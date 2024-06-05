Minestrone soup | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

BUDGET-FRIENDLY MEAL PLAN TIPS:

This recipe serves 8, so you’ll have plenty left over for lunches. To serve, reheat in a pan, stirring often until piping hot through.

– Don’t waste any of your greens – remove those tougher stalks, finely chop and add them to the base of your soup with the onion, carrot and celery.

– This soup is great for using up odds and ends from your dried pasta packets. Pile whatever you’ve got in a clean tea towel, then give it a good bash so it’s all about the same size.

EASY SWAPS:

– When it comes to herbs, use what you’ve got. Rosemary or thyme leaves would be delicious here, or even a sprinkling of dried herbs.

– Add other chopped veg when you’re frying the onions, if you’ve got it, like leek, courgette or potato.

– Use whatever stock you can get your hands on – of course a fresh broth would be brilliant, but a humble stock cube will absolutely do the job.

– This is lovely finished with a sprinkling of grated Parmesan cheese, but you could use Cheddar. A sprinkling of fresh baby basil leaves will always be beautiful, if you’ve got them, and my kids enjoy it with a dollop of pesto on top, too.

– Out of pasta? No problem, use rice instead or even hunks of bread, which will soak up all that lovely flavour.