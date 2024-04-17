My New Roots' Life-Changing Loaf of Bread Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Make Ahead
by: Genius Recipes
June10,2014
4.3
53 Ratings
- Prep time 48 hours
- Cook time 1 hour
- Makes 1 loaf
Jump to Recipe
Author Notes
The whole-grain, gluten-free, no-knead, no-mess, life-changing loaf of bread. Psyllium seed husks are available at natural food stores or online. Other than the husks, which you can use in powder or intact form but are otherwise non-negotiable, this bread is adaptable to your mood and your pantry. Swap in like for like (nuts for nuts, grains for grains, and so forth), and your life can change a little bit differently every time. Adapted slightly from Sarah Britton of My New Roots.
Helpful tools for this recipe:
- Staub Cast Iron Loaf Pan
- Five Two Essential Kitchen Knives
- Five Two Double-Sided Bamboo Cutting Board
—Genius Recipes
- Test Kitchen-Approved
What You'll Need
Watch This Recipe
My New Roots' Life-Changing Loaf ofBread
Ingredients
- 1 cup(135 grams) sunflower seed kernels (not in the shell)
- 1/2 cup(90 grams) flax seeds
- 1/2 cup(65 grams) hazelnuts or almonds
- 1 1/2 cups(145 grams) rolled oats (if making gluten-free, make sure to get certified gluten-free oats)
- 2 tablespoonschia seeds
- 4 tablespoonspsyllium seed husks (3 tablespoons if using psyllium husk powder)
- 1 teaspoonfine grain sea salt (add 1/2 teaspoon if using coarse salt)
- 1 tablespoonmaple syrup (for sugar-free diets, use a pinch of stevia)
- 3 tablespoonsmelted coconut oil or ghee
- 1 1/2 cups(350 milliliters) water
Directions
- In a flexible, silicon loaf pan or a standard loaf pan lined with parchment, combine all dry ingredients, stirring well. Whisk maple syrup, oil, and water together in a measuring cup. Add this to the dry ingredients and mix very well until everything is completely soaked and dough becomes very thick (if the dough is too thick to stir, add one or two teaspoons of water until the dough is manageable). Smooth out the top with the back of a spoon. Let sit out on the counter for at least 2 hours, or all day or overnight. To ensure the dough is ready, it should retain its shape even when you pull the sides of the loaf pan away from it or lift the parchment.
- Preheat oven to 350° F / 175° C.
- Place loaf pan in the oven on the middle rack, and bake for 20 minutes. Remove bread from loaf pan, place it upside down directly on the rack and bake for another 30 to 40 minutes. Bread is done when it sounds hollow when tapped. Let cool completely before slicing.
- Store bread in a tightly sealed container for up to five days. Freezes well too – slice before freezing for quick and easy toast!
Tags:
- Bread
- American
- Maple Syrup
- Grains
- Make Ahead
- Serves a Crowd
- Summer
- Christmas
- Winter
- Spring
- Fall
- Vegan
See what other Food52ers are saying.
-
MaryAlice
-
Christine Ragsdale Storm
-
FrugalCat
-
Mathieu Garcia
-
Devon Thom
Recipe by: Genius Recipes
Popular on Food52
251 Reviews
ttandersonabq January 10, 2024
Tasty bread. I use flax seed meal by weight instead of seeds. This results in dough that is ready for the oven immediately.
ImContrary August 29, 2023
I have been making this stuff for many years. I usually use pumpkin seeds in place of the sunflower seeds and add other kinds of nuts. I also love to add some dried fruit like raisins or cherries. I'll use sorghum molasses instead of the maple syrup, too. I love this stuff topped with some soft brie or even cottage cheese. it is good spread with peanut butter or peanut butter and jam.
jenncc August 3, 2023
I have made this many times using different nuts/seeds and even adding a bit of died fruit. I usually cook mine longer initially (about 30 minutes) and it has never crumbled or fallen apart during the "flip". I mix in a bowl, then scoop into my loaf pan where it sits several hours or overnight. When it's time for the flip I carefully pull it out with parchment and gently lift the bread, if it starts to break apart/crumble at all I put it back down in the pan and cook another 5-10 minutes. I also usually cook mine a little longer on the rack to get a nice crusty outside. I do like Josey's Adventure Bread recipe as well, and his use of olive oil. I often skip the chia and just add ground flax.
KELLE E. July 2, 2023
Just made this bread and it turned out perfect. I didn't change a thing. I read the other review re tips/tricks. I used a parchment liner for my pan, mixed the ingredients in a bowl first, then added to the parchment lined pain and patted it down firm. I left the pan out overnight and just baked it. When I turned the bread over after the first 20 minutes, I placed in a piece of folded foil. I just slided it and it's firm, did not crumble and is just a wonderful, nutty-flavored bread. Love it!
KELLE E. July 2, 2023
* Placed ON a piece of folded foil. :-)
MaryAlice June 24, 2023
It looks just like David Lebovitz' recipe for Josey Baker's Adventure Bread.. I've made that one and so this should be good, if credit is given. It changes olive oil for coconut oil.
Lisa M. June 30, 2023
I was curious about this after reading this comment. Turns out there's a note on the David Lebovitz posting of this recipe stating that Josey Baker actually credits this recipe as his inspiration for the Adventure Bread.
Christine R. June 22, 2023
This is an excellent base recipe where you can successfully sub ingredients depending on taste preferences and pantry availability. I found grinding 1 cup oats to almost flour consistency and using 1/2 steel cut oats helped keep the loaf from crumbling along with 2 table spoons of honey. My favorite subs include pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts and adding dried cranberries. Breaking seeds/nuts also helps with bread stability.
TinaSMay April 4, 2023
Can I leave out the psyllium seed husk or powder? I don't want to spend a fortune when I just need a little bit. Thanks.
red135 June 27, 2023
No it really does need the psyllium- if you have a food coop or zero waste store near you they might have some in their bulk department and you can buy just what you need.
sfchicken August 6, 2023
If you live near Trader Joe's they sell the husks for cheap
FrugalCat April 4, 2023
Psyllium seeds? You mean Metamucil?
catalinalacruz April 4, 2023
No. Metamucil has a list of other ingredients, including maltodextrin.
Babyblue January 5, 2023
I followed the recipe exactly as explained and it came out AMAZING.
I am doing it again tonight and I think I will be adopting this bread as my only bread.
Next time I will probably add dried cramberries
BarbieBenton October 27, 2022
So good so simple
Aperson August 1, 2022
Ok.....third time lucky with this delicious bread!!!
Attempt one and two crumbled.....this time, finally, it held!
This time i followed the recipe except for mixing in a bowl, allowing a little longer before flipping (waited 26mins to flip) and used the husk instead of powder. I left it for 24hours before baking.
Cant wait to try cutting it ! Even if it crumbles its still delicious and can be used as great addition to salads.
Thanks for the amazing recipe!!!
Aperson July 23, 2022
Hi! Signed up just for help with this recipe please!!
Ive made it twice.
-Both times left around 24 hours.
- mixed in pan first time, mixed in bowl second.
- baked for 40mins before turning both times
- used ground flax instead of psyllium husk on second attempt
- did not add water for either attempt.
Both times the loaf crumbled into pieces when flipped!!!!
Very sad as using organic and expensive ingredients......
What am I doing wrong!!!??? It tastes amazing and I would love to get it right next time....please help
texbasque July 24, 2022
psyllium is an essential ingredient. so is water (or other liquid)! read the original recipe from the “my new roots” website. lots of tips and comments from the recipe’s author. it’s pretty foolproof if you’re using the right proportions!
Aperson July 24, 2022
Yes sorry! Wrote it wrong.....I meant that no extra water was needed.
The first time i used husk powder the second time flaxmeal....
Aperson July 24, 2022
No extra water added....other than what the recipe stated.
I baked 40 mins before flipping.
Shirajm May 28, 2022
I followed the recipe, every detail. I left the mixture in the silicon loaf pan for over six hours. The first baking went well, but the mixture didn't come out clean when I tried to turn it upside down on the oven rack. That was a mess, and waste to lose so much of the wonderful ingredients. But I did manage to bake the remaining mass, for almost 40 minutes. Now I have to wait until the oven is cool before I can clean it. What would happen if the loaf was baked entire in the silicon or even a metal loaf pan? I love the combination of the ingredients, and trying to avoid most grains, and trying to eat very healthy with my IBS, I would love to beable to make such a loaf, but cleaning ovens is not on my list of fun things to do. Love to hear from you!
shelbyisme May 30, 2022
So sorry that happened! I flip it over onto a folded piece of tin foil! And sometimes I leave it in a little longer than the 20 minutes at first ..would help with it falling apart on you. Good luck, I pretty much make this continuously!
TamaraP June 29, 2023
Try Josey Baker’s Adventure bread. Almost identical but you don’t remove from loaf pan (and doesn’t require silicone).
Laurel May 22, 2022
I've had this and it is truely delicious!!
Dmw May 1, 2022
Yummy bread. It smelled so good I didn’t wait for it to cool enough so a bit crumbly. I do have a question. I used tin foil as I didn’t have parchment. I turned it upside down and left the pan on top. It didn’t seem to be cooking so I took it off. Which is the right way? Thanks for the recipe
Draghigirl May 1, 2022
Use parchment paper. Wouldn’t suggest foil.
Claire J. February 27, 2022
I love the taste of this bread, my problem is it crumbles and I can't make nice slices. Any suggestions?
shelbyisme May 30, 2022
I just end up broiling it, so no issue them of it crumbling because iced too thin, or getting stuck in the toaster!
Lojo December 10, 2021
I want to love this! Mine came out slimy. Initially, I thought I hadn't cooked it long enough, so I toasted it. Same - as soon as I started to eat it, it goes slimy. Any hints?
Draghigirl February 26, 2021
Make this all the time! No, it's not bread per se, but it substitutes well. Always make a double batch as it will go fast and freezes well. Melt cheese on top. or add cashew butter, or smashed avocado. A great recipe!
Mathieu G. February 26, 2021
Very, very good! I followed the recipe with a few changes (from the review notes) and replaced part of the water with a mix of sourdough discard (100g + 380g water), to give somewhat a "rugbrod" twist to it. The loaf is perfectly crunchy and super, super tasty. Will make it again!
Ingredients:
135 grams sunflower seeds
90 grams flax seeds
65 grams hazelnuts or almonds
108 grams rolled oats (or 145 grams if not using a combination of rolled and steel cut oats)
35 grams steel cut oats
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
3 tablespoons psyllium husk
1.5 teaspoon sel de Guérande
1 tablespoon maple syrup
36 grams melted ghee
350 milliliters water or 100 grams sourdough starter and 280 milliliters warm water
And added a few steps before the original recipe instructions:
Toast the sunflower, flax seeds and almonds ~10 minutes 160C.
Break down flax seeds in a food processor or coffee grinder.
Mathieu G. February 26, 2021
Edit: 100g + 280g water is the right amount.
Miche February 9, 2022
Hi Mathieu,
Hw do you do your sourdough starter ? Tks, Micheline
Mathieu G. February 9, 2022
Hi there! I will direct you to Maurizio's blog post about starting a sourdough starter. It takes a bit of patience at first but this will open so many possibilities to bake bread, cakes, etc. in the future. Here's the link:
https://www.theperfectloaf.com/7-easy-steps-making-incredible-sourdough-starter-scratch/
catalinalacruz December 19, 2022
King Arthur Baking also has great instructions for sourdough starter.
https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/sourdough-starter-recipe
Devon T. February 13, 2021
I love this recipe, and have made it dozens of times (exactly as it’s written)! I’m not sure how it could go wrong if you follow the recipe... I’ve made it with both toasted and un toasted sunflower seeds and in my opinion it really doesn’t make a difference. I mix my dry ingredients right in the loaf pan I’m making the bread in. I mix my wet ingredients in a glass measuring cup before mixing into the dry. Make sure to mix the dry ingredients really well before adding wet, and mix well again once wet ingredients have been added. Letting it sit overnight usually yields the best loaf! Also, it is great fresh, but it’s the best toasted with some nice salty butter or whatever your preferred toast topping may be.