Moms Crumb Cake | Crumb Cake Recipe | The Keenan Cookbook | The Keenan Cookbook (2024)

16 October, 2012

If it wasn’t a tradition before, it is now. When a new baby is born, Mom drops off a huge sheet of her homemade crumb cake. When the Toddler (formerly Baby Boy) was born a year and a half ago we found a delicious sheet cake waiting for us to come home. We blogged about it and shared the recipe.

This time around Mom changed up her recipe a little bit. The cake itself she kept the same, but the crumb topping she used a different family recipe. The major change was the addition of brown sugar. The result is a rich crumb that is moist. Ever bite into a hard crumb cake? This isn’t one of them.

I suppose Mom had the best of intentions that we would share this crumb cake with any well wishers who’d come over. In reality though we kept this crumb cake hidden and onlybegrudginglyoffered to share if someone in the know asked about it. That’s right. We aren’t above eating an entire sheet of crumb cake between the two of us!

We are settling into new family dynamics here in the Keenan household. Life with a toddler and a newborn is interesting, challenging at times, and certainly tiring. But we are loving it, loving our little boys, and soaking it all in.

Toddler is doing just fine with his baby brother. He was kind of indifferent to him the first few days, not really sure of what to make of him. When we were driving home from the pediatrician a few days after birth, new Baby Boy was crying in his car seat. Toddler just sat there in his big boy car seat looking at Baby Boy, giving him a sidelong glance, a serious face, as if thinking “What is he doing here and why is he crying like that?”

But Toddler is really warming up to him. Gives his little brother kisses on the head (under close supervision), offers him the occasional toy (hasn’t thrown any yet, phew), and knows Baby’s name.

It’s incredible going from one to the other; they have a 15 pound difference, the Toddler is bleach blond while Baby is dark brown haired like Rachel and myself, and theirtemperamentsas newborns couldn’t be further apart. The Toddler always had to be swaddled tightly and needed near constant rocking and swaying and holding. Baby likes to stretch out and has no need for swaddling. And if you’ve held him too long he grunts and groans until you place him on a bed or pack and play, then he is happy to stretch and kick. Too funny.

In any event, things are going well here. Hope all is well with you and that you’ll try my Mom’s Crumb Cake, even if you don’t have a newborn. and we won’t tell anyone if you don’t share. 🙂

Print Mom's Crumb Cake v2

Ingredients

Crumb cake recipe:

1 box of yellow cake mix - NOT pudding kind

3 eggs

1 1/3 cup water

1 ½ tsp vanilla

For crumbs:

4 cups flour

2/3 cup brown sugar

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

3 sticks butter

1 tablespoon vanilla Instructions Combine cake ingredients and beat with mixer for 4 minutes (less if you want a heavier texture for the cake). Pour into a 12x17 jelly roll pan. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Prepare the crumb mixture by melting butter in a microwave. Add vanilla, allow to cool. Combine flour, both sugars, and cinnamon. Add in cooled butter vanilla mixture and mix to form lumps. Drop crumbs onto partially cooked cake. Bake additional 20 - 25 minutes (toothpick should come out clean- if not return to oven). Cool and sprinkle with confectioner's sugar. Cut into squares and serve. http://thekeenancookbook.com/dessert/moms-crumb-cake-v2

A Keenan Family Recipe

