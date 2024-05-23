Mushroom Stroganoff Recipe (2024)

The cooking times are a lie! 8-10 minutes not only to cook off the water from a pound and a half of mushrooms but also caramelize too!! Not likely, you’re looking at least at 30 minutes if you’re lucky and boy I was not lucky. I spent at least 20 minutes prepping alone and now here I am almost an hour later and the water still isn’t cooked off the mushrooms! I’ll let you know if they ever caramelize.And step two? Like I need to deglaze… I’ve got a soup of mushroom water here.