Mojo Sauce Recipe - Red Mojo Sauce Recipe + Green Mojo Sauce Recipe (2024)

If you've ever visited the Canary Islands and tried the local food, you've almost certainly had papas arrugadas con mojo. Or to put it in English, Canarian potatoes with mojo sauce. Red mojo and green mojo are iconic throughout the Canaries and make what would otherwise be rather plain salted boiled potatoes beyond delicious. You can recreate the classic Canarian dish at home with this mojo sauce recipe!

Although this mojo sauce recipe goes great with Canarian potatoes (here's my recipe to make your own!) you can use it on absolutely anything. It makes any meat, fish, seafood or vegetable dish taste gorgeous. Feel free to dollop it on everything in sight or just stick your spoon in the jar and enjoy!

A plate of Canarian potatoes with a duo of mojo sauces will set you back less than €5 in most Canarian restaurants. But a tiny jar of mojo sauce can easily cost upwards of that in a supermarket or at the airport. And there's no way a tiny jar of the amazing sauce is going to last more than a week. It definitely wouldn't in my house, anyway!

So what's the solution? Fly to the Canary Islands every week so you can satisfy your mojo sauce addiction? Pay a small fortune to buy mojo sauce online? Nope! The best way is to use this mojo sauce recipe to make your own at home whenever you feel like it. The ingredients are simple and cheap, the recipe is easy and fast, and the results are just as good (if not better!) than any mojo sauces you've tried in restaurants in the Canary Islands.

How do I know all this? Because I've lived in Tenerife for more than half my life. During this time, I've worked in plenty of restaurants where I've had the unique opportunity to peek behind the scenes and see exactly what makes homemade mojo sauce so flavoursome and moreish.

Before we go any further, I just want to say there isn't one definitive mojo sauce recipe. Each chef has their own favourite recipes and these ones are mine. So yes, they might be different to what you've had, but they're mouth-wateringly good, nonetheless!

Feel free to tweak the ingredients in this mojo sauce recipe to make them better suited to your tastes. The green mojo sauce is cool and smooth, while the red mojo sauce has just the right amount of heat. Don't worry if you don't like spicy food. Just leave the chillies out of the recipe and you'll be fine.

You can use any blender to make this mojo sauce recipe. But I've had much better results since I started using my Nutribullet . This super-powerful blender breaks down the ingredients for these mojo sauces better than any blender I've ever used, resulting in really smooth and delicious mojo sauces in literally seconds. So if you plan on making your own mojo sauces at home on a regular basis, I'd definitely recommend you get one. It will pay for itself in no time!

