Mushroom Stroganoff Recipe (2024)

Ratings
4
out of 5
2,144
user ratings
Your rating
or to rate this recipe.
Have you cooked this?
or to mark this recipe as cooked.
Private Notes
Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.
Cooking Notes
Joan
Test-driving this recipe as possible Veg-Thanksgiving main course, I found it absolutely delicious with a couple of changes per other commenters. Sub dry sherry for the white wine. To make it saucier, add a bit more broth and adjust mustard, soy, creme fraiche accordingly. Also, I sprinkled freshly ground nutmeg with the creme fraiche in the firm belief that mushrooms and nutmeg are a marriage made in heaven.
JFox
Doubled the garlic, and doubled the cooking time for the mushrooms (lots of liquid to cook off). Family liked it, but it needs more creamy sauce ratio to the mushrooms.
beverly
Read through recipe and most of notes. Made the adjustments that were most suggested. Sherry instead of white wine, shrooms in batches for more caramelization. Sautéed onions and garlic then added back the cooked mushrooms. 1 tsp butter and flour. Cook for a few minutes, then added rest of ingredients. Served over brown rice, garnished with chives. Steamed green beans on the side.So GOOD!Next time over mashed potatoes.
Ashley B
4.25/5. Would consider cooking mushrooms in batches to get more caramelized, could be user error in cooking. Pan appeared over crowded with onions. After deglazing, added 1 tbsp butter and flour to make a roux. Per other recommendations of sauce being watery… would definitely do again. Served over mashed potatoes. 10/10 would recommend for an easy meatless meal.
Stephanie in California
This was flavorful but I felt the sauce was thin and watery. I may add flour next time or something to thicken it.
The Dude
I used mushroom stock, not veggie, as I wanted to maximize the mushroom flavor in the dish. Either use a quality store bought stock or make your own from dried porcinis (even better).
S
The cooking times are a lie! 8-10 minutes not only to cook off the water from a pound and a half of mushrooms but also caramelize too!! Not likely, you’re looking at least at 30 minutes if you’re lucky and boy I was not lucky. I spent at least 20 minutes prepping alone and now here I am almost an hour later and the water still isn’t cooked off the mushrooms! I’ll let you know if they ever caramelize.And step two? Like I need to deglaze… I’ve got a soup of mushroom water here.
Read
Hmm. I'd sub sherry for white wine, and either add cream cheese or sub it for the sour cream.But serving it over mashed potatoes is genius, I'll definitely do that next time.
Kateri
This was fabulous on a chilly autumn evening. I made it plant-based by using cashew cream, and lower sodium by skipping the slat and using 1/3 of the soy sauce. I was a bit generous with the wine and really let the mushrooms, garlic and onion caramelise. Lots of fresh thyme. A tiny spritz of lemon juice to brighten. Seriously delicious.
Matt
It was delicious, but thicker than I expected after adding sour cream. I would add a bit more broth or cook it down less next time. Served over polenta which was a great alternative to the other suggestions.
HBell
Roasting the mushrooms in convection oven concentrates the mushroom flavors and caramelizes beautifully. Takes about 30 minutes. Time to prepare a nice creamy sauce and mashed potatoes. Stir the mushrooms into sauce at the last minute and top with minced parsley.
Erica H
This was delicious, but definitely cook the mushrooms longer to cook the liquid off. The sauce is a little more watery than expected, but still full of flavor. It mixes really well with mashed potatoes. If serving over noodles, I would recommend adding a roux or cornstarch to thicken the sauce so it sticks better. I used a Sauvignon Blanc for the white wine.
Nancy
This was delicious. Made 1.5x sauce (except wine) and did a roux with 1Tbs each butter and flour after deglazing pan, per others' comments. With pre-sliced mushrooms and my 12" cast iron skillet, this was easy and quick. Served over noodles.
Geri
Great recipe. I added blended silken tofu in lieu of the sour cream and it was top tier
Mary
I am going to serve this over soft polenta. Yum.
stuff
Used a tablespoon of butter and flour after deglazing and it thickened it up nicely. Great flavor with a little smoked paprika.
SB
This recipe was fabulous! The ingredients were a revelation over my prior stroganoff recipe with its Dijon mustard, soy sauce, and sherry. I thought the flavors were amazing and so did my boyfriend. But with regard to other comments, I cook to get the results I need. I don't follow cooking times or amounts, just estimate volume according to appearance and taste and same with caramelizing. I cook until the mushrooms look the way I want. If the broth is thin, add thickener or cook off the liquid.
Rrose Selavy
Read other suggestions here which made a beautiful result over mashed potatoes. I started with about 1/3 of the mushrooms then just kept adding as they cooked down, no need to remove the first ones from the pan. Had sake on hand instead of wine, perfectly fine. I was shy with the Dijon, but might add more next time. Used dry mushrooms in addition to fresh and used the soaking liquid in place of veg stock. Did a quick roux in the pan with a little butter and flour, which was a good suggestion.
Erica Aitken
This was absolutely delicious. I used button mushrooms, shiitake, and oyster, all kinds that were "blocky" enough to stay solid.The only change I made was to use vegan sour cream and definitely added more paprika.
Joel
Definitely sauté mushrooms in two or three batches, preferably in cast iron. Otherwise it’s not possible to get browning. Soy sauce was a bit much. Cremini or white mushrooms over oysters for flavor.
Amber
Found making a roux to thicken the sauce pretty essential and a great tip from others! Definitely will be making this again!
Jeff
Made this exactly per recipe last night, with mashed potatoes as the base...was wonderful and family loved it :)
Greg
Loved it. Like others, next time I’ll make a bit more sauce.
Peter
They forgot to mention gnocchi - freshly crisped in a little olive oil - as something to serve this delicious stroganoff.
PanPan
Great recipe. I used a few more onions, adjusted the other ingredients accordingly. It was perfect over mashed potatoes.
Dave
I served this with egg noodles. Maybe the texture would have worked better over riced potatoes. I used oyster, shiitake and button in equal parts. Although it was eaten, I don’t think I’d make again. Just not as interesting as its meat cousin.
Don
I would serve this over polenta.
Cherie
Perfect with Polenta. I liked the white wine rather than the sherry as it provided a bit of brightness to the dish. I agree with others that the mushrooms need longer to reduce.
Rob B.
Definitely agee with all the comments below that the liquid needed to cook longer though still worked well over wide egg noodles. Did substitute beef stock for veggie since I had some I needed to use, lol. Overall, will make adjustments next time. Still a delicious dish.
Jenni
Followed others’ suggestions on Sherry, more sauce, roux to thicken, larger skillet and some extra browning time. Used broth I had from soaking porcinis. Really good!
Private notes are only visible to you.