Motion+ | Portable Speaker with Intense Bass (2024)

Ultra-Wide Frequency Range for Remarkable Sound
- Hi-res Audio: motion+ is equipped with stunning Hi-Res Audio which is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for lossless music reproduction when streaming via Bluetooth.
- Huge sound with intense bass: packed with two Ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive bassuptm technology.
- Exceptional depth and clarity: motion+’s Ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced.
- IPX7 waterproof: fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids.
- 12-Hour playtime: motion+’s built-in 6, 700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.
- Motion Plus speakers bought after November 2022 do not suppport TWS pairing with Motion Plus speakers purchased prior to November 2022.
Model Number: A3116
$99.99
Motion+ | Portable Speaker with Intense Bass
See More
Motion+ | Portable Speaker with Intense Bass
PURE AUDIO POWER
Motion+ is loaded with two 40kHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and oversized passive radiators to deliver 30W of sound. Qualcomm® aptX™ technology preserves sound quality when streaming via Bluetooth, and Hi-Res Audio certification guarantees every song sounds spectacular.
BassUp™
TECHNOLOGY
To enrich and intensify a song’s low frequencies, our proprietary BassUp™ technology adjusts and enhances the bass in real-time.
Active
Crossover
Motion+ uses an advanced DSP and amplifiers with individual power sources to preserve the accuracy of highs, mids, and lows.
Extended
Treble and Bass
An ultra-wide frequency range extending from 50Hz to 40kHz ensures you hear all of a song’s details and nuances.
Enhanced
Sound
Dispersion
You’re rarely sitting directly in front of a speaker. You’re standing up, walking in and out the room, or sitting wherever there’s a seat. To give you a front-row experience, Motion+’s dual tweeters, woofers, and passive radiators have been installed at a 15° angle to send sound up and out into your space.
Customizable
EQ
Send the treble soaring, sink the bass to new depths, and fine-tune the EQ until it’s just right for you. The soundcore app puts the power in your hands by offering you multiple preset modes or a fully-customizable EQ experience.
12-Hour
Playtime
Using Anker’s proprietary battery technology, Motion+ keeps the music playing for 12 non-stop hours.
IPX7
Waterproof
Fully waterproof protection gives you the peace of mind that if drinks are spilled or rain pours, no liquids will get inside the speaker.
CONNECT AND CONTROL
USB-C
Connectivity
Motion+ is charged via the latest USB technology for easy charging and greater compatibility.
Bluetooth
5.0
Enjoy seamless streaming of music, podcasts, and more using Motion+’s rock-solid Bluetooth connection.
Wireless
Stereo Pairing
By pairing two Motion+ speakers, you expand your options—full stereo sound or double the volume—while controlling both speakers via a single device.
Customer Reviews
Based on 1360 reviews
88%
(1191)
12%
(168)
0%
(1)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
R
Robert Winstead
Better than JBL Charge 5
I have always been a huge JBL fan. I have owned a JBL xtreme(very first one) and currently own the charge 5 and flip 6. This speaker sounds better than any of those(with the proper equalizer setting) I plan on getting another one and stereo pair of the 2 when sitting outside by the fire pit this spring. One thing I didn’t realize about the JBL charge 5 and flip 6 were that they are only mono speakers. This speaker also has better clarity. Mids and highs are clearer. It just sounds better. Just make sure you adjust the equalizer. I’m old school and even back in the 70s I have ran my equalizer in a V. This gives you the most bass and treble. I will still keep my JBL’s, but these will probably become golf cart speakers. No way I’m going to take this nice Soundcore and let it get bounced around. It will become my “show off speaker” when friends and family are over 😁 it’s heavier than expected and feels extremely well built. Awesome little speaker
J
Jonathan Schulz
Soundcore Motion+ Why Did I Wait?
I have debated for a while whether to buy the Motion+ speaker. I own many other Soundcore products and have been very pleased with them. Amazon offered a refurbished model at reduced price and I finally gave in. It is everything I hoped it would be. Nice size - I use it as a small soundbar via 3.5mm aux for a 14 year old Sharp TV and it fits perfectly in front of the stand. Bluetooth connection is solid and AptX enhances music from my compatible Motorola G Power phone. I was able to download the latest firmware but had to keep the Motion+ charging for it to install. The app is simple but excellent for fine tuning the sound. I set the custom equalizer in an upward pattern. Why did I wait to buy the Motion+? I should have purchased it a long time ago and recommend without hesitation.
m
monro khoury
Good for the price.. but
Great sound quality especially for the price. Battery life is more than 12 hours in my experience, and the EQ makes a huge difference. I also have a Bose SoundLink revolve 2 and a SoundLink color 2 and this speaker matches or exceeds Bluetooth speakers from Sony and Bose costing 3 or 4 times as much.
Update: I initially experienced an issue with pairing 2 Soundcore motion+ speakers.. soundcore contracted me and helped me fix the issue with pairing them.. this is the best and most prompty customer service I've experienced and coupled with the great sound quality and battery life, and the price, makes this speaker a no brainer.. strongly recommended!
S
SJH
Soundcore Does It Again
If I'm having a get together, enjoying some solo alone time, doing dirty chores, or putting on a classic concert performance in my shower after said dirty chores, Soundcore products have me covered. This speaker in particular is such a standout, and just to think, with Soundcore, the experience only gets better from there.