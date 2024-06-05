Mint White Hot Chocolate Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Warm Mint White Hot Chocolate is super creamy and sweet with a burst of cool, refreshing mint flavor. It's a simple recipe with just 5 ingredients that comes together quickly for a drink that's as rich and comforting as it is pretty.

It's super easy to make with just 5 ingredients and a few minutes. It's also pretty to serve, and easy to make a big batch and keep it warm in the slow cooker for parties or holidays.

Serve topped with marshmallows, whipped cream, or both!

What's the Best Kind of Chocolate to Use for Mint White Hot Chocolate?

When making a recipe with very few ingredients, I find it's best to use higher quality ingredients for best results. In the case of mint white hot chocolate, this means that the white chocolate should be a good quality white chocolate bar.

However, in a hot chocolate emergency, you can easily substitute with white chocolate chips, and the recipe will still work well.

Do I Have to Use Half-and-Half?

No, you don't have to. You can use any kind of milk or even dairy-free milk substitute. But I recommend half-and-half because it's so much richer and creamier.

You can also use 3 cups milk and 1 cup heavy cream, which would be the same ratio as 2c milk and 2c half-and-half, and therefore the same consistency.

Mint versus Peppermint Extract

If you want your hot chocolate to taste like mint, use mint extract. If you're looking for the peppermint flavor, use peppermint extract. The flavors are different. They both will work. It just depends on which flavor you prefer (or what holiday you're celebrating. Peppermint is more festive for Christmas, while mint might be better for St Patrick's Day). You can even use spearmint, if you prefer.

Can You Make Mint White Hot Chocolate in the Slow Cooker?

Yes! Combine all of the ingredients to a slow cooker. Cover and cook on the low setting for about 2 to 3 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Serve immediately topped with whipped cream, or change your slow cooker to the warm setting to keep it hot until ready to serve.

▢ 2 cups milk

▢ 2 cups half & half

▢ 12 ounces white chocolate chopped

▢ ½ teaspoon peppermint extract or mint extract

▢ ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ Optional: A few drops of food coloring

▢ Marshmallows for topping Instructions In a large pot, add milk and half-and-half, and heat over medium heat until steam-y but not boiling.

Stir in the white chocolate. Continue stirring until chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is creamy.

Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 451kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 18g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 8g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 48mg | Sodium: 121mg | Potassium: 378mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 38g | Vitamin A: 383IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 292mg | Iron: 1mg

