{Mini} Pavlova Recipe (2024)

Pavlova is an elegant and beautiful dessert that might look intimidating to make, but is actually incredibly easy! The exterior is crispy, while the inside is soft like marshmallow. Filled with fresh whipped cream and a variety of fruit, this mini Pavlova recipe is a showstopper. Perfect for summer, brunch, after dinner, for the holidays or any occasion!

We like to serve ours filled with Homemade Whipped Cream, a little homemade lemon curd or Peach Freezer Jam, and an assortment of fresh berries.

Just the name Pavlova sounds so fancy and out of reach for a novice home cook, right? But it’s not! You might be surprised how easy this meringue dessert is to make. And I’m going to walk you through it. Make sure to watch the video, for even more visual help.

What is pavlova?

This dessert is baked white meringue, filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit. It has a chewy-crisp texture on the outside and a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture inside. It’s wonderful!

It’s named after the Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova, but isn’t actually a Russian recipe at all. While touring Australia and New Zealand in the 1920’s, one of those countries (which is highly debated!) created this dessert and named it in her honor.

Ingredients for this Pavlova Recipe

While the technique is simple and ingredients are basic, you do need to follow the exact recipe for the correct results. This definitely isn’t one of those desserts that you can play around with.

You only need 5 ingredients, and chances are you have them in your pantry already!

Egg whites – egg whites are the base of pavlova. They are beaten into stiff peaks and what make this dessert cloud-like.

– egg whites are the base of pavlova. They are beaten into stiff peaks and what make this dessert cloud-like. Sugar – sugar is so important in this dessert (and I would argue in most desserts!) In Pavlova, the egg whites will collapse without it. Sugar stabilizes the egg whites and binds them during baking and as the dessert cools, so it has that wonderful crispy and airy texture. Yes, it’s a sweetener, but so much more than that.

– sugar is so important in this dessert (and I would argue in most desserts!) In Pavlova, the egg whites will collapse without it. Sugar stabilizes the egg whites and binds them during baking and as the dessert cools, so it has that wonderful crispy and airy texture. Yes, it’s a sweetener, but so much more than that. Cornstarch – cornstarch helps achieve a fluffier and more marshmallow-y like center.

– cornstarch helps achieve a fluffier and more marshmallow-y like center. Lemon Juice – the acid from lemon juice helps the egg whites hold onto air and, like the sugar, helps give the meringue its volume. (My understanding is that you can also use a 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tartar or 1 teaspoon of white vinegar, but I haven’t tried that.)

– the acid from lemon juice helps the egg whites hold onto air and, like the sugar, helps give the meringue its volume. (My understanding is that you can also use a 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tartar or 1 teaspoon of white vinegar, but I haven’t tried that.) Vanilla extract – this ingredient is purely for flavor, but don’t omit it! Just a little makes a big difference.

Tips for the Perfect Pavlova Dessert

The eggs need to be at room temperature before you start whipping them . If your egg whites are not at room temperature, simply place them in a bowl of warm water (not hot) for about 15 minutes to remove their chill. NOTE: yolks separate from the whites easier when the eggs are cold, so be careful when cracking them.

. If your egg whites are not at room temperature, simply place them in a bowl of warm water (not hot) for about 15 minutes to remove their chill. NOTE: yolks separate from the whites easier when the eggs are cold, so be careful when cracking them. Be absolutely certain you don’t get any bit of egg yolk, water, or grease into the whites .

. Whip the egg white until stiff peaks are reached . If you can hold those beaten egg whites upside down without them dropping, you’re good to go. Don’t over-beat, though, or they’ll start to deflate once mixed with the other ingredients.

. If you can hold those beaten egg whites upside down without them dropping, you’re good to go. Don’t over-beat, though, or they’ll start to deflate once mixed with the other ingredients. Beat in the sugar a little at a time , beating well between each addition. This also helps prevent the mixture from collapsing.

, beating well between each addition. This also helps prevent the mixture from collapsing. After piping your meringue, don’t forget to indent the center , to allow room for whipped cream and toppings.

, to allow room for whipped cream and toppings. Fully preheat your oven and bake right away , otherwise the pavlovas will begin to melt or form a layer of brown sugar at the bottom after baking.

, otherwise the pavlovas will begin to melt or form a layer of brown sugar at the bottom after baking. For easy removal, make sure to use parchment paper on your baking sheet . Do not use butter, nonstick spray, wax paper, or foil.

. Do not use butter, nonstick spray, wax paper, or foil. Let pavlovas rest in the oven (turned off, door closed) until completely cooled. The sudden change of temperature (from inside the oven to the outside) shocks the pavlova. Resting in the oven will help prevent browning and cracking. Although, it’s not always perfect!

Can I Make Pavlovas Ahead of Time?

You can make the pavlova up to 3 days ahead of time and store at room temperature (in a low-humidity area) in an airtight container, then assemble just before serving. Once they are assembled the whipped cream starts to soften the meringue, so they should be eaten within 3-4 hours.

What to serve with Pavlova?

Pavlovas can be topped so many different ways, but my favorites include Homemade Whipped Cream, Lemon Curd or Peach Freezer Jam, and an assortment of fresh berries.

You can make pavlovas as a big Pavlova cake too, but I just love to serve them as these mini pavlovas. No cutting, less mess, and look so lovely on a serving tray!

