Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

, Roundups
Learn how to make 5 microwave mug meals in just minutes including recipes for Mug Pizza, Chocolate Brownie, Macaroni & Cheese & more!

By Gemma Stafford

Last updated on November 11, 2019

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (1)

Hi Bold Bakers!

Microwave Mug Meals are an easy way to eat Real Food for every meal but with little waiting or wash up. Mug Meals take minutes to mix up and less time to cook in the microwave. To make your life easy I have created a days worth of Microwave Mug Meals from breakfast to dinner, and of course dessert. You’ll find realgame changers like Microwave Mug Granola, Macaroni & Cheese and even Microwave Mug Pizza.

Microwave Mug Meals are for EVERYONE! Whetheryou are always on the go, living in a dorm or want to eat single serving portions ofreal meals that will satisfy your appetite and save you time. Mix any of theMicrowave Mug Meals up the night before, and just pop them into the microwave for a quick meal in minutes. And of course, feel free to combine them all for the ultimate Mug Meal!

Microwave Granola in a Mug (Breakfast)

You won’t believe that Granola can come out of a microwave crunchy, toasted and just like baked granola but without the wait and wash up. This Granola is gluten free and suitable for vegans. Find theMicrowave Granola in a Mug recipe here.

This recipe may change the way you make this family favorite going forward. It’s made with real ingredients made in minutes, and faster thanfrom a box. Find my.

This muffin packs a protein punch that will give you energy and keeps you going until your next meal. It’s a perfect snack for after a work out. Find my.

Microwave Mug Pizza (Dinner)

Pizza made in a microwave? This Pizza is a serious game changer when it comes to your meals. It is real food fast, better thanfast food.You will not believe the results. Find myMicrowave Mug Pizza Recipe here.

Microwave Mug Brownie (Dessert)

This indulgent Chocolate Brownie is a single serving of heaven just for you and possibly the best, fudgiest Brownie ever. Find myMicrowave Mug Brownie Recipe here.

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (15)

E.S.Black

6 years ago

Hey Gemma….the recipes are awesome….i love the mug brownies and mac and cheese…they are so quick and easy….I’m a great fan…we had surprise guests and I doubled the brownies to make a baby cake….it was absolutely gorgeous….very tasty….????…i have made the crazy dough today too…hope it turns out well….love from Pakistan

4

Reply

View Replies (1)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (16)

6 years ago

Hi Gemma!
Thanks for sharing this! I was wondering, and sorry if this is a weird question, but would the recipes still work if I use a microwaveable plastic container instead of a mug?

2

Reply

View Replies (1)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (17)

Olivia

2 years ago

Gemma, I have a problem, I really wanna try the brownie one and when I click the Microwave Mug Brownie recipe here, it was not the original recipe, did u update it or sth?

Last edited 2 years ago by Olivia

Reply

View Replies (1)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (18)

Mona

2 years ago

Hello! These recipes are great! I’d love to try these but i don’t have a microwave, is it possible if i could do these in an oven?

Reply

View Replies (1)

See Also
Pioneer Woman Recipes For Christmas | 25 Of The Best Holiday Dishes

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (19)

3 years ago

bonjour dés que j’ai un moment je vous regarde sur internet j’aime beaucoup ce que vous faite dans la patisserie je suis de belgique et voisin de la france

Reply

View Replies (1)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (20)

Roxi

4 years ago

How are you, Gemma?
Pizza in a mug? OMG, you have broken a record.
I tried it—–milkless pizza it was terrifric.

Reply

View Replies (1)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (21)

Hinanokakao

4 years ago

i try the brownis one it was good when it’s out of the microwave but then i have to stop eating it and do something else when iam back and try to eat it the brownise became hard but still eatable though XD. could it be becouse i was cooking it to long in the microwave?

Reply

View Replies (2)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (22)

Mandy

5 years ago

You have made so many delicious snacks and meals. Have you made any that are gluten free., aspecially the single mug kind for that 1 guest we all have that is celiac.? Oh please oh please help.

Reply

View Replies (1)

Microwave Mug Meals: 5 Recipes for Real Food Fast | Bigger Bolder Baking (23)

Troy Shakespeare

6 years ago

Hi Gemma!

I love there recipies!!! I made the brownie, it tastes awsome so i wanted my brother to try. Then I told my hole familly, and the ALL loved it! I might do the pizza one later. Anyways, thanks so much for the recipies!!!

Reply

View Replies (3)

