Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes | Best Mini Cheesecakes Recipe (2024)

These Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes are made with lavender cheesecake, blackberry topping, whipped cream and a fresh blackberry on top! Don’t let these little treats fool you – they are AMAZING! They might just be the biggest surprise hit to come out of my kitchen!

So if you hang around here much, then you know I love cheesecake. I have a gajillion cheesecake recipes on the site and I love them all. There’s everything from your classic vanilla cheesecake to fun flavors like my Oreo Brookie Cheesecake.

But every once in a while, I try some flavors that are a little more unique. Back in December it was the Raspberry Goat Cheese Cheesecake that rocked my world and today it’s these Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes.

I’m not kidding when I tell you that the hubs and I both let out an audible “WOW” when we first bit into these little bites of heaven. Blackberry lavender is a flavor that sounded fun to try, but I didn’t expect them to be THIS GOOD. I mean seriously. Even if you think floral things taste funny, these might just change your mind. Amaze-balls. Please, please make them. Yes, I’m begging.

How to Make Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes

So let’s talk about making these Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes. First let me say that if it’s possible to go a little heavy on the purple, then I just might have done it with these, LOL. So feel free to tone that down a bit, if you like.

To get started, make the blackberry topping. It takes a little time to cool and it’s something that could be made a day or two ahead, if you want. You’ll puree the blackberries and then strain the puree to remove the seeds so it’s nice and smooth.

Combine the puree with some sugar and cornstarch and cook it over the stove until it boils, then let it slowly boil for about 5 minutes. The cornstarch will thicken the mixture right up and make a lovely topping for these cheesecakes. Set it in the fridge to cool.

Next up is the graham cracker crust. Combine the ingredients and then divide them between the cups. I like to use the smooth rounded end of my muddler to press the crusts firmly into the cups, so if you have something similar, use that.

Bake the crusts for about 5 minutes, then let them cool.

The filling is lavender flavored and includes pretty much what you’d expect – cream cheese, sugar, a little flour, sour cream, eggs and the flavorings.

I want to talk about those flavorings for just a second because I think this is what makes the difference. There’s just enough lavender extract in these cheesecakes, but even more importantly, there’s a little bit of vanilla extract as well. I’m a firm believer that a little bit of vanilla is what takes the floral-y edge off of the lavender flavor so that these don’t taste like you’re eating a flower. You want to be sure not to overlook the vanilla. It helps with minty desserts to keep them from tasting like toothpaste, and it helps with the lavender here.

The mini cheesecakes are baked without a water bath (yay!) and then slowly cooled. Once they are cool, you can add the blackberry topping on top and a little swirl of whipped cream. I topped them off with a fresh blackberry as well.

I kid you not when I tell you that these Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes are amazing. Lightly floral, but not overpowering. Fruity. So full of flavor, yet so light. They were a huge hit! The blackberry filling complements the lavender perfectly! My mouth is watering just thinking about them. If you are ever at all curious about interesting flavors, these Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes are a must try!

Recipe Mini Blackberry Lavender Cheesecakes 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.9 from 23 reviews Author: Lindsay

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Yield: 12-14 mini cheesecakes

Category: Dessert

Method: Oven

12 – 14 blackberries Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions 1. To make the blackberry topping, add the berries to a food processor and puree until smooth. You should end up with a little more than 1/2 cup of puree.

2. Combine the berry puree, sugar and cornstarch in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring consistently until mixture thickens and comes to a boil, about 5 minutes.

3. Allow to boil for 45 seconds to 1 minute, then remove from heat. Pour into another bowl and refrigerate and allow to cool completely.

4. Preheat oven to 325°F (162°C). Add cupcake liners to a cupcake pan and spray them with non-stick spray.

5. Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter until well combined. Divide the mixture between the cupcake liners (about 1 1/2 tablespoons per cup) and press into the bottoms.

6. Bake the crusts for 5 minutes then remove from the oven. Allow to cool while you make the cheesecake filling.

7. To make the filling, reduce oven to 300°F (148°C). In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, sugar, and flour until combined (Use low speed to keep less air from getting into the batter, which can cause cracks). Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

8. Add the sour cream, lavender extract and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed until well combined.

9. Add the eggs one at a time, beating slowly and scraping the sides of the bowl after each addition.

10. Add the gel icing color and gently fold to combine.

11. Divide the cheesecake batter between the cups in the pan. The cups should be mostly full.

12. Bake the cheesecakes for 18-20 minutes, then turn off the oven and leave the door closed for another 10 minutes.

13. Crack the oven door and allow cheesecakes to cool for 15-20 minutes, then put in the fridge to finish cooling.

14. When cheesecakes are cool and firm, remove them from the pan.

15. Divide the blackberry filling between the cheesecakes, spooning the mixture onto the top.

16. To make the whipped cream, add the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract to a large mixer. Whip on high speed until stiff peaks form.

17. Add the gel icing color and gently fold to combine.

