Miso butterscotch chocolate tart recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Serves: 12-14
Prep time: 40 mins
Total time:
Photograph by Martin Poole
Recipe by Natalie Seldon
Party Desserts Vegetarian Make ahead Chocolate Weekend Tarts
Nutritional information (per serving)
Calories
498Kcal
Fat
35gr
Saturates
20gr
Carbs
42gr
Sugars
33gr
Fibre
1gr
Protein
3gr
Salt
0.5gr
Natalie Seldon
Natalie is an award-winning food writer, author, cook, and food and prop stylist who's recently published her debut cookbook, The Goodness Of Nuts & Seeds (Kyle Books, £9.99). In her eyes, a home kitchen is a place of creative, enjoyable cooking, which should be simple, fresh and tasty! Visit Natalie's website at Prettyediblestylist.com and follow her @prettyediblestylist.
See more of Natalie Seldon’s recipes
Ingredients
- 375g ready-rolled shortcrust pastry
For the miso butterscotch
- 300ml double cream
- 75g unsalted butter
- 300g golden caster sugar
- ¾ tsp sea salt flakes, plus extra to garnish
- 1½ tbsp concentrated miso paste (we used Yutaka)
For the chocolate ganache
- 150ml double cream
- 150g dark chocolate, about 72% cocoa solids, chopped
Step by step
Get ahead
The tart keeps in the fridge for up to 3 days, or can be frozen.
- First, make the miso butterscotch. Put the cream and butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat and as soon as it starts to bubble, remove from the heat; set aside.
- Put the sugar and 100ml water in a medium saucepan over a low heat and cook, stirring, until all the sugar has dissolved. Increase the heat and bring to the boil. Allow to bubble for 10-12 minutes without stirring, or until the mixture turns a deep caramel colour. Remove from the heat and, working quickly, add the cream mixture, sea salt and miso, then whisk to combine. Return to the heat and cook for a further 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it starts to thicken; pour into a bowl, cool and chill for 2 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C, fan 160°C, gas 4. Line a 23cm diameter loose-based fluted tart tin (about 3cm deep) with the pastry. Trim the edges and prick the base with a fork. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Line the pastry case with baking paper, fill with baking beans and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the paper and baking beans, then bake for a further 15 minutes, or until the pastry is cooked and slightly golden. Allow to cool in the tin. Pour the miso butterscotch into the tart shell and put in the fridge to chill for at least 2 hours, or until set.
- To make the chocolate ganache, put the cream in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Put the chocolate in a bowl and pour in the hot cream. Leave to stand for a couple of minutes then stir until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth and glossy. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Carefully pour the chocolate ganache over the miso butterscotch layer and smooth the surface with a palette knife or the back of a spoon. Chill for 1-2 hours, or until set.
- Before serving, bring to room temperature, dust the edges of the tart with cocoa and sprinkle on some sea salt flakes. Use a hot knife to cut into slices.
Watch this...Miso butterscotch chocolate tart