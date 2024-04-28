Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Microwave Mug Meals are an easy way to eat Real Food for every meal but with little waiting or wash up. Mug Meals take minutes to mix up and less time to cook in the microwave. To make your life easy I have created a days worth of Microwave Mug Meals from breakfast to dinner, and of course dessert. You’ll find realgame changers like Microwave Mug Granola, Macaroni & Cheese and even Microwave Mug Pizza.

Microwave Mug Meals are for EVERYONE! Whetheryou are always on the go, living in a dorm or want to eat single serving portions ofreal meals that will satisfy your appetite and save you time. Mix any of theMicrowave Mug Meals up the night before, and just pop them into the microwave for a quick meal in minutes. And of course, feel free to combine them all for the ultimate Mug Meal!

Microwave Granola in a Mug (Breakfast)

You won’t believe that Granola can come out of a microwave crunchy, toasted and just like baked granola but without the wait and wash up. This Granola is gluten free and suitable for vegans. Find theMicrowave Granola in a Mug recipe here.

This recipe may change the way you make this family favorite going forward. It's made with real ingredients made in minutes, and faster thanfrom a box.

This muffin packs a protein punch that will give you energy and keeps you going until your next meal. It's a perfect snack for after a work out.

Microwave Mug Pizza (Dinner)

Pizza made in a microwave? This Pizza is a serious game changer when it comes to your meals. It is real food fast, better thanfast food.You will not believe the results. Find myMicrowave Mug Pizza Recipe here.

Microwave Mug Brownie (Dessert)

This indulgent Chocolate Brownie is a single serving of heaven just for you and possibly the best, fudgiest Brownie ever. Find myMicrowave Mug Brownie Recipe here.

