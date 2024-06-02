MyChart - Login Page (2024)

MyChart Frequently Asked Questions

Enrollment Questions What is MyChart? Is there a fee to use MyChart? How do I sign up? Who do I contact if I have further questions?

Your Medical Record When can I see my test results in MyChart? Why are certain test results not shared electronically via MyChart? If some of my health information on MyChart is not correct, what should I do? If I send a message to my doctor, when can I expect a reply?

MyChart For My Family Can I view a family member's health record in MyChart? Can I ask questions regarding a family member from my MyChart account? Can my spouse and I share one MyChart account?

After I Have Enrolled I forgot my password. What should I do? Can you send me a new activation code as I have lost it, let it expire or did not receive it? Where can I update my personal information (e.g., home address, e-mail or change my password)?

Technical Questions How is MyChart secure? What is your privacy policy? I was logged out of MyChart, what happened? What do I need to use MyChart? My activation code does not work, what should I do?

What is MyChart? MyChart offers patients personalized and secure on-line access to portions of their medical records. It enables you to securely use the Internet to help manage and receive information about your health. With MyChart, you can use the Internet to: Request medical appointments.

View your health summary from the MyChart electronic health record.

View test results.

Request prescription renewals.

Access trusted health information resources.

Communicate electronically and securely with your medical care team.

Is there a fee to use MyChart? MyChart is a free service offered to our patients.

How do I sign up? Patients who wish to participate will be issued a MyChart activation code during their clinic visit. This code will enable you to log in and create your own username and password. If you were not issued an activation code, you may call your physician's office to get one or ask to sign up during your next office visit.

Who do I contact if I have further questions? You may e-mail us at riversidemychart@riversidehealthcare.net, or you can call our MyChart Patient Support Line at 815-928-6000.

When can I see my test results in MyChart? Your test results are released to your MyChart account after 3 business days.

Your provider is able to determine which types of test results are able to be accessed through MyChart. Further, tests of a very sensitive nature are not released to MyChart.

If some of my health information on MyChart is not correct, what should I do? Your MyChart information comes directly from your electronic medical record at your doctor's office. Ask your doctor to correct any inaccurate information at your next clinic visit. Your health information is reviewed and updated in your electronic medical record each visit.

If I send a message to my doctor or nurse, when can I expect a reply? You will generally receive an answer within 2 business days. Please note that MyChart should not be used for urgent situations. Please contact your medical center if the situation requires immediate attention or dial 911 if it is an emergency.

Can I view a family member's health record in MyChart? Yes, you can. This is called proxy access and allows a parent (or guardian) to log in to their personal MyChart account and then connect to information regarding their family member. Complete a Proxy Consent Form and return it to one of our medical facilities to request access to this convenient service or select Share My Record from the Health menu. From there you can select "Friends and family access" and modify or add new access to your health record.

Can I ask questions regarding a family member from my MyChart account? MyChart offers direct access to your personal health record and communicating about another individual's information would be placed in your health record. This information would not appear in the correct health record and could potentially jeopardize medical care.

No, due to the sensitive nature of medical information, each adult must sign and submit a Release of Information request and establish their own MyChart account.

I forgot my password. What should I do? You may contact our MyChart Patient Support Line at 815-928-6000 to request a new, secure password. You may also click the "Forgot password" link on the sign-in page to reset your password online.

Can you send me a new activation code as I have lost it, let it expire or did not receive it? Contact us at riversidemychart@riversidehealthcare.net and after we verify your information, a new code will be sent via U.S. Postal Mail. Privacy issues prevent us from e-mailing a new activation code to you.

Where can I update my personal information (e.g., home address, e-mail or change my password)? Log into MyChart and from the left menu, go to the Preferences section and select the appropriate option.

How is MyChart secure? We take great care to ensure your health information is kept private and secure. Access to information is controlled through secure activation codes, personal usernames, and passwords. Each person controls their password, and the account cannot be accessed without that password. Unlike conventional e-mail, all MyChart messaging is done while you are securely logged on to our website.

What is your Privacy Policy? MyChart is owned and operated by MyChart and is fully compliant with federal and state laws pertaining to your privacy. Your name and e-mail address will be treated with the same care and privacy given your health records and will never be sold or leased by MyChart.

I was logged out of MyChart, what happened? We aim to protect your privacy and security of your information. While logged into MyChart, if your keyboard remains idle for 15 minutes or more, you will be automatically logged out of MyChart. We recommend that you log out of your MyChart session if you need to leave your computer for even a short period of time.

What do I need to use MyChart? You need access to a computer connected to the Internet and an up-to-date browser (such as Internet Explorer).