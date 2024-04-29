Mushroom Bourguignon Recipe (2024)

Here to say a few things:1) this is great and you should make it2) slightly labor intensive so just prep ingredients in advance and it goes smooth3) almost bought frozen pearl onions but in the end was glad I went fresh - go fresh! Even if it is kind of a pain to peel 8oz4) at first I thought frying fancy mushrooms at the end was going to be a bit “over the top” and almost didn’t do it , but then I did and it was 100 percent worth it5) I served it over egg noodles and it was great