Moist, Buttery Vanilla Cake | Community Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (2024)

Print me
Introduction
A wonderful, moist sponge with a light soaking of a vanilla syrup. This is my staple celebration cake where a vanilla sponge is the request and I have made it to serve between 8 and 80 people!
A wonderful, moist sponge with a light soaking of a vanilla syrup. This is my staple celebration cake where a vanilla sponge is the request and I have made it to serve between 8 and 80 people!
Ingredients
Serves: 10/12
MetricCups
For the Cake
- 250 grams unsalted butter
- 250 grams golden caster sugar
- ¼ gram salt
- 1 vanilla pod (seeds only - or 1 tsp vanilla bean paste - I get mine from Ocado/Waitrose)
- 5 eggs
- 85 grams plain flour
- 100 grams Greek yoghurt (full-fat - I use Total)
- 250 grams self-raising flour
- 3 tablespoons semi skimmed milk
For the Syrup
- 50 grams golden caster sugar
- 50 millilitres water
- 1 vanilla pod (seeds only - or 1tsp vanilla bean paste)
For the Cake
- 9 ounces unsalted butter
- 9 ounces superfine sugar
- ounce salt
- 1 vanilla bean (seeds only - or 1 tsp vanilla bean paste - I get mine from Ocado/Waitrose)
- 5 eggs
- 3 ounces all-purpose flour
- 4 ounces Greek yoghurt (full-fat - I use Total)
- 9 ounces self-rising flour
- 3 tablespoons reduced fat milk
For the Syrup
- 2 ounces superfine sugar
- 1¾ fluid ounces water
- 1 vanilla bean (seeds only - or 1tsp vanilla bean paste)
Method
Moist, Buttery Vanilla Cake is a community recipe submitted by CucinaItaliana and has not been tested by Nigella.com so we are not able to answer questions regarding this recipe.
Additional Information
Wrapped in baking parchment and cling film, the unfilled cake will keep well for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for up to a month. I like to cut horizontally into 3 layers and fill with raspberry jam and a wonderful vanilla buttercream made by beating together 150g soft unsalted butter, 300g sifted icing sugar and the seeds from 1 vanilla pod or 1 tsp vanilla bean paste until really pale, light and fluffy (makes enough to fill and cover a 20cm round cake).
Wrapped in baking parchment and cling film, the unfilled cake will keep well for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for up to a month. I like to cut horizontally into 3 layers and fill with raspberry jam and a wonderful vanilla buttercream made by beating together 150g soft unsalted butter, 300g sifted icing sugar and the seeds from 1 vanilla pod or 1 tsp vanilla bean paste until really pale, light and fluffy (makes enough to fill and cover a 20cm round cake).
Try This Tip
Home-made vanilla sugar
- 14
- 2
Asked and Answered
Dense Yogurt Pot Cake
- 14
- 2