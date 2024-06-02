MyChart Frequently Asked Questions | Riverside Health System l Southeastern VA (2024)

You can see most tests from your outpatient visits (dated March 1, 2016 to present) and test results from inpatient stays or emergency room visits at Riverside hospitals (dated June 1, 2016 to the present), as well as those tests completed by a Riverside lab. If you wish to see historical test results, you may need to contact your doctor to manually release those results. In an effort to get your test results to you as soon as possible, many test results are available in Riverside MyChart within four days of being resulted. This means that sometimes you'll see the results before your doctor. Thank you in advance for your patience in allowing your physician time to communicate with you about your test results. Since you are viewing the full, unedited results, some of the language may not be familiar to you and might even be confusing or concerning. Please discuss any questions raised by these results at your next visit. See below for more details on test results in Riverside MyChart.

All Normal Results: Automatically released immediately to Riverside MyChart.

Inpatient Results: Automatically released to Riverside MyChart 36 hours after discharge from the facility.

Abnormal Results: Automatically released to Riverside MyChart four days after the result is finalized.

"Life Altering" Test Results: These sensitive results are released to your Riverside MyChart 10 days after the result is finalized. These results may relate to: Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex/HSV, RPR, Trichom*onas, HPV), HIV and HTLV, Pregnancy, Genetic Tests, Drug Screens, Hepatitis B & C.

All Results: Physicians have the option to manually release a result at any time per his/her discretion or at your request. Physicians may also elect to "unrelease" a result at anytime per their discretion. If there is a result that you do not see in Riverside MyChart and wish to, please contact the ordering provider's office to discuss with your provider or health care team.