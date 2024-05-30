My Five Favorite Sakara Life Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Wellness

When I start my day with a Sakara breakfast, I know it will be fantastic.

Ask me about the Sakara meal delivery program, and the first words out of my mouth will be that their breakfast is insanely delicious, nutritious, and fulfilling – and I’m not quite sure how they do it.

The below recipes are gluten-free, organic, plant-based, and designed to make you glow like the fabulous human you are. After all, eating well and fueling yourself with nourishing food is the ultimate form of self-care.

Not to knock the lunches and dinners, the creativity with those meals blows my mind, but the breakfasts are next-level. The recipes Sakara puts together for breakfast every morning taste more like dessert and leave me satisfied and energized.

As someone with a sweet tooth, I love how Sakara isn’t afraid to use just the right amount of organic and natural sources of sweeteners like coconut sugar and maple syrup in their breakfast recipes.

If you’re a typical meat-and-eggs-in-the-morning person, these 100% meatless and protein-packed recipes might just be what your body is craving. These Sakara breakfast recipes are filled with flavor and contain superfoods like spirulina, chia seeds, coconut oil, and cacao nibs.

Check out my five Sakara Life breakfast recipes below!

Cinnamon-Spiced Pumpkin Granola

Mint Chip Smoothie

Whitney + Danielle’s Superfood Muffin

Chai-Spiced Walnut + Pear Morning Oats

Blueberry + Vanilla Pancakes with Matcha Syrup

Cinnamon-Spiced Pumpkin Granola

Packed with all kinds of healthy fats from coconut oil and nuts, this Sakara Life granola recipe is the perfect addition to your busy week. It promises to leave you feeling fueled, satiated, and ready to take on the world.

Breakfast is important, ya know?

I love the idea of making this spiced granola in big batches and using it as a topping for coconut yogurt, as a snack on the fly, or as swimming in a bowl of hemp milk. It’s also a simple enough recipe that you could adapt to whatever you have handy – get creative!

Also, if you’re in the mood to not bake, check out the Sakara granola for sale in the Clean Boutique. I cannot go a day without eating this granola—chocolate chunks over everything.

Ingredients:

Makes about 6 cups

3 cups gluten-free rolled oats

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 1/4 cups mixed nuts (walnuts, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, etc.)

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tbsp. chia seeds

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350° F

2. Heat the pumpkin puree and coconut oil in a saucepan over low-medium heat. When the mixture is warm, remove from heat and slowly add in the rolled oats. Add in the remaining ingredients, mix well, and then spread evenly on a baking tray.

3. Bake in the oven for around 25-30 minutes. Make sure to shake the tray every ten minutes!

4. When finished, let the granola cool and store it in a tight container for up to two weeks.

Recipe credit:Sakara Life

Mint Chip Smoothie

Okay, give me chocolate at any time of the day, especially at breakfast. This simple smoothie is packed with all sorts of divine fruits and veggies, all guaranteed to give you that beautiful glow and some extra fiber.

Hemp seeds and almond milk give this smoothie an extra punch of protein, and the addition of coconut oil ensures you receive those nutritious, healthy fats that keep us filling oh-so-full.

I suggest doubling this recipe making enough for two days. Just make sure to store the leftovers in an air-tight container and consume within 24 hours for ultimate freshness.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp. organic vanilla extract

1/2 frozen banana

1 cup frozen watermelon chunks

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

2 tsp. cacao nibs, divided

1/2 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tbsp. hemp seeds

2 cups spinach

2 tbsp. granola (optional) Directions: Put all of the ingredients, except for the cacao nibs and granola (if using), to your high-speed blender (I swear by this one!) and blend until smooth. Then, add in the leftover cacao nibs and top with granola! Enjoy!

Recipe credit: Sakara Life

Craving more Sakara recipes?

Danielle + Whitney’s Superfood Muffin

These superfood-packed muffins are the perfect addition to your morning routine. This breakfast recipe makes a dozen muffins, so you’ll have plenty left over to freeze for a quick meal.

Also, these muffins would make for an enjoyable afternoon pick-me-up to help avoid that dreaded mid-day crash.

Sakara is all about seasonal eating so you could play around with whatever fruit is in season or that you have on hand. Think blueberries, rhubarb, and strawberries, but the possibilities are limited only by your creativity.

Ingredients:

Makes 12 muffins

1/3 cup plus 1/2 cup gluten-free oats, divided

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. Himalayan sea salt

½ tbsp. cinnamon

2 eggs (or sub flax eggs)

2 tbsp. raw honey

2 very ripe bananas, mashed smooth

1 cup chopped apples

1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

1.Preheat your oven to 400° F. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin tin with melted coconut oil.

2.Pulse 1/3 cup gluten-free oats in a food processor or high-speed blender until it’s a flour-like consistency.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the oat flour, 1/2 cup whole oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Fold together until mixed.

4.In a large bowl, mix eggs, honey and mashed bananas. Add in the dry ingredients to your banana mixture and stir until fully combined. Gently fold in your walnuts and apples.

5.Fill the muffin tins evenly, and top with apple slices and walnuts, if desired. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until fully baked through. Remove muffins from the tin, and cool on a wire cooling rack.

Recipe credit: People Magazine

Chai-Spiced Walnut + Pear Morning Oats

This recipe is certainly an upgrade to your usual run-of-the-mill microwave oatmeal. It’s packed with plant-based protein and healthy fats, making it a perfect choice for those days that seem like they’re going to be extra-long.

What I love about this recipe is that you can easily make it at the office or in your morning rush, just add some hot water to the dry ingredients, let it sit for five minutes or so, and stir together.

Like I’ve said before, nourishing yourself with food that fuels you is a beautiful form of self-care, and this perfectly-spiced breakfast recipe certainly fits the bill.

Ingredients:

Makes one serving

1/2 cup organic, gluten-free rolled oats

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup organic almond milk (can substitute with any plant-based milk of choice!)

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground cardamom

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1 tbsp. ground flax seed

Topping ideas:

Crushed walnuts

Goji berries

Yellow pear

Hemp seed hearts

Coconut flakes

More cinnamon

Directions:

1. Soak the gluten-free rolled oats, water, milk of choice, spices, and flaxseed in a small bowl for 30 minutes.

2. After the mixture has soaked, place in a pot and cook on the stove at medium-low heat until some of the liquid is absorbed.

3. Top withsliced pear, walnuts, a splash of your milk of choice, cinnamon,andyourfavoritesuperfoods.

Recipe credit: Sakara Life

Blueberry + Vanilla Pancakes with Matcha Syrup

Not sure about your home, but pancakes (and matcha) are a staple on Sunday mornings in our house. There’s something so deeply satisfying about cutting into a stack of piping-hot pancakes, especially when you know the ingredients provide some serious health benefits.

What I love about this recipe is the addition of matcha syrup. Since cutting coffee out of my diet, matcha has been my go-to drink for a little boost in the morning, and I love experimenting with it in new, yummy ways. It is important to use high-quality, organic matcha for various reasons, and this is my preferred brand.

For the pancakes:

1/2 cup wholegrain spelt flour

1/2 cup oat milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp ground flaxseed

6 tbsp water

1 cup blueberries

2/3 banana (leave the rest for toppings!)

1 tsp. spirulina

1/2 tsp. vanilla powder

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1. Prepare the flax “eggs”by mixing 2 tbsp. ground flaxseed with 6 tbsp water. Place the mixture in the fridge to set for about 20 mins.

2. Make the blueberry “buttermilk” by blending blueberries withoat milkandlemon juiceuntil smooth in your high-speed blender.

3. While your eggs and buttermilk sit, mix your spelt flourwith vanillaandcinnamon, mash in thebananawith a fork.

4. Check on yourflax “eggs”in the fridge and see if they are ready. They should have an “egg-like consistency”. Then, add them into the dry ingredients along with theblueberry“buttermilk”. Mix well using the back of a fork.

5. Melt a tbsp. of coconut oil in a pan over medium hear. Pour in pancake batter, flipping halfway through, and cook until fully cooked-through. Top with your favorite toppings!

For the matcha syrup:

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup natural sweetener of choice (we used stevia)

1.5 tablespoons matcha powder

1. Bring water and natural sweetener of choice to a boil, then simmer for 3 minutes and remove from heat.

2. Stir in matcha. Whisk well.

3. Drizzle over yourblueberrypancakes!

Recipe credit: Sakara Life

