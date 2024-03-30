Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Missi roti is an Indian flat bread with chickpea flour, wheat flour and spices that makes it unique as well as delicious on spot.

You can enjoy missi roti anytime of the year/ day especially warming during winter time. I like to have it for dinner mostly.

Check out my Lunch platter idea and Tandoori roti recipe in this website.

I had missi roti for the first time in the restaurant Mirchi at Esplanade, here in Singapore.

It's one of my favourite restaurants and whenever we go to Raffles side, I will try to have dinner in this restaurant.

Have been there for some 4-5 times so far with friends and families. And being a great fan of north Indian food, I would every time wish to taste different menu that I have never heard or tasted.

But only if someone shares with me, I will be comfortable in trying new things. Otherwise I can't finish the dish.

That day when I tried it also, I alone ordered for a missi roti. But it was too big that I could not finish it. But it was tasting great.

I could really guess the ingredients….But wait, the key ingredients were mentioned in the menu card itself!

So I could actually, relate the ingredients while eating. After so long, I was really craving for this missi roti.

But Vj being busy, I can't ask him to take me to the restaurant as well as we 3 do not go to dine just ourselves, only with friends or guests it is interesting.

So I thought of referring here and try it out at home. And I did and enjoyed fully myself for lunch and dinner too. It is perfect dinner recipe and easy.

Step by step images

Sieve the flour to get rid of small lumps. Mix all the ingredients. Add water and make a stiff dough. Keep covered for 15 minutes.

2. Knead again to make the dough smooth and divide into 5 equal sized balls.

3. Roll out into slightly thicker than usual roti with generous maida flour.

Cook over hot tawa with oil or ghee smeared on both sides, until golden brown spots appear.

You can use the spatula to gently press the roti while cooking for even cooking.

Comes out soft and crispy too, stays soft even after sometime. Goes well with any raita and pickle.

