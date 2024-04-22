Mushroom Pate - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Vegetarian Mushroom Pate, a quick and easy homemade recipe that is bursting with fantastic flavours. It has a creamy texture and a delicious hint of garlic, and can be stored in the fridge for a good few days.

I absolutely love pates of all sorts, and I enjoy making them at home too. They are quick and easy to make, and they usually require a few simple ingredients. MyQuick Chicken Liver Pâté (No Alcohol) is my favourite one in the festive season and not only.

Then you have the yummy scrummySmoked Mackerel Pâté andHomemade Smoked Salmon Pâté that are posh enough to be served at any special occasion too. They are amazing for breakfast, brunch or as a quick appetizer for any party or celebration.

Now, this vegetarian mushroom pate is heavenly flavourful, and ideal if you are on a vegetarian diet, or you simply want to enjoy a meat-free delicacy. You can make it in no time either with fresh or frozen mushrooms - I used frozen-, and you can use any kind of mushrooms you have around.

mushrooms -fresh or frozen

-fresh or frozen onion

cloves of garlic

butter - for frying, topping the pate and for the mixture too

- for frying, topping the pate and for the mixture too salt &black pepper

fresh parsley

Different kind of mushrooms will bring a different texture and a slightly different flavour, but do go for whatever you have, the regular white button mushrooms work perfectly well here.

My mushroom pate recipe does not use any alcohol, but if you choose to add some, you can do so after the garlic has been added, cook until the alcohol is evaporated, then add the mushrooms.

You can add more green goodness to it too, spring onions, chives or dill will add a splash of colour, and a lot more flavour too, so if you like experimenting in the kitchen, this is a good recipe for it.

Mushrooms and butter form one of the happiest marriages you can find in the culinary world. So there is little surprised that I used quite a good amount of butter for this recipe - also because I LOVE butter, and I could have it in any possible way.

first, melt 2-3 tablespoons of butter, add the chopped onion, and fry on a low to medium heat until it's nicely soft

add the chopped garlic, and fry for a further 1 minute for it to release its fragrance

add the slices of chopped mushrooms, and cook until all the liquid is evaporated and the mushrooms are golden brown (but not burnt, obviously)

NOTE! If you use fresh mushrooms, they will be ready a lot quicker, 5-10 minutes maximum. The frozen mushrooms will take a lot longer to evaporate all the liquid they release, so that can take up to 15-20 minutes, but do keep an eye on them.

add the freshly chopped parsley and seasoning, and transfer everything to a blender, together with the soften butter

blitz until smooth

arrange in 2 ramekins, then top with more melted butter - this will act as a lid and help preserve the pate for a lot longer

I stored my pate for 3 days in the fridge, purely because it got consumed, but the butter lid can preserve it for a lot longer. I probably wouldn't store it for longer than a week though, I believe in fresh food wherever possible.

You don't have to top with melted butter if you are planning to consume it straight away, but I do recommend chilling it in the fridge for at least an hour, it tastes a lot better cold.

If you've liked my MUSHROOMPATE or any other recipe on the blog then don't forget to rate the recipe and let me know how you got on in the comments below, I love hearing from you!