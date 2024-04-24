Most Popular Recipes of 2015 (2024)

Most Popular Recipes of 2015: the year in review.

In June of 2015 we took out the lawns, all of the front yard and half of the backyard, due to the California Drought. I owe you an update on the progress; it’s coming along nicely, slow at times, but we have made nice progress. I’m excited to see where it goes and how it looks as we work on it.

I brought you the 2nd annual Tailgating Snacks Month this year including some breast cancer awareness and a great giveaway. Some of my favorite tailgating recipes this year are the Island Trollers Spicy Tuna Roll, Pizza Sticks, Mini Taco Cups, and Caprese Dip. I always have so much fun with the tailgating snacks recipes.

I continue to love my football team, and cheer them on with a fabulous Seahawks Breeze co*cktail.

I started doing sponsored posts this year, which make a little money, and are actually quite fun! I like the creativity of being given an ingredient and making a recipe around that ingredient. Some of my favorites are my Chocolate Cherry Meringue Cookies for Nestle, Pasta in Paprika White Wine Sauce for Snoqualmie Wine, Vegetarian Pot Pie for Snoqualmie Wines, Ravioli Lasagna for Ragu, and Coconut Milk Coffee Creamer for Capresso.

Thanks to everyone who visited my blog, who shared my recipes, and who made my recipes. In the future, I hope to bring you more projects and posts from my husband. You’ll see his handy work in our Lawn Dice and in my How to Make Horizontal Photos into a Pinterest-friendly Vertical Pin Using Photoshop tutorial. I’ll continue to bring you the best tasty goodness in the coming year!

Here are my 9 most popular recipes& posts from 2015, as determined by page views.

These Chocolate Covered Coconut Bites are based on the recipe for my Coconut Bars, which is my most popular recipe of all time on my blog! So it doesn’t surprise me that these are also really popular. I simply added a bit of chocolate in the mixture and topped them with chocolate, them I made them in cute little star-shaped molds.

This Coconut Milk Coffee Creamer is a rich creamy vegan treat for your morning coffee. Looks like you guys really love coconut goodies! I have to admit that I ate about as much of this creamer with a spoon as I actually poured into my coffee. I simply couldn’t help myself, it was so tasty!

Mushrooms cooked in a citrus marinade; this Mushroom Asada was the brain-child of my wonderful husband. He thought that I should put the mushrooms in our favorite carne asada marinade and grill them up for a great vegan taco filling. And, boy was he right! We make this one all the time, and have even made it for the Easter dinner taco bar, and they were a huge hit!

This Mashed Potato Casserole is perfect comfort food! Mashed potatoes topped with a crunchy cheese topping and all baked to smooth creamy perfection. Yum! I need to make this one again soon.

This Homemade Onion Soup Mix is a great vegan version of that packet I used to use as a kid. It was actually made as part of a larger recipe for Italian Apricot Stew (a remake of a childhood favorite, which I later learned is also called Golfer’s Chicken).

I love mushrooms (can you tell?). This Mushroom Soup is filled with mushroom flavor. It’s creamy, it’s earthy, it’s delicious! I can’t say enough good stuff about this, except that if you like mushrooms, you need to try this soup! And, as an interesting side note, this soup is the reason why there were mushrooms in the fridge for Dan to come up with recipe #7, Mushroom Asada.

We make this Teriyaki Sauce all the time around here. In fact, there’s almost always some in the fridge. We had some last night on tofu that I baked in the oven, then we threw the teriyaki tofu into some fried rice that we made with leftover cooked rice. It’s really good to have sauces at the ready for use on things like leftovers. This is a great teriyaki sauce that’s easy to make, and uses things that are probably already in your cupboard. And, it’s so much better than anything I’ve ever gotten in a jar or bottle.

So yummy and so fun! These Easy Baked Pizza Wraps are not only fun to make, they’re fun to eat. They make a great after school or after work snack. They also make an awesome football party appetizer! Nom away on these!

I hope that you don’t get a cold or the flu anytime, but if you do, this Cinnamon Sore Throat Tea will help you feel better. Make it with dairy milk or plant-based milk of your choice. I’ve been so happy to have this recipe around so many times!

Past years:

Most Popular Recipes of 2014

2013 Year in Review