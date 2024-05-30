Mini Dutch Baby Pancakes Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

This Mini Dutch Baby Pancakes Recipe is my idea of a delicious and easy breakfast on a Saturday morning. Ready in less than 30 minutes and no more standing over the stove flipping pancakes.

As summer comes to an end, I had to pop on the blog and post one of my all time favorite breakfast recipes, Dutch Baby Pancakes. Soon pumpkins, squash, and the color orange will take over and no one will care about anything else. Le sigh….I like fall and all but summer is my favorite season. Warm weather and fresh fruit will be missed greatly by me.

So about these Mini Dutch Baby Pancakes…they’re amazing! Whoever thought about baking a pancake is a genius and should be honored. I’d make a plaque and hold a fancy dinner because baking pancakes is such a great idea. Seriously, the steps are as simple as preparing the batter, popping it in the oven, and then “ding ding ding,” breakfast is done. No longer are the days you have to watch the stove to ensure your pancake doesn’t burn. No worries about flat pancakes with this dutch baby recipe. I don’t know if I’ll ever make pancakes any other way.

I love these babies as minis. Why you may ask? Honestly…because they are soooo freaking cute. I used to make my dutch baby in a big cast iron skillet…which is cool and all….but this is just too cute and fancy to resist. And what about these cute ramekins? Perfect display when you want a fancy breakfast layout.

In order to make these mini dutch baby pancakes, you’ll need butter, eggs, milk, All Purpose flour, sugars, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and fresh fruit. I bet you you can find all these ingredients in your house without even taking a trip to the grocery store. Another thing I love about this recipe.

Oh…and a blender. You need a blender. Can you believe mine died when I was preparing this very recipe. I improvised though and used a food processor. They came out just fine. But my poor blender, I’ll miss it.

Hopefully you love this recipe as much as my family and I do. My daughter has even become a pro in making these and wants to have competitions on whose taste better and who makes a better presentation. I let her think she wins.

Well I’m off to enjoy these last few days of summer…until next time, Enjoy 🙂

