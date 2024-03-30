Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (2024)

Updated on by Raks Anand 27 Comments

Missi roti is an Indian flat bread with chickpea flour, wheat flour and spices that makes it unique as well as delicious on spot.

Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (1)

You can enjoy missi roti anytime of the year/ day especially warming during winter time. I like to have it for dinner mostly.

Check out my Lunch platter idea and Tandoori roti recipe in this website.

I had missi roti for the first time in the restaurant Mirchi at Esplanade, here in Singapore.

It's one of my favourite restaurants and whenever we go to Raffles side, I will try to have dinner in this restaurant.

Have been there for some 4-5 times so far with friends and families. And being a great fan of north Indian food, I would every time wish to taste different menu that I have never heard or tasted.

But only if someone shares with me, I will be comfortable in trying new things. Otherwise I can't finish the dish.

That day when I tried it also, I alone ordered for a missi roti. But it was too big that I could not finish it. But it was tasting great.

I could really guess the ingredients….But wait, the key ingredients were mentioned in the menu card itself!

So I could actually, relate the ingredients while eating. After so long, I was really craving for this missi roti.

But Vj being busy, I can't ask him to take me to the restaurant as well as we 3 do not go to dine just ourselves, only with friends or guests it is interesting.

So I thought of referring here and try it out at home. And I did and enjoyed fully myself for lunch and dinner too. It is perfect dinner recipe and easy.

Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (2)

Step by step images

  1. Sieve the flour to get rid of small lumps. Mix all the ingredients. Add water and make a stiff dough. Keep covered for 15 minutes.
Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (3)

2. Knead again to make the dough smooth and divide into 5 equal sized balls.

Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (4)

3. Roll out into slightly thicker than usual roti with generous maida flour.

Cook over hot tawa with oil or ghee smeared on both sides, until golden brown spots appear.

You can use the spatula to gently press the roti while cooking for even cooking.

Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (5)

Comes out soft and crispy too, stays soft even after sometime. Goes well with any raita and pickle.

Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (6)

Recipe card

Missi roti recipe | Easy Indian dinner recipes - Raks Kitchen (7)

5 from 4 votes

Missi Roti recipe

Missi roti is an Indian flat bread with chickpea flour, wheat flour and spices that makes it delicious on spot.

Course Main Course

Cuisine Indian

Prep Time 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes minutes

Author Raks Anand

Servings 5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Chickpea flour or besan/ gram flour
  • ½ cup Wheat flour heaped
  • 2 teaspoon Ginger chopped
  • 1 Green chilli
  • ½ teaspoon Pepper powder
  • 1 Onion chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin
  • teaspoon Turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon Amchoor powder
  • 2 pinches Asafoetida
  • 1 tablespoon Coriander leaves chopped
  • 2 tablespoon Oil
  • Salt

Instructions

Notes

  • The original recipe used anardhana seeds powder. I used amchoor powder as I had no stock of anardhana.
  • I used ginger and asafoetida as I felt I tasted those in the one I had in the restaurants.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. AparnaRajeshkumar

    Even i have never tasted this raks.. i have to taste then i should try... good one

    Reply

  2. Chitra Ganapathy

    I have tried once long back. Wish to try again.Tempting!

    Reply

  3. Uma Shankar

    Yummy

    Reply

  4. Asiya

    Should we add salt or not? And what is Asafoetida?

    Reply

  5. Raks anand

    Salt is must. Its there in the ingredients list

    Reply

  6. Nivedhanams Sowmya

    very aromatic and very tempting!!

    Reply

  7. Sandhya Khattri

    My all time favorite, adding kasoori methi enchances its taste.

    Reply

  9. Kiruba Vijay

    You didn't ssy when to add salt

    Reply

  10. divya

    Drooling here. Very inviting.

    Reply

  11. Sarada Subramaniam

    Very different...will try it soon

    Reply

  12. Karunakaran M kalathi

    Missi roti - this rajasthani delicacy is my favorite too. It goes well with gatta ki subji ( rajasthani dish)/ veg jaipuri

    Reply

  13. Hamaree Rasoi

    Excellent and lovely looking missi rotis. Lovely preparation.
    Deepa

    Reply

  14. Sangeetha Ram

    Hi raks I am a great fan of your site hats off to you
    Arumayo arumai no words to say simply superb

    Reply

  15. Raks anand

    Its a typo, updated. Thanks for asking.
    And asafoetida means hing.

    Reply

  16. Shama Nagarajan

    well prepared dear...delicious

    Reply

  17. MSUSMA

    Nice n protein rich suited for kids lunch box

    Reply

  18. Mahalakshmi

    hi raks.. missi roti is really appetizing!! soon will try....
    I already tried ur thepla... really nice and soft!!

    Reply

  19. Uma.s Sankare

    It's yummy and delicious.

    Reply

  20. Ranjani Krishnamurthy

    This comment has been removed by the author.

    Reply

  21. Ranjani Krishnamurthy

    Loooks so yummy ! Making it now ! BTW..This is my first time on the site.. Can you please adopt me, want to eat all this yumminess , you seem to be cooking up every day ! I am officially a fan!

    Reply

  22. Sarada Sasi

    all ur recipes are wonderful..the way u present the recipe makes it easy to learn..

    Reply

  23. Hajar Tazi

    very aromatic and very tempting !!!

    Reply

  24. Jyothsna

    Rotis were very soft and tasty. Enjoyed it very much last night. But the dough was very sticky and it took much less water than the regular roti dough.

    Reply

  25. Revathi Sambasivam

    Looks yummy. All ur recipes are so nice and easy to understand..

    Reply

  26. Ramya Ragav

    Hi raks Plz post romali roti

    Reply

  27. Minku

    It is very yummy. I'm a great fan of you raks mam. I'm learnt cooking from ur blog only. Keep on posting. Your stories for dishes are even superb.

    Reply

