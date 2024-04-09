Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (2024)

Home Recipes Breakfast Sweet Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe
by Jennifer Debth
24 Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.
I have received information and materials from JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER, Inc., McNeil Nutritionals, LLC Subsidiary the makers of LACTAID®. The opinions stated are my own. This is a sponsored post.
These BakedMilk and Cereal Donuts are simple to makeand simply FUN to eat! Your choice of cake mix + your choice of cereal make these donuts versatile and delicious!
Quick Navigation
- General
- Ingredients
- Get the recipe
- Frequently Asked Questions
- How to store
- Nutrition information
Happy National Cereal Day!
I don’t have it often, but I L.O.V.E cereal. Liiiike I don’t have it often, beCAUSE I love it so much.
I could literally down an entire box in one sitting.
Soooooo . . .
to celebrate?
Milk and Cereal Donuts, of course!
What else? 🙂
These Milk and Cereal Donuts are surprisingly easy to make and super fun to eat.
Pass the milk and cereal {donuts}, please!
Before we get into the recipe today, did you guys watch the video above?👆
Trevor and Ihad a little too much fun making it. 😉
If you watched it then you know we’re working withLACTAID® today…
and we’re super pumped.
Who better to partner with to celebrateNational Cereal Day?
No more #DairyEnvy for those of you with dairy sensitivities, becauseLACTAID®has worked for over 30 years to introduce high-quality, lactose-free products that…
Guess what?!
ACTUALLY TASTE GOOD!
Their products are real dairy, just without the lactose, andI promise you, you’llnever even miss it. 😉
So, today, I usedLACTAID® Whole Milk in thisMilk and Cereal Donuts Recipe, so that even those with dairysensitivities canenjoy National Cereal Day!
It all starts by making “cereal milk” – soak your choice of cereal and milk for 30 minutes.
Once you have your cereal milk ready, you’ll combine that with cake mix (yellow or chocolate – yes, please!), an egg, oil, and more cereal.
That’s it for the base, you guys.
How easy is that?!
Now that the batter is ready, you have two options:
- Mini Donut Holes
- Donuts
I did both. 🙂
Either scoop batterinto a mini muffin tin or fill a plastic baggie with the batter and pipeit into a donut pan(I’d recommend watching the video above 👆to see exactly how we did this).
Then bake ’em up, and dunk them into a glaze (vanilla or chocolate – again, yes, please!) – powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, cocoa powder (if making the chocolate glaze), and a pinch of salt – and top with more cereal!
Have fun with thisMilk and Cereal Donuts Recipeby trying it with different cake mixes and cereals… whatever you choose, they WILL be delicious…
and devoured. 😉
– Jennifer
Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe
These Baked Milk and Cereal Donuts are simple to make and simply FUN to eat! Your choice of cake mix + your choice of cereal make these donuts versatile and delicious!
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Yield: 24 donuts
Print Pin Rate Recipe
Equipment for this recipe
(equipment shown are affiliate links)
Ingredients
US Customary - Metric
Donut Base
- 1 (15.25 oz) box cake mix yellow or chocolate*
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 cup LACTAID® Whole Milk
- 1/2 cup cereal of choice *
- 1 cup crushed cereal of choice *
Vanilla Glaze
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2-3 tablespoons LACTAID® Whole Milk more if necessary
- pinch salt
Chocolate Glaze
- 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2-3 tablespoons LACTAID® Whole Milk more if necessary
- pinch salt
Topping
- cereal of choice *
Recipe Video
Instructions
Donut Base
Combine milk and 1/2 cup cereal of choice in a small bowl. Let sit for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray donut pan and/or mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together cake mix, egg, oil, and milk/cereal mixture together until well combined.
Stir in crushed cereal.
Mini Donut Holes
Use a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop to fill the prepared mini muffin pan.
Bake for 10-12 minutes.
Remove from pan and let cool.
Donut Pan
Make a small cut in the corner of a gallon sized ziplock baggie.
Fill baggie with batter.
Pipe the batter into the prepared donut pan - only filling halfway up or they’ll spill over.
Bake for 10-12 minutes.
Remove from pan and let cool.
Vanilla Glaze
Whisk together glaze ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth.
Chocolate Glaze
Whisk together glaze ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth.
Assembly
Dunk cooled donut or mini donut hole into glaze of choice and roll into cereal of choice. Enjoy immediately!
Take 5 seconds to rate this recipe below. We greatly appreciate it!
Rate This Recipe
STORING
Room Temp:1-2 Days
Refrigerator:1 Week
Freezer:2-3 Months
Reheat:Microwave to warm
*Storage times may vary based on temperature and conditions
Notes
*Most brands are lactose free, but as always, be sure to read labels to verify!
People Also Viewed
Sweet
Side Dishes
Brownies and Bars
Air Fryer
Non-Alcoholic
Nutrition Information
Nutrition Facts
Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe
Amount Per Serving (1 donut)
Calories 160 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 10mg3%
Sodium 143mg6%
Potassium 49mg1%
Carbohydrates 31g10%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 22g24%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin A 55IU1%
Vitamin C 0.3mg0%
Calcium 62mg6%
Iron 0.8mg4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
*Note: Nutrition information is estimated and varies based on products used.
Keywords: cake mix, cereal, easy
Enjoy this recipe?
Tag @showmetheyummy on Instagram and hashtag it #showmetheyummy
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Author: Jennifer Debth
Thanks again toLACTAID®for sponsoring today’s post!
Reader Interactions
Heather
These are SO pretty! Almost too pretty to eat 😉
Reply
Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy
Thank you so much Heather!
Carolyn
These are so fun. My kids would go nuts for them!
Reply
Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy
Thanks Carolyn!
Julie
I really want to try Lactaid — dairy and I don’t always agree! These donuts are ADORABLE — thanks so much for the fun idea!
Reply
Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy
It tastes SO good! I think you’ll like it 🙂 Thanks Julie!!
Phi
Oh! My! Gah! I love these!!!! I just recently got a donut baking pan, don’t know what took me so long lol, and I just love it. I’m all about baked donuts right now, and cereal too – so combine them and omg need need need to try!
Reply
Jennifer @ Show Me the Yummy
Hahah thanks Phi!!!! 🙂
Leave a Comment/Rating
Filter Comments
All Comments 0 Questions 0 Reviews