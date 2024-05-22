Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Shadi HasanzadeNemati · This post may contain affiliate links .

An easy everyday tahini sauce recipe that's perfect for falafel, shawarma and kabobs. You can make a big batch of this easy Middle Eastern sauce in only 10 minutes and always have it at hand.

Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (1)

You know that amazing tahini sauce your favorite middle eastern place adds to their wraps? This is it! Use it alongside Lebanese garlic sauce (toum) to top your falafel wraps, chicken shawarma, garlic chicken or even as a dip with some pita chips! Simple yet delicious, this is the sauce you want to have on hand at all times.

About This Recipe

Ever got a falafel sandwich at a Middle Eastern place and with the first bite you've wondered what that awesome sauce is? That's tahini sauce!

This easy Middle Eastern sauce, also known astahini dressing is perfect for dishes such as falafel, shawarma, kabobs and even roasted or raw vegetables. Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurants serve this sauce alongside the main dish and it's truly addictive!

Today we are going back to basics. We all know one of the staples of Middle Eastern cuisine isTahiniso let's learn a bit more about this magic sesame paste that's taking over the world.

Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (2)

What Is Tahini?

Tahini, also known as Tahina is a creamy paste made of toasted ground sesame and is a common ingredient used in Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. It is the base for common Middle Eastern mezze and dips such as hummus and baba ghanoush. You can make tahini at home or purchase it at supermarkets.

It's common to use tahini in sweet recipes such as halva. In Iran and Turkey, people use sesame paste to make Halvardeh, a type of halva made with tahini, sugar and nuts and it's common to be served for breakfast.

Tahini Sauce Ingredients

Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (3)
  • Tahini: A good tahini is made 100% of sesame seeds. It's smooth, creamy and not grainy at all. You can find tahini at Middle Eastern and Mediterranean shops or online. You don't need to refrigerate tahini after opening the jar.
  • Garlic: This recipe calls for a few cloves of garlic. I like mine to have a stronger garlic taste but if you like your tahini sauce to have less of a "kick", you can use one clove of garlic.
  • Lemon juice:Freshly squeezed lemon juice adds a nice bright flavor to the sauce. You can also use lime juice.
  • Spices: You need cumin, cayenne and salt. These spices add enough flavor to our homemade tahini sauce. The amount of cayenne pepper depends on how spicy you like the sauce to be.
  • Water: To thin out the tahini, we use water. The amount of water depends on the tahini's consistency and how thick you'd like the sauce to be.

How To Make Tahini Sauce

  1. Stir the tahini with garlic in a bowl to combine.
  2. Season with salt, cayenne pepper and cumin.
  3. Add in the lemon juice and water. Stir to combine and add more water if needed.
  4. Add the chopped parsley (if using), mix and taste to make sure the seasoning is right.
Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (4)

Variations

  • Lemon: Double the amount of lemon juice in the original recipe for more acidity.
  • Spicy: Add ¼ teaspoon more cayenne pepper to the basic tahini sauce recipe.
  • Tahini yogurt sauce:Add 2 tablespoons yogurt to the original tahini sauce recipe and add more water if needed. Tahini yogurt sauce has more subtle tahini flavor and is a bit creamier.
  • Garlic: Add a few cloves of roasted garlic to sauce and mix or blend to combine for extra flavor!

Serving Suggestions

I love this easy garlic tahini sauce recipe because I can use it in many different dishes. Here are a few of my favorite ways to use it:

  • Sandwiches and wraps: You can serve this sauce with beef shawarma, lamb burger, arayes, chicken souvlaki, beef shish kabob, falafel or even chicken gyro. This sauce will make every sandwich and wrap 10 times better!
  • Plates and rice dishes:Top dishes such as Greek chicken and rice with some tahini sauce for more flavor!
  • As a dip:This sauce make a delicious dip that you can serve with some homemade pita chips, roasted vegetables, grille vegetables or fresh cut vegetables such as carrots and celery.
Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (5)

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make this ahead of time?

Absolutely! I love making a large batch of this sauce and keep it in the fridge. Follow the recipe (you can double or triple the ingredients) and store in a jar with a tight lid. You can keep tahini sauce in the fridge for up to 7 days.

What to do with the leftovers?

You can store the leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to one month.

Where do I buy quality tahini sauce?

I always get mine at my local Middle Eastern or Mediterranean store. These stores usually carry brands that offer quality products.

Step-by-Step Recipe

Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (10)

Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce

Shadi HasanzadeNemati

An easy everyday tahini sauce recipe that's perfect for falafel, shawarma and kabobs. You can make a big batch of this easy Mediterranean sauce and always have it at hand.

4.86 from 14 votes

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 10 minutes mins

Course Side Dish

Cuisine Mediterranean

Servings 8 servings

Calories 91 kcal

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • ½ cup tahini
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • cup water more if needed
  • 2 tablespoon lemon juice freshly squeezed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley optional

Instructions

  • In a bowl stir the tahini and minced garlic.

  • Add salt, cayenne pepper and cumin and mix well.

  • Add in the lemon juice and water. Stir to combine and add more water if you like the sauce to be thinner.

  • Add the chopped parsley (if using), mix and taste to make sure the seasoning is right.Add more salt, cayenne pepper or lemon juice if desired.

Notes

  • If you like your tahini sauce runnier, add more water, one tablespoon at a time.

Other flavor variations include:

  • Lemon tahini sauce: double the amount of lemon juice in the original recipe for more acidity.
  • Spicy tahini sauce: Add ¼ teaspoon more cayenne pepper to the basic tahini sauce recipe.
  • Tahini yogurt sauce:Add 2 tablespoons yogurt to the original tahini sauce recipe and add more water if needed. Tahini yogurt sauce has more subtle tahini flavor and is a bit creamier.

Serving suggestions

Here are a few dishes you can serve the tahini sauce with:

  • Chicken shawarma
  • Falafel
  • Mediterranean roasted vegetables

Nutrition

Calories: 91kcalCarbohydrates: 4gProtein: 3gFat: 8gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 151mgPotassium: 73mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 10IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 23mgIron: 1mg

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sam

    Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (15)
    This was so good, we drizzle it on everything!

    Reply

  2. Gina

    Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (16)
    I could drizzle this on everything! So delicious and simple.

    Reply

  3. Naomi Binnie

    Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (17)
    So good!! I added extra lemon and a little vegan (almond based) yogurt. Insanely delicious on everything.

    Reply

    • Shadi HasanzadeNemati

      Thank you Naomi! Happy to know you like this recipe!

      Reply

  4. Eva

    How long can this last in the fridge?

    Reply

    • Shadi HasanzadeNemati

      Hi Eva, This would last for up to 7 days in the fridge 🙂

      Reply

  5. Nellie Tracy

    Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (18)
    I could eat this stuff straight from the jar with a spoon! It's so good!

    Reply

    • Shadi HasanzadeNemati

      Yes! Thanks you Nellie!

      Reply

  6. Sarah Averett

    Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (19)
    Coincidentally, I just tried my first falafel last week and actually did think, "What is this amazing sauce?!" Haha Now I know. And I'll have to make my own now, ASAP! XO

    Reply

    • Shadi HasanzadeNemati

      Hi Sarah! Hope you enjoy this tahini sauce!

      Reply

Middle Eastern Tahini Sauce Recipe (2024)
