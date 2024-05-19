Mixed Spice Cake | Slimming Eats Recipes (2024)

· 2 Comments
Mixed Spice Apple Cake - a light healthier cake with fresh apples, sultanas and a hint of spices.
Yummy Apple Cake
A perfect cake to make and enjoy when you have some apples that need to be used up. A slice of this is perfect with a cuppa as an afternoon treat.
You can even serve it with a little light cream or custard for a more decadent treat - yum!!!
Substitutes for Sultanas in Cake
Don't like sultanas? Sub for some chocolate chips, just don't forget to recalculate the values if you do.
I like semi-sweet or even dark chocolate chips best in this cake as they compliment the apple.
What size cake tin for the Apple Cake?
I used a 7-inch springform cake tin to bake this cake. A 7 inch is just the right size, you don't really want one any wider or your cake will not get the right height, a 6 inch would possibly work too.
I haven't tested it as muffins, but if you want to give it a go, then make sure you reduce the cooking time, as muffin-sized cakes will take a lot less time to cook that a bigger cake.
Can I use another type of sweetener?
You will notice in this recipe I use a granulated sweetener which is Erythritol based and is used like for like in measurement to sugar. It also doesn't have that horrible after taste that you get with certain sweeteners.
If you can't get sukrin gold, then I recommend using another Erythritol type sweetener, as this cake hasn't been tested with other sweeteners.
Other types of sweetener,are not used like for like for sugar, so you can't use them in the same measurements as I have here. However, if you do decide to give it a try with another type of sweetener, you need to look at the packaging and see what the sugar/sweetener ratio is for that brand, so you know how to adjust.
More Cake Recipes
Fancy some other cake recipes to try? Check out these:
- HOT CROSS BUNS RECIPE
- LEMON BLUEBERRY OAT PANCAKES
- BEST EVER HEALTHIER BROWNIES
- CINNAMON ROLL BAKED OAT MUFFINS
- COOKIES AND CREAM OAT BITES
- BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS
- RASPBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE BAKED OATMEAL
or head on over to my Full Recipe Index with over 900 delicious Slimming Eats and Weight Watchers friendly recipes all fully searchable by meal type, ingredients, value and smart points etc
LET'S CONNECT!!
Come and follow me on:
You can alsoSubscribeto Slimming Eats so that you never miss any new updates.
Need some support on your weight loss journey? Maybe you need advice or tips on a recipe, or just general meal ideas.
Come join the friendly and supportiveSlimming Eats Communityon Facebook.
If you try this recipe, let us know! Leave a comment, Rate It and Tag us in your Photos @SLIMMINGEATSonINSTAGRAM
Recipe Card
Mixed Spice Apple Cake
Yield: SERVES 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
Mixed Spice Apple Cake - a light healthier cake with fresh apples, sultanas and a hint of spices.
Ingredients
- 1 small apple, peeled chopped (stewed without sugar)
- 100g of plain (all purpose) flour
- 5 tablespoons of granulated sweetener
- 1.5 teaspoon of baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- 20g of sultanas
- 3 eggs
- 1.5 teaspoons of mixed spice
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- 6 tablespoons of fat free yoghurt
- cooking oil spray
- Icing sugar, to dust (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180c or 350f
- Grease a large round sponge cake tin with coconut oil spray
- Stew apple in a little water for a few mins, you want it to still have a slight bite to it and not be a puree, chop finely and set aside in a bowl to cool.
- Sift the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt into a large mixing bowl.
- Separate the yolks from the egg. Then add the vanilla extract to the egg yolks, along with the sukrin, and yoghurt. Whisk until you have a smooth paste.
- Add this into the flour mix and combine until smooth.
- In another bowl whisk the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Then carefully fold this into the rest of the cake mixture, until ingredients are combined (be careful not to over mix).
- Fold in the apple and sultanas.
- Add to the oven and bake for approx 45 mins (a skewer entered into the centre should come out clean)
- When the cake is ready, remove from oven and allow to cool completely in the cake tin. Remove carefully from tin, slice into 6 equal size slices and it is ready to serve.
- Enjoy!!
Notes
Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe:
- Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box
- WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.
If you wish to share this recipe, then please do so by using the share buttons provided at top of this post.
DO NOT COPY AND/OR PASTE FULL RECIPES OR SCREENSHOTS OF ANY CONTENT FROM SLIMMING EATS TO ANY SOCIAL MEDIA OR WEBSITE, IT IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.
ALL IMAGES AND CONTENT ON SLIMMING EATS ARE COPYRIGHT PROTECTED
Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following.
It is the responsibility of the Reader to assure the products or ingredients they use in any recipes from Slimming Eats are allergen-free (gluten-free, egg-free, soy-free and/or dairy-free, for example). Slimming Eats assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatement about products, opinions or comments on this site.
Check Legal section, for Full Disclaimer, Disclosure and Privacy Policy.
Recommended Products
As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Nutrition Information
Yield 6Serving Size 1 SERVING (⅙th of the cake)
Amount Per ServingCalories 121Total Fat 2.7gSaturated Fat 3gTrans Fat 0gCholesterol 124mgSodium 203mgCarbohydrates 19.1gFiber 0.9gSugar 5.3gProtein 5.8g
Looking for Slimming World Syn values?
Please read my anouncement
Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.” Check Legal section, for Full Disclaimer, Disclosure and Privacy Policy.
More Recipes
- Squidgy Chocolate Cake
- Lemon Garlic Potatoes
- Chicken, Leek and Butternut Squash Bake
- Slow Cooker Beef Massaman Curry
Reader Interactions
Comments
Chantel Mcgill says
Made this earlier, very tasty.
Lindy says
Lovely cake and it was gobbled up by family in no time! I used 8 inch tin and it was cooked in 27 minutes. Lovely with light squirty cream and youngest had hers with a drizzle of icing sugar mixed with water. Cut into 8 so only 3 syns per slice. Going to try this cake as muffins next - they'd be a super breakfast or tea time snack.