My New Roots' Life-Changing Loaf of Bread Recipe on Food52 (2024)

The whole-grain, gluten-free, no-knead, no-mess, life-changing loaf of bread. Psyllium seed husks are available at natural food stores or online. Other than the husks, which you can use in powder or intact form but are otherwise non-negotiable, this bread is adaptable to your mood and your pantry. Swap in like for like (nuts for nuts, grains for grains, and so forth), and your life can change a little bit differently every time. Adapted slightly from Sarah Britton of My New Roots.

Helpful tools for this recipe:

- Staub Cast Iron Loaf Pan

- Five Two Essential Kitchen Knives

- Five Two Double-Sided Bamboo Cutting Board

—Genius Recipes