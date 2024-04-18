Moroccan spiced beetroot and squash wellington recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Make the squash purée and cook the beetroot up to 2 days ahead, storing separately. You can assemble the Wellington 5-6 hrs ahead and chill. Cook for an extra 10-15 minutes from chilled.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour and roll out the puff pastry to a 40cm x 30cm rectangle; rest in the fridge on a large baking sheet lined with baking paper.

Put the beetroot into a large pot of salted water with the cinnamon and cumin seeds. Bring to the boil, cover and gently simmer for about 50-60 minutes until tender.

While the beetroot is cooking, preheat the oven to 220°C, fan 200°C, gas 7. Toss the diced squash and garlic cloves with the olive oil, sprinkle with salt and tip onto a large shallow tray. Roast for about 30 minutes until tender, stirring half way so they colour evenly.

Remove from the oven and leave the squash to cool for a few minutes on the tray. Squeeze the garlic out of its skin into a food processor then tip in the squash and pulse to a rough consistency with the harissa paste, ras el hanout and parsley. Add seasoning and set aside to cool.

When the beetroot is cooked, drain and allow to cool, then rub off any skin with your fingers and discard. Trim off a little from the base of each beetroot so they can sit flat and then enough off 2 sides so they can join together in a line like a sausage shape.

Remove the pastry from the fridge on its tray, dust off any excess flour and brush liberally with egg yolk mixture.

Working along one of the short sides, spread a third of the squash mix onto the bottom third of the pastry rectangle, leaving a 2cm gap at the edges. Sit the beetroots fitting tightly together in a line down the centre of this mix, with the flat base facing up (this will be the bottom when the wellington is rolled). Spread the remaining squash mix evenly over the beets so they are completely covered, patting it on with your hands.

Roll up into a cigar shape, away from you, so the seam ends up at the bottom of the wellington with a 3cm overlap of pastry (trim off any excess which can be used for later decoration) and the flat base of the beetroot is now facing down.

Carefully crimp down each end of the wellington and trim, if needed, so there is just enough pastry to tuck back under itself at the ends. Cut some lines on a slight diagonal over the length of the wellington. Brush all over with egg yolk, adding decorations if you wish, and chill for 30 minutes in fridge. Preheat the oven to 200°C, 180°C, gas 6. Glaze the wellington a final time with egg yolk and sprinkle with the dukkah. Tip For the dukkah North African nut and spice mix, combine 2 tbsp roasted chopped hazelnuts, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp sesame seeds, 1 tsp coriander seeds and a pinch of flaky sea salt. Store for 1 month in an airtight jar – try sprinkling on scrambled eggs, or adding to salads.