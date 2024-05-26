Mushroom Barley Soup Recipe (2024)

Mushroom barley soup recipe – an earthy porcini mushroom broth brimming with leeks, barley and mushrooms perfectly balanced by a heavy pouring of tangy cashew sour cream at the very end. Dairy-free, vegan and good for you whole food!

Mushroom Barley Soup

This naturally thick and creamy mushroom soup is reminiscent of a great vegan Stroganoff, with the barley grains in lieu of noodles and the tanginess of the cashew sour cream taming its earthiness while bringing all the flavors beautifully together. 1-Pot of cozy, healthy deliciousness to carry you through the colder season ahead.

The Barley

This ancient whole grain was a staple of the gladiator diet thanks to the nutritional powerhouse that it is. Use hulled barley rather than pearl, as it is minimally processed with only the inedible outer hull removed. It takes longer to cook, about 45 minutes or so but it is so much more nutritious than the pearl variety. Think of it like choosing brown rice over white, you get all that good fiber and micronutrients in one package.

About the Mushrooms

I used tons of brown button mushrooms here, some of them sliced and some of them diced into similar size as the barley. I just like different textures in the soup so whatever shape you fancy will be fine here. Wash mushrooms before chopping them, they will not soak up water but they will be clean and taste delicious in the soup.

Porcini Mushroom Broth

This is where that deep earthy umami flavor comes from, it’s an instant broth I made by mixing dried porcini powder with water. Alternatively you could go for about 1/4 cup of dried porcini mushrooms steeped in hot water for 20 minutes or so then into the soup pot it goes. This is different than any boxed mushroom stock one could grab from a supermarket shelf, it’s truly worth the effort to make your own.

Cashew Sour Cream

Easy homemade in the blender from cashews, water and lemon. It’s important to tame and balance out the earthiness of the soup. If using a powerful blender there’s no need to soak the nuts, otherwise a quick 20 minute soak in hot water is plenty. Alternatively you could use a store bought vegan sour cream but not to brag or anything, the homemade version with its lusciousness is so much better here.

Chef’s Tips

On Storage + Freezing – This soup gets better with time as the flavors get to mingle together as time passes. Keeps well in the fridge up to a week, you might need to add some more liquid upon reheating as the soup naturally thickens as it sits and the barley plumps up from soaking the broth. The soup also freezes well in individual lidded containers for a rainy day. Remember to thaw out in the refrigerator overnight and re-heat on the stovetop until bubbly hot..

– This soup gets better with time as the flavors get to mingle together as time passes. Keeps well in the fridge up to a week, you might need to add some more liquid upon reheating as the soup naturally thickens as it sits and the barley plumps up from soaking the broth. The soup also freezes well in individual lidded containers for a rainy day. Remember to thaw out in the refrigerator overnight and re-heat on the stovetop until bubbly hot.. Add Ins – To boost up the micronutrient profile add in some chopped up leafy greens suck as kale, mustard greens, spinach or dandelion just before removing the soup from heat. Garnish with fresh herbs like onion chives or dill for a little “je ne sais quoi”.

– To boost up the micronutrient profile add in some chopped up leafy greens suck as kale, mustard greens, spinach or dandelion just before removing the soup from heat. Garnish with fresh herbs like onion chives or dill for a little “je ne sais quoi”. What can I sub for barley? – A good substitute for barley would be Farro, it has a similar texture but milder flavor. For a gluten-free option you can always use a short grain brown rice.

– A good substitute for barley would be Farro, it has a similar texture but milder flavor. For a gluten-free option you can always use a short grain brown rice. Can I omit the tomato paste? – Technically yes, however the reason I use it here is not to add tomato flavor (you won’t even know it’s there), but for its natural sweetness to tame the earthiness of the soup.

Serving Ideas

