Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (2024)

by Jennifer Debth

24 Comments

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

I have received information and materials from JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER, Inc., McNeil Nutritionals, LLC Subsidiary the makers of LACTAID®. The opinions stated are my own. This is a sponsored post.

These BakedMilk and Cereal Donuts are simple to makeand simply FUN to eat! Your choice of cake mix + your choice of cereal make these donuts versatile and delicious!

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (2)Happy National Cereal Day!

I don’t have it often, but I L.O.V.E cereal. Liiiike I don’t have it often, beCAUSE I love it so much.

I could literally down an entire box in one sitting.

Soooooo . . .

to celebrate?

Milk and Cereal Donuts, of course!

What else? 🙂

These Milk and Cereal Donuts are surprisingly easy to make and super fun to eat.

Pass the milk and cereal {donuts}, please!

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (3)

Before we get into the recipe today, did you guys watch the video above?👆

Trevor and Ihad a little too much fun making it. 😉

If you watched it then you know we’re working withLACTAID® today…

and we’re super pumped.

Who better to partner with to celebrateNational Cereal Day?

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (4)No more #DairyEnvy for those of you with dairy sensitivities, becauseLACTAID®has worked for over 30 years to introduce high-quality, lactose-free products that…

Guess what?!

ACTUALLY TASTE GOOD!

Their products are real dairy, just without the lactose, andI promise you, you’llnever even miss it. 😉

So, today, I usedLACTAID® Whole Milk in thisMilk and Cereal Donuts Recipe, so that even those with dairysensitivities canenjoy National Cereal Day!

It all starts by making “cereal milk” – soak your choice of cereal and milk for 30 minutes.

Once you have your cereal milk ready, you’ll combine that with cake mix (yellow or chocolate – yes, please!), an egg, oil, and more cereal.

That’s it for the base, you guys.

How easy is that?!

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (5)Now that the batter is ready, you have two options:

  1. Mini Donut Holes
  2. Donuts

I did both. 🙂

Either scoop batterinto a mini muffin tin or fill a plastic baggie with the batter and pipeit into a donut pan(I’d recommend watching the video above 👆to see exactly how we did this).

Then bake ’em up, and dunk them into a glaze (vanilla or chocolate – again, yes, please!) – powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, cocoa powder (if making the chocolate glaze), and a pinch of salt – and top with more cereal!

Have fun with thisMilk and Cereal Donuts Recipeby trying it with different cake mixes and cereals… whatever you choose, they WILL be delicious…

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (6)and devoured. 😉

– Jennifer

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (7)

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe

These Baked Milk and Cereal Donuts are simple to make and simply FUN to eat! Your choice of cake mix + your choice of cereal make these donuts versatile and delicious!

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 24 donuts

Ingredients

Donut Base

  • 1 (15.25 oz) box cake mix yellow or chocolate*
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup LACTAID® Whole Milk
  • 1/2 cup cereal of choice *
  • 1 cup crushed cereal of choice *

Vanilla Glaze

  • 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2-3 tablespoons LACTAID® Whole Milk more if necessary
  • pinch salt

Chocolate Glaze

  • 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2-3 tablespoons LACTAID® Whole Milk more if necessary
  • pinch salt

Topping

  • cereal of choice *

Recipe Video

Instructions

Donut Base

  • Combine milk and 1/2 cup cereal of choice in a small bowl. Let sit for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray donut pan and/or mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together cake mix, egg, oil, and milk/cereal mixture together until well combined.

  • Stir in crushed cereal.

Mini Donut Holes

  • Use a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop to fill the prepared mini muffin pan.

  • Bake for 10-12 minutes.

  • Remove from pan and let cool.

Donut Pan

  • Make a small cut in the corner of a gallon sized ziplock baggie.

  • Fill baggie with batter.

  • Pipe the batter into the prepared donut pan - only filling halfway up or they’ll spill over.

  • Bake for 10-12 minutes.

  • Remove from pan and let cool.

Vanilla Glaze

  • Whisk together glaze ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth.

Chocolate Glaze

  • Whisk together glaze ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth.

Assembly

  • Dunk cooled donut or mini donut hole into glaze of choice and roll into cereal of choice. Enjoy immediately!

STORING

Room Temp:1-2 Days

Refrigerator:1 Week

Freezer:2-3 Months

Reheat:Microwave to warm

*Storage times may vary based on temperature and conditions

Notes

*Most brands are lactose free, but as always, be sure to read labels to verify!

Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe

Amount Per Serving (1 donut)

Calories 160 Calories from Fat 36

% Daily Value*

Fat 4g6%

Saturated Fat 1g6%

Cholesterol 10mg3%

Sodium 143mg6%

Potassium 49mg1%

Carbohydrates 31g10%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 22g24%

Protein 2g4%

Vitamin A 55IU1%

Vitamin C 0.3mg0%

Calcium 62mg6%

Iron 0.8mg4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

*Note: Nutrition information is estimated and varies based on products used.

Keywords: cake mix, cereal, easy

Course: Breakfast

Cuisine: American

Author: Jennifer Debth

Thanks again toLACTAID®for sponsoring today’s post!

  1. Heather

    These are SO pretty! Almost too pretty to eat 😉

    Reply

    • Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy

      Thank you so much Heather!

  2. Carolyn

    These are so fun. My kids would go nuts for them!

    Reply

    • Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy

      Thanks Carolyn!

  3. Julie

    I really want to try Lactaid — dairy and I don’t always agree! These donuts are ADORABLE — thanks so much for the fun idea!

    Reply

    • Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy

      It tastes SO good! I think you’ll like it 🙂 Thanks Julie!!

  4. Phi

    Oh! My! Gah! I love these!!!! I just recently got a donut baking pan, don’t know what took me so long lol, and I just love it. I’m all about baked donuts right now, and cereal too – so combine them and omg need need need to try!

    Reply

    • Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy

      Hahah thanks Phi!!!! 🙂

