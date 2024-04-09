Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe - Lactose Free Baked Cake Mix Donuts (2024)

JUMP TO RECIPE

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

I have received information and materials from JOHNSON & JOHNSON CONSUMER, Inc., McNeil Nutritionals, LLC Subsidiary the makers of LACTAID®. The opinions stated are my own. This is a sponsored post.

These BakedMilk and Cereal Donuts are simple to makeand simply FUN to eat! Your choice of cake mix + your choice of cereal make these donuts versatile and delicious!

Quick Navigation General

Ingredients

Get the recipe

Frequently Asked Questions

How to store

Nutrition information

Happy National Cereal Day!

I don’t have it often, but I L.O.V.E cereal. Liiiike I don’t have it often, beCAUSE I love it so much.

I could literally down an entire box in one sitting.

Soooooo . . .

to celebrate?

Milk and Cereal Donuts, of course!

What else? 🙂

These Milk and Cereal Donuts are surprisingly easy to make and super fun to eat.

Pass the milk and cereal {donuts}, please!

Before we get into the recipe today, did you guys watch the video above?👆

Trevor and Ihad a little too much fun making it. 😉

If you watched it then you know we’re working withLACTAID® today…

and we’re super pumped.

Who better to partner with to celebrateNational Cereal Day?

No more #DairyEnvy for those of you with dairy sensitivities, becauseLACTAID®has worked for over 30 years to introduce high-quality, lactose-free products that…

Guess what?!

ACTUALLY TASTE GOOD!

Their products are real dairy, just without the lactose, andI promise you, you’llnever even miss it. 😉

So, today, I usedLACTAID® Whole Milk in thisMilk and Cereal Donuts Recipe, so that even those with dairysensitivities canenjoy National Cereal Day!

It all starts by making “cereal milk” – soak your choice of cereal and milk for 30 minutes.

Once you have your cereal milk ready, you’ll combine that with cake mix (yellow or chocolate – yes, please!), an egg, oil, and more cereal.

That’s it for the base, you guys.

How easy is that?!

Now that the batter is ready, you have two options:

Mini Donut Holes Donuts

I did both. 🙂

Either scoop batterinto a mini muffin tin or fill a plastic baggie with the batter and pipeit into a donut pan(I’d recommend watching the video above 👆to see exactly how we did this).

Then bake ’em up, and dunk them into a glaze (vanilla or chocolate – again, yes, please!) – powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, cocoa powder (if making the chocolate glaze), and a pinch of salt – and top with more cereal!

Have fun with thisMilk and Cereal Donuts Recipeby trying it with different cake mixes and cereals… whatever you choose, they WILL be delicious…

and devoured. 😉

– Jennifer

Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe These Baked Milk and Cereal Donuts are simple to make and simply FUN to eat! Your choice of cake mix + your choice of cereal make these donuts versatile and delicious! Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Yield: 24 donuts Print Pin Rate Recipe Equipment for this recipe Mini Muffin Pan Buy Now → Nesting Bowls Buy Now → Small Cookie Scoop Buy Now → See all equipment See all equipment (equipment shown are affiliate links) Ingredients US Customary - Metric Donut Base ▢ 1 (15.25 oz) box cake mix yellow or chocolate*

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 1/4 cup canola oil

▢ 1 cup LACTAID® Whole Milk

▢ 1/2 cup cereal of choice *

▢ 1 cup crushed cereal of choice * Vanilla Glaze ▢ 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2-3 tablespoons LACTAID® Whole Milk more if necessary

▢ pinch salt Chocolate Glaze ▢ 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

▢ 1/4 cup cocoa powder

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2-3 tablespoons LACTAID® Whole Milk more if necessary

▢ pinch salt Topping ▢ cereal of choice * Recipe Video Instructions Donut Base Combine milk and 1/2 cup cereal of choice in a small bowl. Let sit for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray donut pan and/or mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together cake mix, egg, oil, and milk/cereal mixture together until well combined.

Stir in crushed cereal. Mini Donut Holes Use a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop to fill the prepared mini muffin pan.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from pan and let cool. Donut Pan Make a small cut in the corner of a gallon sized ziplock baggie.

Fill baggie with batter.

Pipe the batter into the prepared donut pan - only filling halfway up or they’ll spill over.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from pan and let cool. Vanilla Glaze Whisk together glaze ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth. Chocolate Glaze Whisk together glaze ingredients in a medium sized bowl until smooth. Assembly Dunk cooled donut or mini donut hole into glaze of choice and roll into cereal of choice. Enjoy immediately!

Take 5 seconds to rate this recipe below. We greatly appreciate it! Rate This Recipe STORING Room Temp:1-2 Days Refrigerator:1 Week Freezer:2-3 Months Reheat:Microwave to warm *Storage times may vary based on temperature and conditions Notes *Most brands are lactose free, but as always, be sure to read labels to verify! People Also Viewed Sweet Easy Baked Pumpkin Donuts Recipe Side Dishes Cornbread Recipe Brownies and Bars Rice Krispie Treats Recipe Air Fryer Air Fryer Donuts Non-Alcoholic Green Juice Recipe Healthy Alfredo Sauce Recipe Nutrition Information Nutrition Facts Milk and Cereal Donuts Recipe Amount Per Serving (1 donut) Calories 160 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g6% Saturated Fat 1g6% Cholesterol 10mg3% Sodium 143mg6% Potassium 49mg1% Carbohydrates 31g10% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 22g24% Protein 2g4% Vitamin A 55IU1% Vitamin C 0.3mg0% Calcium 62mg6% Iron 0.8mg4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. *Note: Nutrition information is estimated and varies based on products used. Keywords: cake mix, cereal, easy Enjoy this recipe? Tag @showmetheyummy on Instagram and hashtag it #showmetheyummy Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Author: Jennifer Debth

Thanks again toLACTAID®for sponsoring today’s post!