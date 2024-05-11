My Favorite Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Recipe - Sally's Baking Addiction (2024)

This creamy and mildly spicy slow cooker chicken chili is our family’s staple dinner recipe. It freezes well and leftovers keep for days! There’s no pre-cooking or complicated prep required, so it’s a true “set it and forget it” crockpot meal.

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili: Recipe on Repeat

I can’t even tell you how many times we’ve made this easy slow cooker chicken chili in the past few years. 100? 200? I think we’re in the 300s by now.

That’s not an exaggeration. Every time a family member, neighbor, or friend has a baby, I bring them over a batch to freeze. (Who doesn’t find comfort in home-cooked chili? Especially new parents!) Every time we have company over for a football game, I make this chili. And every time I want to prep freezer meals, I make another batch. It’s on the top of my list of 30+ back to school recipes. And, finally, anytime we want an easy slow cooker dinner, slow cooker chicken chili is on the menu.

Here’s Why We Love It:

Easy– a set it & forget it slow cooker meal

a set it & forget it slow cooker meal Flavorful– filled with traditional chili flavors and a little spice

filled with traditional chili flavors and a little spice Satisfying– warm, cozy, and comforting

warm, cozy, and comforting Adaptable– swap out the chicken, beans, etc

swap out the chicken, beans, etc Make-ahead & freezer friendly–so convenient!

Ingredients in Slow Cooker Chicken Chili

Everything goes into the slow cooker at once. No pre-cooking!

Canned Diced Tomatoes:Use 2 cans of diced tomatoes. Drain out the liquid first. Tomato Sauce:Use plain tomato sauce as the base of this chili. I usually pick up 2 8-ounce cans of Hunts tomato sauce. Chicken:You need about 2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts. Chicken Broth:Use 1 cup (240ml) chicken broth. I stick with reduced sodium. If you have homemade chicken stock or broth, that works too! Onion & Bell Peppers:Let’s add a little freshness to the one pot dinner with flavorful onion and lots of diced bell pepper. Black Beans & Corn:I love adding these because the duo brings a southwestern vibe to the whole dish. If I don’t have corn, I swap in more black beans. If I don’t have black beans, I swap in kidney beans. Use what you enjoy and/or have in the pantry. Jalapeño:1 jalapeño adds the perfect amount of spice. Garlic, Salt, Dried Oregano, Chili Powder, & Cumin:Each ingredient adds depth and flavor. I don’t recommend cutting any of them from the recipe. In fact, I usually add a little more of each after I taste the finished chili. Cream Cheese:Trust me. See below!

This is aset and forget itslow cooker dinner recipe. Besides chopping some ingredients and using a can opener, the only “work” is shredding the chicken. Remove the cooked chicken breasts, shred them with two forks (it’s easy because they’re so tender!), then add the shredded chicken back into the crockpot for 15 more minutes before serving.

Best Ingredient of All

You can make regular chicken chili or you can make the BEST CHICKEN CHILI. Stir in a touch of cream cheese after you shred the chicken. The cream cheese melts and creates a thick and creamy base for all these flavors and textures. It slightly cuts the heat, too. I’m not kidding—literally anyone I’ve made this chili for has asked me what my secret is—it’s the cream cheese!!!!

I usually add 4 ounces of cream cheese, but you can use the whole 8-ounce brick if it’s easier. You can use light or full-fat cream cheese. Whichever amount or fat content you use, just make sure that you don’t use cream cheese spread. Pick up an 8 ounce brick of cream cheese, like the kind you use for baking.

After you mix in the cream cheese, the chili will be creamy and lighter in color. Taste it. At this point you can add more salt, chili powder, or additional spices if desired.

Is This Chicken Chili Spicy?

No. I prefer mildly spicy chili and this has just enough heat to bring flavor without burning your tastebuds. (The cream cheese helps cut the spice, too!) The recipe written below is mild, so if you prefer spicier chili, add more chili powder and/or an extra jalapeño. You can adjust the spices in my pumpkin chili and cornbread chili casserole, too.

Adapt & Make it Your Own

This dinner recipe is adaptable! Sometimes I add more beans, less corn, an extra jalapeño, or more spices. This is a convenient base recipe where you can add/reduce pretty much anything in order to fit your family’s preferences. I’ve even turned it into slow cooker vegetarian chili by swapping the chicken for more beans and cubed sweet potato. See my recipe note.

However you make it, my #1 suggestion is to serve this 1 pot meal with cornbread.

You won’t regret it!

Print