Miso butterscotch chocolate tart recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Natalie Seldon

Natalie is an award-winning food writer, author, cook, and food and prop stylist who's recently published her debut cookbook, The Goodness Of Nuts & Seeds (Kyle Books, £9.99). In her eyes, a home kitchen is a place of creative, enjoyable cooking, which should be simple, fresh and tasty! Visit Natalie's website at Prettyediblestylist.com and follow her @prettyediblestylist.

