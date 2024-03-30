Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (2024)

Updated on by Raks Anand 27 Comments
Missi roti is an Indian flat bread with chickpea flour, wheat flour and spices that makes it unique as well as delicious on spot.
You can enjoy missi roti anytime of the year/ day especially warming during winter time. I like to have it for dinner mostly.
Check out my Lunch platter idea and Tandoori roti recipe in this website.
I had missi roti for the first time in the restaurant Mirchi at Esplanade, here in Singapore.
It's one of my favourite restaurants and whenever we go to Raffles side, I will try to have dinner in this restaurant.
Have been there for some 4-5 times so far with friends and families. And being a great fan of north Indian food, I would every time wish to taste different menu that I have never heard or tasted.
But only if someone shares with me, I will be comfortable in trying new things. Otherwise I can't finish the dish.
That day when I tried it also, I alone ordered for a missi roti. But it was too big that I could not finish it. But it was tasting great.
I could really guess the ingredients….But wait, the key ingredients were mentioned in the menu card itself!
So I could actually, relate the ingredients while eating. After so long, I was really craving for this missi roti.
But Vj being busy, I can't ask him to take me to the restaurant as well as we 3 do not go to dine just ourselves, only with friends or guests it is interesting.
So I thought of referring here and try it out at home. And I did and enjoyed fully myself for lunch and dinner too. It is perfect dinner recipe and easy.
Step by step images
- Sieve the flour to get rid of small lumps. Mix all the ingredients. Add water and make a stiff dough. Keep covered for 15 minutes.
2. Knead again to make the dough smooth and divide into 5 equal sized balls.
3. Roll out into slightly thicker than usual roti with generous maida flour.
Cook over hot tawa with oil or ghee smeared on both sides, until golden brown spots appear.
You can use the spatula to gently press the roti while cooking for even cooking.
Comes out soft and crispy too, stays soft even after sometime. Goes well with any raita and pickle.
Recipe card
5 from 4 votes
Missi Roti recipe
Missi roti is an Indian flat bread with chickpea flour, wheat flour and spices that makes it delicious on spot.
Course Main Course
Cuisine Indian
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes minutes
Author Raks Anand
Servings 5
Ingredients
- 1 cup Chickpea flour or besan/ gram flour
- ½ cup Wheat flour heaped
- 2 teaspoon Ginger chopped
- 1 Green chilli
- ½ teaspoon Pepper powder
- 1 Onion chopped
- 1 teaspoon Cumin
- ⅛ teaspoon Turmeric
- 1 teaspoon Amchoor powder
- 2 pinches Asafoetida
- 1 tablespoon Coriander leaves chopped
- 2 tablespoon Oil
- Salt
Instructions
Sieve the flour to get rid of small lumps.
Mix all the ingredients. Add water and make a stiff dough. Keep covered for 15 minutes.
Knead again to make the dough smooth and divide into 5 equal sized balls.
Roll out into slightly thicker than usual roti with generous maida flour.
Cook over hot tawa with oil or ghee smeared on both sides, until golden brown spots appear.
You can use the spatula to gently press the roti while cooking for even cooking.
Notes
- The original recipe used anardhana seeds powder. I used amchoor powder as I had no stock of anardhana.
- I used ginger and asafoetida as I felt I tasted those in the one I had in the restaurants.
Reader Interactions
Comments
AparnaRajeshkumar
Even i have never tasted this raks.. i have to taste then i should try... good one
Reply
Chitra Ganapathy
I have tried once long back. Wish to try again.Tempting!
Reply
Uma Shankar
Yummy
Reply
Asiya
Should we add salt or not? And what is Asafoetida?
Reply
Raks anand
Salt is must. Its there in the ingredients list
Reply
Nivedhanams Sowmya
very aromatic and very tempting!!
Reply
Sandhya Khattri
My all time favorite, adding kasoori methi enchances its taste.
Reply
Veena Theagarajan
all time fav.. I too have this in draft
all time fav.. I too have this in draft
Kiruba Vijay
You didn't ssy when to add salt
Reply
divya
Drooling here. Very inviting.
Reply
Sarada Subramaniam
Very different...will try it soon
Reply
Karunakaran M kalathi
Missi roti - this rajasthani delicacy is my favorite too. It goes well with gatta ki subji ( rajasthani dish)/ veg jaipuri
Reply
Hamaree Rasoi
Excellent and lovely looking missi rotis. Lovely preparation.
Deepa
Reply
Sangeetha Ram
Hi raks I am a great fan of your site hats off to you
Arumayo arumai no words to say simply superb
Reply
Raks anand
Its a typo, updated. Thanks for asking.
And asafoetida means hing.
Reply
Shama Nagarajan
well prepared dear...delicious
Reply
MSUSMA
Nice n protein rich suited for kids lunch box
Reply
Mahalakshmi
hi raks.. missi roti is really appetizing!! soon will try....
I already tried ur thepla... really nice and soft!!
Reply
Uma.s Sankare
It's yummy and delicious.
Reply
Ranjani Krishnamurthy
This comment has been removed by the author.
Reply
Ranjani Krishnamurthy
Loooks so yummy ! Making it now ! BTW..This is my first time on the site.. Can you please adopt me, want to eat all this yumminess , you seem to be cooking up every day ! I am officially a fan!
Reply
Sarada Sasi
all ur recipes are wonderful..the way u present the recipe makes it easy to learn..
Reply
Hajar Tazi
very aromatic and very tempting !!!
Reply
Jyothsna
Rotis were very soft and tasty. Enjoyed it very much last night. But the dough was very sticky and it took much less water than the regular roti dough.
Reply
Revathi Sambasivam
Looks yummy. All ur recipes are so nice and easy to understand..
Reply
Ramya Ragav
Hi raks Plz post romali roti
Reply
Minku
It is very yummy. I'm a great fan of you raks mam. I'm learnt cooking from ur blog only. Keep on posting. Your stories for dishes are even superb.
Reply