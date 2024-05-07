Motion+ | Portable Speaker with Intense Bass (2024)

0 / 0

Ultra-Wide Frequency Range for Remarkable Sound Hi-res Audio: motion+ is equipped with stunning Hi-Res Audio which is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for lossless music reproduction when streaming via Bluetooth.

Huge sound with intense bass: packed with two Ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive bassuptm technology.

Exceptional depth and clarity: motion+’s Ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced.

IPX7 waterproof: fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids.

12-Hour playtime: motion+’s built-in 6, 700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.

Motion Plus speakers bought after November 2022 do not suppport TWS pairing with Motion Plus speakers purchased prior to November 2022. Model Number: A3116

2. Can I redeem multiple discount codes? No. Discount codes cannot be combined.Only one code can be applied per order.

3. Why is my discount code invalid? 1) The discount code is not applicable to the specific items you want to buy 2) The discount code wasn't entered correctly 3) The discount code has expired 4) The discount code is not from soundcore's official website

If you have any questions,please feel free to reach out to our customer service team:service@soundcore.com

