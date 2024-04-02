Miso-Sesame Vinaigrette That’s Good on Anything Recipe (2024)

For me, this was good, but not "eat off the spoon" delicious. I made it as written (in a mini food processor), then tasted it and found it needed a bit more miso. Tasting again, I then added a splash of maple syrup (it was not too sweet for me, as others have noted), and a teaspoon of pureed ginger from The Ginger People. This made it more to my liking, but still not the top dressing on my list. Will try Mark Bitman's Miso-Ginger Dressing next to see if it is more of what I am looking for.