Most Delicious Falafel Recipe (Fried or Baked) | Downshiftology (2024)

Home › Recipes › Diet › Gluten-Free › Falafel by Lisa Bryan 1,079 Comments Oct 16, 2023 This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy. Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Falafel are delicious balls of chickpea and herb goodness in Middle Eastern cooking. Naturally vegan and vegetarian, falafel are great in wraps, pitas, sandwiches and salads. Today, I’ll share how to make both fried falafel and baked falafel. You choose your favorite!

Are you ready for the best falafel you’ve ever tasted? I’ve had my fair share of falafel on travels through Egypt, Israel and Jordan. I’ve had them in restaurants and on street corners (about as authentic as they come). I’ve had them stuffed in pita and on salads. And I’ve had them with slight variations and tweaks, though the recipe itself is fairly simple.

So after eating my way through Tel Aviv several years ago, I realized what makes the best falafel. And here’s the answer: tons of herbs (double the normal amount) and a small amount of green pepper. This makes for an addictive flavor that’s “a little something extra” but not spicy. Just insanely delicious.

What is Falafel?

Traditional falafel is made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, herbs and spices. The mixture is then formed into balls or patties and deep fried for a texture that’s crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, sort of like a fritter. It’s a classic Middle Eastern and Mediterranean recipe that’s enjoyed as street food and often served up as part of mezze (a group of small meals).

Falafel Ingredients

Falafel are naturally gluten-free and made from a few simple ingredients. Here’s what’s in my recipe:

Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans): Only use dried and soaked chickpeas, not canned chickpeas in this recipe. Canned chickpeas will be too soft and wet and your falafel will not form properly.

(Garbanzo Beans): Only use dried and soaked chickpeas, not canned chickpeas in this recipe. Canned chickpeas will be too soft and wet and your falafel will not form properly. Onion: I use yellow onion for a slightly stronger flavor, but you could use white or red onion as well.

I use yellow onion for a slightly stronger flavor, but you could use white or red onion as well. Parsley and Cilantro: These two delicious herbs inject heaps of flavor into your falafel and turn the inside a beautiful, vibrant green.

and These two delicious herbs inject heaps of flavor into your falafel and turn the inside a beautiful, vibrant green. Garlic: Use fresh garlic cloves rather than garlic powder for the most robust flavor.

Use fresh garlic cloves rather than garlic powder for the most robust flavor. Green Chile Pepper (Serrano Pepper): A small pepper adds a kick of flavor and spice without over-powering the falafel. You can adjust this to more or less, but don’t omit it without trying it first – trust me.

(Serrano Pepper): A small pepper adds a kick of flavor and spice without over-powering the falafel. You can adjust this to more or less, but don’t omit it without trying it first – trust me. Cumin, Cardamom, Salt and Black Pepper: These aromatic spices are used often in Middle Eastern cooking and have an earthy, spicy, assertive flavor you’ll love.

These aromatic spices are used often in Middle Eastern cooking and have an earthy, spicy, assertive flavor you’ll love. Chickpea Flour : This helps to bind the mixture together and retain the shape while frying. I prefer chickpea flour (as it’s more authentic), but you could use almost any flour you prefer.

: This helps to bind the mixture together and retain the shape while frying. I prefer chickpea flour (as it’s more authentic), but you could use almost any flour you prefer. Baking Soda: This is a key ingredient for helping to provide the fluffy inside texture of the falafel.

Find the printable recipe with measurements below.

*Note: While this recipe is gluten-free and all falafel I’ve had overseas have been made with gluten-free ingredients, always double check the flour used and if there’s cross-contamination with the oil.

How to Make the Best Falafel

Are you ready to make homemade falafel? Great! Let’s break this into two parts – making the dough and then cooking (so you can choose your preferred cooking method).

How to Make the Falafel Dough Mixture

Soak your dried chickpeas. Overnight or for at least 8 to 12 hours. Note that the chickpeas will triple in size, so cover them with plenty of water. Then drain and rinse them. Add all the ingredients to a food processor. Add the chickpeas, onion, parsley, cilantro, garlic, green pepper and spices to a food processor. I recommend roughly chopping up the onion, herbs and pepper before adding. Pulse the food processor but do not blend completely. The final mixture should resemble coarse sand. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Then add the chickpea flour and baking soda, stir it together until it’s fully combined and cover with plastic wrap or a lid. Place the bowl in the fridge. Chill the falafel mixture for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Shape your falafel. You can do this by hand, with a cookie scoop (which is what I use) or a falafel scoop. Decide if you’d like round balls or flatter patty shapes. The flatter shapes are better if you plan to pan fry or bake. Any shape can be used for deep frying. Form all your falafel and place on a plate.

How to Cook Falafel – 3 Different Ways

You’ll notice in the photo below that no matter which method you choose, they look pretty similar once cooked. A perfectly golden outside and bright green inside!

How to Deep Fry Falafel: Heat about 3 inches of oil (I use avocado oil) in a pot on medium heat to 350°F (175°C). Once the oil has reached temperature, gently drop 6 to 8 balls into the oil at a time. Let them cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until golden on the outside. Use a skimmer to the remove the falafel to a paper towel-lined plate.

How to Pan Fry Falafel: Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a pan (I prefer cast iron) on medium-high heat. Gently place the falafel in the pan and cook each side for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

How to Bake Falafel: Pre-heat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Lightly spray or brush a baking sheet with oil. Place the falafel on the baking sheet, lightly spray or brush the top side with oil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway through. You can also bake them on parchment paper or a silicone mat without any oil. They’ll just be slightly less crispy and golden.

Want to know the method I use most often? If it’s just for me, I’ll pan fry. It uses less oil but is still super crispy on the outside. If it’s for a party or guests, I’ll deep fry a batch or two and make falafel balls. They’re the perfect finger food!

How to Serve Falafel

Falafel are best served immediately after cooking, so they’re warm and crispy. They’re delicious served in pita, wrapped in lettuce or collard greens, or topped on a simple green salad (my preferred method). But however you serve them, don’t forget to drizzle them with my lemony garlic tahini sauce (made from homemade tahini). It’s a creamy and flavorful requirement!

More Middle Eastern Recipes You’ll Love

Hummus – The original and best hummus recipe!

– The original and best hummus recipe! Baba Ganoush – This roasted eggplant dip is smoky delicious.

– This roasted eggplant dip is smoky delicious. Israeli Salad – A simple vegetable salad is always a welcome addition.

– A simple vegetable salad is always a welcome addition. Shakshuka – The #1 breakfast recipe on this website – it’s a reader favorite.

– The #1 breakfast recipe on this website – it’s a reader favorite. Lentil Salad – A delicious mix of lentils, cucumber, red onion, dates, and parsley.

– A delicious mix of lentils, cucumber, red onion, dates, and parsley. Cauliflower Rice Tabbouleh – My veggie-heavy spin on tabbouleh.

– My veggie-heavy spin on tabbouleh. Falafel Flatbread – Want to turn this falafel recipe into a slice of bread? Try this flatbread – it’s incredibly unique and so versatile. You’ll love it!

I hope you enjoy this falafel recipe as much as I do! If you make it,I’d love to hear how it turned out in the comment box below. Your review will help other readers!

Most Delicious Falafel Recipe (Fried or Baked) 4.97 from 395 votes Prep: 45 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 55 minutes mins Servings: 18 falafel balls Author: Lisa Bryan PrintPinReviewSave Description The best authentic falafel recipe you can make at home! A simple combination of chickpeas, herbs and spices that's blended together and fried (or baked). They're crispy, soft and delicious! Watch the video below to see how I make them in my kitchen! Video Equipment Cookie Scoop For round falafel balls. See Also Vegan Egg McMuffin Recipe - Romy London | Vegan Recipes

Falafel Scoop For disc-shaped falafel. Ingredients ▢ 1 cup dried chickpeas , soaked overnight (don't use canned chickpeas)

, ▢ ½ cup roughly chopped onion

▢ 1 cup roughly chopped parsley , about a one large bunch

, ▢ 1 cup roughly chopped cilantro , about a one large bunch

, ▢ 1 small green chile pepper , serrano or jalapeno pepper

, ▢ 3 garlic cloves

▢ 1 teaspoon cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon salt

▢ ½ teaspoon cardamom

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 tablespoons chickpea flour (or other flour)

▢ ½ teaspoon baking soda

▢ oil for frying Instructions The night before, soak the dried chickpeas in water. Make sure the water covers the chickpeas by 2 to 3 inches, as they'll triple in size.

Drain and rinse the chickpeas and add them to your food processor, along with the onion, parsley, cilantro, pepper, garlic, cumin, salt, cardamom and black pepper.

Pulse the food processor several times until the mixture resembles the texture of coarse sand.

Transfer the falafel mixture to a bowl and add the chickpea flour and baking soda. Stir together, then cover or add a lid and refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes to one hour.

Use your hands, an ice cream scoop or falafel scoop to form the falafel into balls or patties. If you find the mixture is too wet, you can add another tablespoon of chickpea flour. If it's too dry and crumbly, you can add a teaspoon or two of water or lemon juice.



Once the falafel are formed, you can cook them by your preferred method mentioned above. To deep fry the falafel, add about 3 inches of oil to a pot on medium heat. Heat the oil to 350°F (175°C). Cook the falafel in batches (about 6 to 8 at a time) for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden.

Use a skimmer to check the color of the falafel and make sure they don't over cook. Then remove them to a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve the falafel immediately, while warm and crispy on the outside. They're delicious served with tahini sauce as well. Lisa’s Tips Falafel are best golden on the outside, not charred. Make sure your oil doesn’t get too hot. If it does, the outside will cook too fast before the inside can warm up.

The falafel should not break apart while cooking. They’re slightly fragile, but should certainly hold together and retain their shape. If they don’t, see my tip above about adding more flour or water.

Can you meal prep falafel? Yes! Make the dough mixture and then freeze it for up to 3 months. Thaw the mixture in the fridge, stir it, then form in balls or patties and cook. Alternatively, you can freeze pre-shaped raw falafel and fry or bake straight from frozen!

1 cup of dried chickpeas = 3 cups of soaked chickpeas Nutrition Calories: 48kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 166mg | Potassium: 141mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 359IU | Vitamin C: 7mg | Calcium: 21mg | Iron: 1mg Course: Main Course Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern Keyword: Falafel, Falafel Recipe, How to Make Falafel ©Downshiftology. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited. Did you make this recipe?Mention @downshiftology or tag #downshiftology!

Originally published July 2019, but updated to include new information for your benefit!