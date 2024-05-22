Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (2024)

Published: Nov 2, 2020 · Modified: Aug 5, 2021 by Shadi HasanzadeNemati · This post may contain affiliate links .

An easy everyday tahini sauce recipe that's perfect for falafel, shawarma and kabobs. You can make a big batch of this easy Middle Eastern sauce in only 10 minutes and always have it at hand.

You know that amazing tahini sauce your favorite middle eastern place adds to their wraps? This is it! Use it alongside Lebanese garlic sauce (toum) to top your falafel wraps, chicken shawarma, garlic chicken or even as a dip with some pita chips! Simple yet delicious, this is the sauce you want to have on hand at all times.

Table Of Contents: About This Recipe

What Is Tahini?

Tahini Sauce Ingredients

How To Make Tahini Sauce

Variations

Serving Suggestions

Frequently Asked Questions

More Recipes Using Tahini

Step-by-Step Recipe

About This Recipe Ever got a falafel sandwich at a Middle Eastern place and with the first bite you've wondered what that awesome sauce is? That's tahini sauce! This easy Middle Eastern sauce, also known astahini dressing is perfect for dishes such as falafel, shawarma, kabobs and even roasted or raw vegetables. Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurants serve this sauce alongside the main dish and it's truly addictive!

Today we are going back to basics. We all know one of the staples of Middle Eastern cuisine isTahiniso let's learn a bit more about this magic sesame paste that's taking over the world.

What Is Tahini? Tahini, also known as Tahina is a creamy paste made of toasted ground sesame and is a common ingredient used in Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. It is the base for common Middle Eastern mezze and dips such as hummus and baba ghanoush. You can make tahini at home or purchase it at supermarkets. It's common to use tahini in sweet recipes such as halva. In Iran and Turkey, people use sesame paste to make Halvardeh, a type of halva made with tahini, sugar and nuts and it's common to be served for breakfast.

Tahini: A good tahini is made 100% of sesame seeds. It's smooth, creamy and not grainy at all. You can find tahini at Middle Eastern and Mediterranean shops or online. You don't need to refrigerate tahini after opening the jar.

A good tahini is made 100% of sesame seeds. It's smooth, creamy and not grainy at all. You can find tahini at Middle Eastern and Mediterranean shops or online. You don't need to refrigerate tahini after opening the jar. Garlic: This recipe calls for a few cloves of garlic. I like mine to have a stronger garlic taste but if you like your tahini sauce to have less of a "kick", you can use one clove of garlic.

This recipe calls for a few cloves of garlic. I like mine to have a stronger garlic taste but if you like your tahini sauce to have less of a "kick", you can use one clove of garlic. Lemon juice: Freshly squeezed lemon juice adds a nice bright flavor to the sauce. You can also use lime juice.

Freshly squeezed lemon juice adds a nice bright flavor to the sauce. You can also use lime juice. Spices: You need cumin, cayenne and salt. These spices add enough flavor to our homemade tahini sauce. The amount of cayenne pepper depends on how spicy you like the sauce to be.

You need cumin, cayenne and salt. These spices add enough flavor to our homemade tahini sauce. The amount of cayenne pepper depends on how spicy you like the sauce to be. Water: To thin out the tahini, we use water. The amount of water depends on the tahini's consistency and how thick you'd like the sauce to be.

How To Make Tahini Sauce Stir the tahini with garlic in a bowl to combine. Season with salt, cayenne pepper and cumin. Add in the lemon juice and water. Stir to combine and add more water if needed. Add the chopped parsley (if using), mix and taste to make sure the seasoning is right.

Variations Lemon: Double the amount of lemon juice in the original recipe for more acidity.

Double the amount of lemon juice in the original recipe for more acidity. Spicy: Add ¼ teaspoon more cayenne pepper to the basic tahini sauce recipe.

Add ¼ teaspoon more cayenne pepper to the basic tahini sauce recipe. Tahini yogurt sauce: Add 2 tablespoons yogurt to the original tahini sauce recipe and add more water if needed. Tahini yogurt sauce has more subtle tahini flavor and is a bit creamier.

Add 2 tablespoons yogurt to the original tahini sauce recipe and add more water if needed. Tahini yogurt sauce has more subtle tahini flavor and is a bit creamier. Garlic: Add a few cloves of roasted garlic to sauce and mix or blend to combine for extra flavor!

Serving Suggestions I love this easy garlic tahini sauce recipe because I can use it in many different dishes. Here are a few of my favorite ways to use it: Sandwiches and wraps: You can serve this sauce with beef shawarma , lamb burger , arayes , chicken souvlaki , beef shish kabob , falafel or even chicken gyro . This sauce will make every sandwich and wrap 10 times better!

You can serve this sauce with , , , , , or even . This sauce will make every sandwich and wrap 10 times better! Plates and rice dishes: Top dishes such as Greek chicken and rice with some tahini sauce for more flavor!

Top dishes such as with some tahini sauce for more flavor! As a dip:This sauce make a delicious dip that you can serve with some homemade pita chips , roasted vegetables , grille vegetables or fresh cut vegetables such as carrots and celery.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I make this ahead of time? Absolutely! I love making a large batch of this sauce and keep it in the fridge. Follow the recipe (you can double or triple the ingredients) and store in a jar with a tight lid. You can keep tahini sauce in the fridge for up to 7 days. See Also 100 Keto Christmas RecipesEasy Vegan No Bake Fudge RecipeIs Tofu Keto? (+Carbs in Various Kinds of Tofu & Magic Recipe)Keto Rum Balls Recipe | Low Carb Dessert - Christmas Special What to do with the leftovers? You can store the leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to one month. Where do I buy quality tahini sauce? I always get mine at my local Middle Eastern or Mediterranean store. These stores usually carry brands that offer quality products.

