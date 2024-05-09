Mounds Bars Recipe - The Original Chocolate Coconut Candy Bar! (2024)

With dark chocolate and chewy coconut in each delicious bite, this is absolutely the best homemade Mounds Bars recipe you’ll find. And they are so easy to make!

Copycat Mounds candy bars

Mounds bars used to be one of my all time favorite candy bars.

Today’s homemade version calls for just four ingredients and can hold its own against the classic, with the same beloved rich chocolate shell and sweet coconut filling.

Whip up a batch of these addictive coconut bars in under five minutes.

You will not regret it!

Readers also love this Coconut Ice Cream

Healthy vegan Mounds bar ingredients

Here’s everything you need to make the coconut chocolate bars at home.

Gather together shredded coconut and coconut oil, liquid sweetener, optional pure vanilla extract, and chocolate chips or broken up chocolate bars.

Unlike many other homemade Mounds bars recipes or Bounty bar recipes, this one calls for no corn syrup and no sweetened condensed milk.

Sweetener options that work well include pure maple syrup, honey, or raw agave. Or for sugar free Mounds bars, stevia will also work.

If you experiment with a granulated or powdered sweetener, be sure to report back.

The most important thing with these bars is to buy full fat, unsweetened shredded coconut or desiccated coconut. For best results and a better texture, do not use low fat coconut or sweetened coconut flakes.

Including the vanilla extract compliments the coconut flavor. It can easily be left out if you prefer, and the coconut bars will still be tasty.

I love the bold, rich flavor of the original dark chocolate Mounds bars. If you are a semi sweet or milk chocolate fan, feel free to use either of these (or even white chocolate) instead of the dark chocolate chips.

The easy coconut dessert recipe can be gluten free, dairy free, egg free, tree nut free, soy free, raw, paleo, and vegan.

Almond Joy bars recipe

Turning this into an Almond Joy bar recipe is incredibly easy.

Press a raw or roasted whole almond into the top of each coconut patty before coating them in the melted chocolate.

Alternatively, you can add the almonds to the top after covering in chocolate.

I sometimes also like to add a few drops of pure almond extract to heighten the almond flavor. Because the extract is highly concentrated, you only need a few drops.

Also make this Almond Flour Banana Bread

Homemade Mounds bars recipe video

Watch the step by step recipe video – above

How to make chocolate covered coconut bars

Three ingredient Mounds bars are coated in melted chocolate, for a fun and easy no bake homemade candy bar that all coconut lovers will enjoy.

To make the recipe, start by adding start by gathering all of your ingredients and lining a plate with parchment paper or wax paper.

Add the shredded coconut, sweetener, and softened coconut oil to a blender or food processor. If using vanilla extract, include this ingredient as well.

Blend or process the mixture fully. You will know it is done when the coconut dough is sticky and does not fall apart when pressed together.

Using your hands or a cookie scoop, smush the mixture into Mounds bar shapes. You can make traditional sized candies, mini Mounds bars, or even giant Mounds!

Place the raw coconut patties on the prepared plate, and chill in the refrigerator or freezer until hard and cold.

Carefully melt the chocolate chips or bars, either in the microwave or using the double boiler method.

(For more on how to melt chocolate, see this Chocolate Covered Strawberries recipe.)

If you want a smoother chocolate sauce that more evenly coats the patties, stir the optional oil into the melted chocolate.

Dip cold coconut mounds in the chocolate coating. Place them back on the parchment lined plate, then chill in the refrigerator or freezer to set the chocolate shell.

So the unwrapped candies maintain their shape and texture, it is best to keep leftovers cold in the fridge or freezer.

Sugar free keto Mounds bars

To make a keto version, replace the liquid sweetener with two tablespoons of water.

Increase the coconut oil to four tablespoons, and add plain or vanilla stevia drops to taste. Look on the jar of your specific brand of drops for the amount of drops equal to three tablespoons of sugar.

Use chocolate chips with no sugar, or make your own Sugar Free Chocolate Chips.

Or you can make your own raw chocolate sauce by combining a fourth cup each of cacao powder (or cocoa powder), melted coconut oil, and raw agave or honey.

As for nutrition facts, each keto and low carb candy bar will have just 2.2 grams of carbohydrates and 1.2 grams of net carbs total.

Add the bars to the top of a Keto Cheesecake

See Also Recipe This | My 7 Day Slimming World Speed Foods Soup Week

Healthy candy bar serving suggestions

Any time is a great time to enjoy these homemade Mounds bars.

Serve them on a cookie tray for dessert at your next party. Or grab one as a snack from the fridge whenever a chocolate craving strikes.

They are equally welcome at Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Or Easter.

Cut the no bake chocolate coconut bars into pieces, and use them to decorate coconut cupcakes or Vegan Chocolate Cake or as a topping for ice cream.

The recipe was adapted from my 3 ingredient Coconut Balls.

Pin it now to save for later Mounds Bars This easy homemade Mounds Bars recipe has dark chocolate and chewy coconut in each delicious bite. Leave a Review Print Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Total Time 5 minutes minutes Yield 10 – 12 patties 5 from 4 votes Ingredients 1 1/2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

3 tbsp pure maple syrup or honey or agave (a keto option is included above)

3 tbsp coconut oil

1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract (optional)

3 oz chocolate chips (or see substitution above)

optional 1 tsp oil Instructions To make homemade Mounds bars, start by blending the first three ingredients and optional vanilla in a blender or food processor (not by hand, or they fall apart) until sticky and no longer crumbly. Smush into Mounds bar shapes. Place on a parchment or wax-lined plate, and chill in the refrigerator or freezer until hard. Carefully melt the chocolate, then stir in the optional oil if you want a smoother coating. Dip cold coconut mounds in chocolate. Chill to set, and store leftovers in the fridge or freezer so they maintain their shape. View Nutrition Facts Notes Use up leftover coconut in these Banana Oatmeal Cookies. Have you made this recipe? Tag @chocolatecoveredkatie on Instagram

More Copycat Dessert Recipes

Dole Whip Recipe

Homemade Nutella

Frappuccino Recipe

Healthy Shamrock Shake

Frozen Yogurt Recipe