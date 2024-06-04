my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
My Favorite Christmas Cookie Recipes Chocolate Nutella Linzer Cookies Chai-Spiced Crescent Cookies Peanut Butter Brownie Swirl Cookies Soft and Chewy Sugar Cookies Chocolate Cardamom Cookies Eggnog Latte Cutout Cookies Hot Toddy Molasses Cookies Funfetti Cookies Cheesecake-Stuffed Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Double-Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Cookies Neapolitan Thumbprint Cookies Ridiculously Soft Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies Chocolate Alfajores Classic Snickerdoodle Cookies More Christmas Cookie Recipes FAQs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, a.k.a. cookie baking season! If you’ve got a sweet tooth and a craving for Christmas cookies, I’ve rounded up all of my favorite Christmas cookie recipes from the blog over the years that will carry you through all the way to the new year. From cheesecake-stuffed red velvet cookies to Neapolitan thumbprint cookies, this list covers all the cookie types that make this season sweet and special.

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (1)

My Favorite Christmas Cookie Recipes

Gather ’round, all ye who love cookies of Christmastime! I’ve taken a moment to curate each and every one of my favorite holiday cookie recipes from the last 12 years on the blog to share with you today, and this might be my favorite blog post yet (because it’s all COOKIES). From chocolate sandwich cookies to simple sugar cookies to cookies stuffed with cheesecake (yasss), this list has every recipe for every craving and baking ability. So I’m going to bow out, and let the cookies do the rest of the talking. Enjoy!

Chocolate Nutella Linzer Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (2)

If you’re the kind of person who believes more is more, then you will love these chocolate cookies stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread. They’re soft, tender, and ultra-chocolatey with a hint of creamy hazelnut-flavored goodness. Add a snowfall of sparkling sugar on top and you’ve got a hint of crunch, too.

Chai-Spiced Crescent Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (3)

Soft almond crescent cookies may be simple but they always win my heart (and sweet tooth) this time of year. Adding chai spices to the cookies just takes them up a notch in a very good way.

Peanut Butter Brownie Swirl Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (4)

Never again must you choose between peanut butter, brownies and cookies! These swirly sensations have all three in one recipe that yields some seriously delicious large-and-in-charge cookies.

See Also
Easy Crustless Lemon Tart - Recipe WinnersSoft Glazed Gingerbread Cookies—Recipe Review — The Fond LifeChristmas Cookie Box: 12 Recipes and a Styling Guide - Curly Girl KitchenEasy Australian Pavlova Recipe

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (5)

These slice-and-bake-style chocolate shortbread cookies are flavored with orange zest and dipped in chocolate, then topped with a sprinkle of sea salt. I’m not officially saying these are the best cookies ever, but I’m also not NOT saying it.

Soft and Chewy Sugar Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (6)

These simple sugar cookies are a dream cookie — soft and chewy and perfectly sweet, and easy to make, too. If you’re looking for a cutout sugar cookie dough, this is not it, but if you’re looking for a sugar cookie that’s exquisitely soft, chewy and tender when you bit into it, you’ve come to the right recipe.

Chocolate Cardamom Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (7)

These oversized chocolate cookies are baked with a hint of cardamom for added flavor and spice, and honestly, I am always craving them. They’re almost like giant Oreo cookies that are soft in the centers, and they make anyone who tries them very happy — Santa included.

Eggnog Latte Cutout Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (8)

Whether it’s snowing by you or not, you can bring the wintertime magic indoors with these snowflake-shaped, eggnog latte-flavored cutout cookies! Of course, if you don’t have snowflake cookie cutters, you can make these any shape you want — the dough is very easy to work with and incredibly forgiving.

Hot Toddy Molasses Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (9)

I shared the recipe for these hot toddy-inspired cookies last week and man, I am already itching to bake another batch. They’re flavored with ginger, cinnamon, cloves, honey, bourbon and orange zest, and they’re perfectly chewy in the centers with a lightly crisp edge. YUM.

See Also
Sicilian Apple Cake| Italian Apple Cake - Recipe Winners

Funfetti Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (10)

These sprinkle-covered cream cheese cookies might not initially scream, “Christmas!” to you, but can you imagine them with red, white and green jimmies all over? Totally festive.

Cheesecake-Stuffed Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (11)

If any of the cookies in this round-up were to be named Queen of Christmas Cookie Recipes, these would be it. Tender, red velvet-flavored crinkle cookies are baked with a soft, creamy cheesecake center and not only are they absolutely scrumptious, but they’re pretty to look at, too!

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (12)

For the gluten free friends in your life (or anyone who loves a good chocolate chip cookie), make these classic treats, stat. They’re chockfull of chocolate and topped with a flurry of sea salt for a lil bit of that sweet-salty magic, and honestly, you can’t even tell they’re gluten-free. (PS These cookies have all 5-star reviews!)

Double-Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (13)

Soft chocolate cookies + white chocolate frosting + peppermint crunch topping = Santa’s new favorite cookie (and yours, too ;)).

Neapolitan Thumbprint Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (14)

I was way too old before I realized that the Neapolitan trio of flavors shouldn’t be left to just ice cream, but here we are on the smarter side of things where these Neapolitan Thumbprint Cookies exist, and I couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t want a half-vanilla, half-chocolate cookie with a sweet strawberry filling? That’s a rhetorical question.

Ridiculously Soft Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (15)

These cookies hit all the right holiday cookie notes: They’re (ridiculously) soft, they taste like gingerbread and they’ve got that festive crinkle coating. I love them as much as Buddy the Elf loves spaghetti topped with maple syrup.

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (16)

If you’re looking for a fun cookie to pack up and send cross-country, these ombre peppermint cookies are a great option! And I mean, who wouldn’t want to open up a box of these pretty, minty cookies all ready to enjoy? I know I want to.

Chocolate Alfajores

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (17)

Traditional alfajores are made with shortbread-like cookies sandwiched together with dulce de leche, and these cookies are also sandwiched with dulce de leche but the cookies are chocolate! I used a linzer cookie cutter for this recipe, but any round cookie cutter will do the trick here.

Classic Snickerdoodle Cookies

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (18)

It does not get more nostalgic than Snickerdoodles! These super soft and fluffy cookies take only 20 minutes. Perfect for your holiday celebrations!

More Christmas Cookie Recipes

Want even more cookie inspiration? Here ya go.

my favorite Christmas cookie recipes (2024)

FAQs

What is the most loved cookie? ›

Chocolate chip cookies

What is the most popular type of cookie? It might just be this one.

View More
What is the least popular Christmas cookie? ›

On the naughty list of cookies, Americans gave the lowest win records to anise cookies, which only won 29% of its matchups.

Get More Info Here
What is the original Christmas cookie? ›

Modern Christmas cookies can trace their history to recipes from Medieval Europe biscuits, when many modern ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, almonds and dried fruit were introduced into the west.

Discover More Details
What is the number one holiday cookie? ›

Peanut Butter Blossoms are America's favorite Christmas cookie, based both on total number of pageviews from the U.S. population as a whole, and number of states that ranked it as their top cookie (which is six, by the way).

View Details
What is America's favorite holiday cookie? ›

Among those who can make a single choice, frosted sugar cookies lead the list (32%), with gingerbread (12%) and chocolate chip (11%) rounding out the top three. Snickerdoodles (6%) come in fourth place, followed by butter (4%), peanut butter (4%), and chocolate (4%) tying for fifth.

Discover More Details
What is the #1 cookie in the world? ›

Oreo is the best-selling cookie in the world. It is now sold in over 100 countries. Oreo was first produced in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company, now known as Na-Bis-Co.

Learn More
What are the top 5 favorite cookies? ›

Some of the most popular cookie flavors include:
  • Chocolate chip.
  • Peanut butter.
  • Peanut butter blossoms.
  • Double chocolate chip.
  • Snickerdoodle.
  • Sugar.
  • Shortbread.
  • Pumpkin.

Keep Reading
What is the 2nd most popular cookie? ›

Nabisco Oreo was the second ranked cookie brand of the United States with about 674.2 million U.S. dollars worth of sales in 2017. Cookies are part of the snack food category and defined as small, thin, baked treats in the United States.

Learn More Now
What is the most popular cookie in December? ›

What are the most popular Christmas cookies? Our survey found frosted sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies to be the most popular Christmas cookies in the country. They were the fan favorites in 39 states.

Show Me More
Which Christmas cookies last the longest? ›

Shortbread cookies and spritz cookies are real holiday troopers, lasting a bit longer than the rest. These buttery and crumbly cookies are a great option for a holiday cookie. Shortbread is known for its rich flavor, while spritz cookies are often made with a cookie press.

Learn More Now

What are the most Googled Christmas cookies? ›

Italian Christmas Cookies grow as top cookie

Zoom in: Italian Christmas Cookies were the top cookie in 13 states, more than double the six states from 2022, Google Trends curator Katie Seaton told Axios. Seaton said the Italian cookies dominated the East Coast both this year and last year.

Learn More
What is the name of the town in Christmas cookies? ›

Aunt Sally's Christmas Cookie Company is sold to a large conglomerate and executive Hannah (Wagner) must seal the deal and shut down the factory, which is the small town of Cookie Jar's lifeblood.

Read More
Why are Christmas cookies so popular? ›

The practice of putting out cookies for Santa began in the 1930s during the Great Depression, when parents were trying to instill a sense of thankfulness in their children. Leaving goodies, perhaps in a sweet cookie jar, continues to be a way of sharing the holiday bounty.

Discover More
Why do people bake Christmas cookies? ›

At a time when most families were not that well off, people started making cookies and sweets as a way to share gifts during the medieval Christmas season. Christmas in many cultures was a time of visiting friends and family.

Get More Info
What is the most Googled Christmas cookie? ›

Italian Christmas Cookies grow as top cookie

Zoom in: Italian Christmas Cookies were the top cookie in 13 states, more than double the six states from 2022, Google Trends curator Katie Seaton told Axios. Seaton said the Italian cookies dominated the East Coast both this year and last year.

View More
What is Santa's second favorite cookie? ›

2. Holiday Candy Cookie Bites – Number two on the list of Santa's favorite cookies is Holiday Candy Cookie Bites, which is a holiday version of the year-round favorite, Chocolate Chip Cookies. Instead of traditional chocolate chips, these cookies are studded with red and green candies and white baking chips.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
44 Delicious Pioneer Woman Recipes You Need in Your Life
How to Grow Your Own Sprouts and a Recipe for the Best Sprout Sandwich - JennifersKitchen
Vulture - Meaning and Symbolism - Symbol Sage
Vulture Symbolism and Meaning (Totem, Spirit and Omens) | Animal Hype
Latest Posts
Sweet potato crisps | Food-4Tots | Recipes for Toddlers
Lemon-Mascarpone Mini Tarts with Summer Berries - Positively Splendid {Crafts, Sewing, Recipes and Home Decor}
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 6484

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.