Mixed Spice Cake | Slimming Eats Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Mixed Spice Apple Cake - a light healthier cake with fresh apples, sultanas and a hint of spices.

Yummy Apple Cake

A perfect cake to make and enjoy when you have some apples that need to be used up. A slice of this is perfect with a cuppa as an afternoon treat.

You can even serve it with a little light cream or custard for a more decadent treat - yum!!!

Substitutes for Sultanas in Cake

Don't like sultanas? Sub for some chocolate chips, just don't forget to recalculate the values if you do.

I like semi-sweet or even dark chocolate chips best in this cake as they compliment the apple.

What size cake tin for the Apple Cake?

I used a 7-inch springform cake tin to bake this cake. A 7 inch is just the right size, you don't really want one any wider or your cake will not get the right height, a 6 inch would possibly work too.

I haven't tested it as muffins, but if you want to give it a go, then make sure you reduce the cooking time, as muffin-sized cakes will take a lot less time to cook that a bigger cake.

Can I use another type of sweetener?

You will notice in this recipe I use a granulated sweetener which is Erythritol based and is used like for like in measurement to sugar. It also doesn't have that horrible after taste that you get with certain sweeteners.

If you can't get sukrin gold, then I recommend using another Erythritol type sweetener, as this cake hasn't been tested with other sweeteners.

Other types of sweetener,are not used like for like for sugar, so you can't use them in the same measurements as I have here. However, if you do decide to give it a try with another type of sweetener, you need to look at the packaging and see what the sugar/sweetener ratio is for that brand, so you know how to adjust.

More Cake Recipes

Fancy some other cake recipes to try? Check out these:

HOT CROSS BUNS RECIPE

LEMON BLUEBERRY OAT PANCAKES

BEST EVER HEALTHIER BROWNIES

CINNAMON ROLL BAKED OAT MUFFINS

COOKIES AND CREAM OAT BITES

BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

RASPBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE BAKED OATMEAL

or head on over to my Full Recipe Index with over 900 delicious Slimming Eats and Weight Watchers friendly recipes all fully searchable by meal type, ingredients, value and smart points etc

Recipe Card Mixed Spice Apple Cake Yield: SERVES 6 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Mixed Spice Apple Cake - a light healthier cake with fresh apples, sultanas and a hint of spices. Ingredients 1 small apple, peeled chopped (stewed without sugar)

100g of plain (all purpose) flour

5 tablespoons of granulated sweetener

1.5 teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of salt

20g of sultanas

3 eggs

1.5 teaspoons of mixed spice

1 teaspoon of vanilla

6 tablespoons of fat free yoghurt

cooking oil spray

Icing sugar, to dust (optional) Instructions Preheat oven to 180c or 350f Grease a large round sponge cake tin with coconut oil spray Stew apple in a little water for a few mins, you want it to still have a slight bite to it and not be a puree, chop finely and set aside in a bowl to cool. Sift the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt into a large mixing bowl. Separate the yolks from the egg. Then add the vanilla extract to the egg yolks, along with the sukrin, and yoghurt. Whisk until you have a smooth paste. Add this into the flour mix and combine until smooth. In another bowl whisk the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Then carefully fold this into the rest of the cake mixture, until ingredients are combined (be careful not to over mix). Fold in the apple and sultanas. Add to the oven and bake for approx 45 mins (a skewer entered into the centre should come out clean) When the cake is ready, remove from oven and allow to cool completely in the cake tin. Remove carefully from tin, slice into 6 equal size slices and it is ready to serve. Enjoy!! Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

scroll down to nutritional info box WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values. If you wish to share this recipe, then please do so by using the share buttons provided at top of this post. DO NOT COPY AND/OR PASTE FULL RECIPES OR SCREENSHOTS OF ANY CONTENT FROM SLIMMING EATS TO ANY SOCIAL MEDIA OR WEBSITE, IT IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. ALL IMAGES AND CONTENT ON SLIMMING EATS ARE COPYRIGHT PROTECTED Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following. It is the responsibility of the Reader to assure the products or ingredients they use in any recipes from Slimming Eats are allergen-free (gluten-free, egg-free, soy-free and/or dairy-free, for example). Slimming Eats assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatement about products, opinions or comments on this site. Check Legal section, for Full Disclaimer, Disclosure and Privacy Policy. See Also The Top 12 Thermomix Recipes to Freeze Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Sukrin Gold Sweetener

Salter Digital Kitchen Weighing Scales

TOMORAL Measuring Cups and Spoons

Eono by Amazon - Set of Six Stainless Steel Nestling Mixing Bowls (Matte and Mirror Finish) … Nutrition Information Yield 6Serving Size 1 SERVING (⅙th of the cake)

Amount Per ServingCalories 121Total Fat 2.7gSaturated Fat 3gTrans Fat 0gCholesterol 124mgSodium 203mgCarbohydrates 19.1gFiber 0.9gSugar 5.3gProtein 5.8g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag me @slimmingeats

Looking for Slimming World Syn values? Please read my anouncement