals
    • Air-fryer recipes
    • Family cooking
    • Quick fixes
    • View more
  • How to’s
    • How to cook with frozen veg
    • How to make the most of your oven
    • How to make meals veggie or vegan
    • View more
  • More Jamie Oliver

Mexican street salad

With shredded cabbage & jalapeño chilli

  • Dairy-freedf
  • Gluten-freegf
  • Veganvg
  • Vegetarianv

Mexican Salad | Vegetables Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2)

With shredded cabbage & jalapeño chilli

“Be brave with the lime juice and chilli in this Mexican salad, your taste buds'll thank you for it! ”

Serves 4

Cooks In15 minutes

DifficultySuper easy

Jamie's AmericaVegetablesAlfrescoMexicanAmericanSides

Nutrition per serving

  • Calories 153 8%

  • Fat 9.9g 14%

  • Saturates 1.4g 7%

  • Sugars 12.1g 13%

  • Salt 0.63g 11%

  • Protein 2.9g 6%

  • Carbs 13.8g 5%

  • Fibre 5.0g -

Of an adult's reference intake

Recipe From

Jamie's America

By Jamie Oliver

Tap For Method

Ingredients

  • Metric
  • Germany

Would you rather see the UK version? Would you rather see the US version? Would you rather see the Australian version? Would you rather see the German version? Would you rather see the Dutch version? Você prefere ver a versão em português? Close

  • ½ small white cabbage
  • ½ small red cabbage
  • 1 small bunch radishes , (about 10) trimmed and finely sliced
  • 2 carrots , peeled and finely sliced
  • 1 big bunch fresh coriander (60g) , leaves and stalks finely chopped
  • 2 large jalapeno chillies (or other green chilli) , to taste, finely sliced
  • 1 red onion , peeled and finely sliced
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 2-3 limes , juice of

Tap For Method

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

Recipe From

Jamie's America

By Jamie Oliver

Tap For Ingredients

Method

  1. This simple little salad can be quite extraordinary, but you’ve got to season it with that Mexican spirit by being brave with the lime juice, salt and chilli, until it’s singing in your mouth. It does a great job of waking up the other things it’s served with – a few spoonfuls of this next to a grilled chicken breast or pork chop would be an absolute celebration.
  2. Veg-wise, the onion, coriander and white cabbage are non-negotiable, as they form the base of this salad, but feel free to have a play with the other ingredients and use things like fennel or asparagus. Basically whatever’s in season and available should be a nice addition.
  3. The easiest and quickest way to make this is to use a food processor with a slicer attachment or a mandolin. If you don’t have either of those, use a speed peeler, or simply grate everything finely.
  4. Shred your white and red cabbage into two separate piles. Put just the white cabbage into a large bowl with the radishes, carrots and most of the coriander. Mix everything together really well, then kick up the flavours by adding almost all the chopped chilli, the sliced red onion and a good few lugs of extra virgin olive oil. Add most of the lime juice and a good pinch of sea salt, then toss together and have a taste. Just keep adjusting everything, adding more fragrance with the coriander, heat with the last of the chilli and acid with another squeeze of lime juice, until it’s just right for you.
  5. When you’re happy, fold in the red cabbage right before serving so it doesn’t stain everything, and tuck in.

Related features

Brilliant 5-ingredient batch cook recipes

Amazing mushroom recipes

Our favourite summer vegetarian recipes

Recipe From

Jamie's America

By Jamie Oliver

Related video

Mexican steak tacos: Tommi Miers

© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited

© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited

Mexican Salad | Vegetables Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes (2024)

FAQs

Mexican Salad | Vegetables Recipes | Jamie Oliver Recipes? ›

salad, any of a wide variety of dishes that fall into the following principal categories: green salads; vegetable salads; salads of pasta, legumes, or grains; mixed salads incorporating meat, poultry, or seafood; and fruit salads.

View More
What are the 5 types of salads on the menu? ›

salad, any of a wide variety of dishes that fall into the following principal categories: green salads; vegetable salads; salads of pasta, legumes, or grains; mixed salads incorporating meat, poultry, or seafood; and fruit salads.

Get More Info Here
What is the best Mexican cheese for salads? ›

Queso Cotija

It is a strong-smelling and tasting, salty, aged cheese. Easily shredded or crumbled, queso Cotija really comes into its own as a flavor-adding topping for salads, beans, pasta, and antojitos.

Discover More Details
What kind of lettuce is used in Mexican food? ›

Americans use Iceberg lettuce; Mexicans use Roman lettuce. They taste different. Iceberg Lettuce almost has no taste. Roman lettuce is a little bit bitter.

View Details
What's in Millionaire's salad? ›

ingredients
  1. 1 (21 ounce) can cherry pie filling.
  2. 1 (8 ounce) carton Cool Whip.
  3. 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk.
  4. 1 (16 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained.
  5. 1 (11 ounce) can mandarin oranges.
  6. 1 cup seedless grapes (optional)
  7. 1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
  8. 1 cup mini marshmallows.

Discover More Details
What are the 3 main ingredients in Mexican food? ›

The most popular Mexican ingredients are beans, rice, avocado and limes. They're utilized in nearly every dish, from hearty enchilada casseroles to creamy drinks like horchata. Read on to learn the top ingredients in Mexican cooking and to find some recipe inspiration for your next taco or burrito night at home!

Learn More
What is the green leafy stuff in Mexican food? ›

Quiletes is the overarching name for a bunch of edible wild greens used in Mexican cooking. They include things like watercress, papalo, purslane, huauzontle, and epazote. Quelites can be sautéed with onions and garlic to be served as a side dish, added to salads, or used as a garnish for tacos.

Keep Reading
What salad originated in Mexico? ›

Caesar salad was invented in the early 1920s by Caesar Cardini, an Italian chef who owned a restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico. He moved to Tijuana from California to avoid Prohibition, and it was here, on July 4th, 1924, where Caesar is believed to have invented the Caesar Salad.

Learn More Now
Does authentic Mexican food have lettuce? ›

Many tacos made with guisados also don't have coriander & onion toppings. This doesn't mean that shredded lettuce isn't used at all in Mexican dishes. It's just very rare to see it on tacos. Flautas, sopes, pozole, tostadas, & many other delicious dishes are commonly served up with fresh shredded lettuce.

Show Me More
Top Articles
25 Weight Watchers Instant Pot Recipes for Easy Weight Loss
Easy Microwave Scrambled Egg Cup Recipes
Générateur de Carte Bancaire 2024 - VCCGenerator
How to Summon the Vengeful True Sun God in Bloons TD 6
Latest Posts
32 Olive Garden Copycat Recipes
35+ Tasty Vegan Mexican Recipes
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 6099

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.