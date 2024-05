Motion X500 | Surround-Sound Bluetooth-Lautsprecher (2024)

I bought this speaker directly from Anker Soundcore website, because they had an intro discount on 40 euros.The sound quality is amazing for the price. I have compared it with "Beosound Explore", "B&O Beolit 15" and "Yamaha WS-B1A". The Beolit has a deeper bass and more clean sound, but costs also around 400 euros. The X500 is way better than the "Beosound Explore" and "Yamaha WS-B1A".Overall, I am very satisfied with:+ Connecting fast via Bluetooth+ The Soundcore app is very fast and intuitive and many options (EQ, light etc.)+ Build in high material quality+ Solid and IPX7 (water resistant)+ LDAC sound quality+ Compact and easy to move around, just grap the handle+ USB-C charging cableOn the other hand:- No wifi connection- Logo on the front. X600 is more nice and simply with no logo