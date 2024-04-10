Moist, Buttery Vanilla Cake | Community Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (2024)

Method

Moist, Buttery Vanilla Cake is a community recipe submitted by CucinaItaliana and has not been tested by Nigella.com so we are not able to answer questions regarding this recipe.

Preheat oven to 160C/140C fan/gas 3 Grease and line a round, deep 20cm tin Using electric beaters or a stand mixer, beat the butter, sugar, vanilla and Â¼ tsp salt together until really pale and fluffy Add the eggs, one at a time, giving the mix a really good beating before adding the next. Add 1 tbsp of the plain flour after each egg if the mix starts to look slimy rather than fluffy. Add the yoghurt. Sieve together the flours then slowly fold them into the batter, followed by the milk â€“ take great care not to overmix at this point. Spoon the mix into the tin and bake for 1 hr 20 mins or until well risen and golden - a skewer inserted into the middle should come out clean. (Check after 65 minutes) Meanwhile, make the syrup by gently heating 50ml water with the sugar and vanilla in a pan until the sugar dissolves. Set aside. Once the cake is out of the oven, leave to cool for 30 mins in the tin Use a skewer to poke holes all over the cake, going right to the bottom. Pour the syrup over, letting it completely soak in after each addition. Leave to cool completely, then either wrap the cake well or fill and ice/decorate it.