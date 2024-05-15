Naan Recipe without Yogurt (Vegan) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

This Naan Recipe without Yogurt is naturally vegan and dairy-free and is made with just 7 ingredients! It's a fool-proof recipe that is super easy to make even for beginners. This homemade naan is light, fluffy, flaky, and delicious.

This Naan Recipe without Yogurt is just as good, if not better than what you'll find in most Indian restaurants. It has all of the characteristics of a good naan, it's soft, pillowy, perfectly charred, and fluffy, AND it's completely vegan!

Once you make this, it will become your favorite recipe for naan and you will never go back to the store-bought stuff.

Serve with garam masala curry, eggplant curry, white bean stew, or shakshuka.

Jump to: What is naan?

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Ingredients and Notes

How to Make This Naan Recipe without Yogurt

Expert Tips

FAQ

Serving

Storage

Similar Recipes

📖 Recipe

Food safety

What is naan?

Naan is a popular leavened flatbread made with basic ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, and water. It's eaten primarily in India, as well as in Western and Central Asia.

Naan is different from pita bread, as it can't be stuffed (as pita bread usually is), but is rather served as a side dish for curries, soup, and stews.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Made with simple ingredients. This naan recipe without yogurt is made with 7 ingredients that you probably have in your pantry right now.

This naan recipe without yogurt is made with that you probably have in your pantry right now. Restaurant-worthy. It has all the best textures. It's light , fluffy , and pillowy in some parts, and crispy and flaky in others.

It has all the best textures. It's , , and in some parts, and and in others. Vegan and dairy-free. No yogurt, butter, or other dairy products are needed.

No yogurt, butter, or other dairy products are needed. Perfect as a side dish or for a snack. Naan bread is versatile and it can be served with main dishes, as well as as a snack.

Ingredients and Notes

Flour: Make sure to use white all-purpose flour for the fluffiest and softest naan. I haven't tried this recipe with whole wheat flour so I can't guarantee results.

Make sure to use white all-purpose flour for the fluffiest and softest naan. I haven't tried this recipe with whole wheat flour so I can't guarantee results. Yeast: It's important to use dry yeast, not fresh yeast. This will be our leavening agent which will help the bread to rise and get fluffy.

It's important to use dry yeast, not fresh yeast. This will be our leavening agent which will help the bread to rise and get fluffy. Non-dairy milk: I think soy and almond milk work best in this recipe.

I think soy and almond milk work best in this recipe. Sugar: A little bit of sugar helps feed the yeast, which will activate it and help the dough rise faster.

A little bit of sugar helps feed the yeast, which will activate it and help the dough rise faster. Salt: To season the naan.

To season the naan. Olive oil: You'll need it both for making the dough and for greasing your hands while kneading.

You'll need it both for making the dough and for greasing your hands while kneading. Warm water: It's very important that your water is lukewarm (around 100-110ºF), and not hot. Hot water will kill the yeast the dough won't rise.

It's very important that your water is lukewarm (around 100-110ºF), and not hot. Hot water will kill the yeast the dough won't rise. Lemon juice (optional): If you want to add a little bit of tanginess, as yogurt does.

See the recipe card below for exact measurements.

How to Make This Naan Recipe without Yogurt

Bloom the yeast. In a small bowl, dissolve the sugar in lukewarm water. At the yeast and whisk until it dissolves as well. Set it aside for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture becomes foamy and bubbly. In the meant time, in a large mixing bowl, measure the flour and stir in the salt. When the yeast is ready, add it to the bowl with the dry ingredients, alongside the olive oil, almond milk, and lemon juice if using. (If you don't want to mix the dough by hand, you can use a stand mixer with a dough hook).

3. Make the naan dough. Using a fork, mix until the dough becomes sticky so that you can't continue with the fork anymore. Then grease your hands and mix until the dough forms into a bowl.

4. Knead the dough. Transfer the dough to a clean surface and grease your hands again. Start kneading it for 5-6 minutes, or until it becomes smooth, elastic, and soft. At first, it may stick to the counter and your hands, but don't worry, just keep greasing your hands and kneading. Just don't add more flour!

5. Rise the dough.After a few minutes, the dough should be no longer sticky. Grease a large bowl with some oil and transfer the dough. Cover it with a clean kitchen towel. Set it aside in a warm place for at least90 minutes, or until it has doubled in size. If it's a particularly cold day, put the bowl in the oven and turn on the light.

6. After rising, lightly punch down the dough to release air. Then grease your hands, and knead it for 1-2 minutes, or until it forms a smooth ball again. Using a knife or a bench scraper, divide the dough into 8 balls (make sure to not tear the dough, but to cut it).

7. Proof the dough. Transfer the dough balls to a plate, and rest for 30 minutes to rise a second time.

8. Roll each ball. Sprinkle some flour onto a clean surface. Using a rolling pin, roll each dough ball into an oval shape about 8″ long and 5″ wide (20 cm x 13 cm). Roll from the center to the edges, instead of rolling back and forth at the same spot. Dampen your finger in water and pat some all over one side of the dough. This will help it stick to the pan.

9. Cook the naan. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Using damp fingers, carefully transfer the dough to hot the skillet, watered side down. Cook for 40-60 seconds, or until bubbles appear all over the naan.

Flip the naan and cover the skillet with a lid to steam it. Cook for 30 more seconds, then transfer to a plate. Repeat the same process with the rest of the dough, making sure to lower the heat if the bread starts charring too quickly.

This naan recipe without yogurt is best served right away, while it's still warm!

Expert Tips

Test your yeast before starting. It's super important to make sure you're using fresh yeast. To test that, In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon sugar with ½ cup lukewarm water until dissolved. Add two teaspoons of active dry yeast and mix that as well. Set it aside for 10 minutes. If the yeast is active and fresh, it should expand and become foamy and bubbly. If not, it's expired and you'll need new yeast.

It's super important to make sure you're using fresh yeast. To test that, In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon sugar with ½ cup lukewarm water until dissolved. Add two teaspoons of active dry yeast and mix that as well. Set it aside for 10 minutes. If the yeast is active and fresh, it should expand and become foamy and bubbly. If not, it's expired and you'll need new yeast. Use lukewarm water to activate the yeast. Cold water won't activate the yeast and hot water will kill it. Make sure your water is between 100-110ºF (38-43ºC).

Cold water won't activate the yeast and hot water will kill it. Make sure your water is between 100-110ºF (38-43ºC). Use a digital scale. It's essential to be as accurate as possible with the measurement when making yeast dough. If you're using cups to measure the flour, it's easy to end up adding more than needed, which will result in a dry and tough naan.

It's essential to be as accurate as possible with the measurement when making yeast dough. If you're using cups to measure the flour, it's easy to end up adding more than needed, which will result in a dry and tough naan. Give the dough enough time to rise. This is important to end up with fluffy and light naan bread with air pockets inside. If the dough has not risen properly, you'll end up with flat naan bread.

This is important to end up with fluffy and light naan bread with air pockets inside. If the dough has not risen properly, you'll end up with flat naan bread. Don't add more flour while kneading. When making this naan recipe without yogurt, you'll notice that the dough will be very sticky at first. Don't be quick to add more flour, as this will make the naan dry! Continue greasing your hands and kneading, and the dough will eventually become smooth and elastic.

When making this naan recipe without yogurt, you'll notice that the dough will be very sticky at first. Don't be quick to add more flour, as this will make the naan dry! Continue greasing your hands and kneading, and the dough will eventually become smooth and elastic. Oil your hands as needed. As mentioned in the previous tip, instead of adding flour to prevent the dough from sticking, oil your hands regularly.

As mentioned in the previous tip, instead of adding flour to prevent the dough from sticking, oil your hands regularly. Roll out the dough thin. If the dough is too thick it will prevent the naan from forming air pockets while cooking. Those air pockets are exactly what make this naan recipe without yogurt light and fluffy.

If the dough is too thick it will prevent the naan from forming air pockets while cooking. Those air pockets are exactly what make this naan recipe without yogurt light and fluffy. Make sure your pan is hot enough . If you're using a cast-iron skillet, you'll need to preheat it for about 5 minutes, or until it's nearly smoking. Medium heat is not enough to make the naan bubble. To test if the pan is hot enough, add a few drops of water. If they disappear right away, your pan is ready.

. If you're using a cast-iron skillet, you'll need to preheat it for about 5 minutes, or until it's nearly smoking. Medium heat is not enough to make the naan bubble. To test if the pan is hot enough, add a few drops of water. If they disappear right away, your pan is ready. Use a cast-iron skillet. Naan is traditionally cooked in a tandoori oven, which gives it that charred and smoky flavor. The closes thing you can use at home is a cast-iron skillet. A non-stick pan won't give you the same results.

FAQ

What can I use instead of yogurt in naan? This naan recipe without yogurt uses non-dairy milk (such as almond milk) instead of yogurt to make light and fluffy naan. Can you make naan without yogurt? Yes! You can easily make naan without yogurt by using water or non-dairy milk in place of the yogurt. The only thing to keep in mind is that the ratio of flour to liquid will change. What does the yogurt do in naan? The yogurt makes the naan soft and fluffy and usually, there is no need of kneading the dough. However, this naan recipe without yogurt turns out just as delicious and soft. How to store leftover naan? Although it's best served right away, you can store leftovers for later. Let it cool to room temperature, then transfer it to aziptop bagor anairtight container, and store itat room temperature for 1-2 days, orin the fridge for 3-4 days. Can you freeze naan? Yes. Let it cool to room temperature, then wrap each piece of naan in foil and transfer them to a freezer-safe container. Freeze for up to 2 months.

Serving

This Naan Recipe without Yogurt can easily be turned into garlic naan by mixing melted butter with minced garlic in a bowl and brushing it all over.

It makes the perfect side dish alongside recipes like garam masala curry, eggplant curry, white bean stew, and shakshuka. It can also be served with soups such as potato leek soup, roasted garlic cauliflower soup, and sweet potato soup.

If you want to serve naan as a snack, I suggest pairing it with hummus, guacamole, or white bean dip.

Storage

Let it cool to room temperature, then transfer it to aziptop bagor anairtight container, and store itat room temperature for 1-2 days, orin the fridge for 3-4 days.

Similar Recipes

Easy Garlic Ciabatta Bread Recipe

Homemade Vegan Flour Tortilla Recipe

📖 Recipe

Naan Recipe without Yogurt This Naan Recipe without Yogurt is naturally vegan and dairy-free and is made with just 7 ingredients! It's a fool-proof recipe that is super easy to make even for beginners. This homemade naan is light, fluffy, flaky, and delicious. 5 from 11 votes See Also Homemade Bagel Recipe - Love and Lemons Print Pin Rate Course: Side Dish Cuisine: Dairy-free, Indian, Vegan Keyword: homemade naan, naan, naan recipe, naan without yogurt, vegan naan Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Rising time: 2 hours hours Total Time: 2 hours hours 40 minutes minutes Servings: 8 pieces Author: Petranka Equipment Rolling Pin

Casti-iron skillet

Mixing bowls

Thermometer optional Ingredients ▢ ½ cup (125 ml) lukewarm water (100-110ºF)

▢ 2 teaspoon granulated sugar

▢ 1 ½ teaspoon active dry yeast

▢ 2 cups (240g) all-purpose flour

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 ½ tbsp (37 ml) unsweetened almond milk

▢ 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil plus more for greasing your hands

▢ ½ teaspoon lemon juice (optional, for adding tanginess) Step-by-step imagesScroll back to find detailed recipe photos! Instructions Bloom the yeast. In asmall bowl, dissolve the sugar in lukewarm water. At the yeast and whisk until it dissolves as well. Set it aside for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture becomes foamy and bubbly. If that doesn't happen, your yeast is expired and you need new one.

In the meant time, in alarge mixing bowl, measure the flour and stir in the salt. When the yeast mixture is ready, add it to the bowl with the dry ingredients, alongside the olive oil, almond milk, and lemon juice if using. (If you don't want to mix the dough by hand, you can use a stand mixer with a dough hook).

Using a fork, mix until the dough becomes so sticky that you can't continue with the fork anymore. Then grease your hands and mix until the dough forms into a bowl.

Transfer the dough to a clean surface and grease your hands again. Start kneading it for5-6 minutes, or until it becomessmooth,elastic, andsoft. At first, it may stick to the counter and your hands, but don't worry, just keep greasing your hands and kneading. Justdon't add more flour!

Rise the dough .After a few minutes, the dough should be no longer sticky. Grease a large bowl with some oil and transfer the dough (I use the same bowl from before and wash it). Cover it with a clean kitchen towel. Set it aside in a warm place for at least 90 minutes , or until it has doubled in size. If it's a particularly cold day, put the bowl in the oven and turn on the light.

After rising, lightly punch down the dough to release air. Then grease your hands, and knead it for 1-2 minutes, or until it forms a smooth ball again. Using a knife or a bench scraper, divide the dough into 8 balls (make sure to not tear the dough, but to cut it).

Proof the dough. Transfer the dough balls to a plate or a piece of parchment paper, and rest for20 to 30 minutesto rise a second time.

When ready, sprinkle a little bit of flour onto a clean surface. Using arolling pin, roll each dough ball into an oval shape about 8″ long and 5″ wide (20 cm x 13 cm). Roll from the center to the edges, instead of rolling back and forth at the same spot. Dampen your finger in water and pat some all over one side of the dough. This will help it stick to the pan.

Heat acast-iron skilletover medium-high heat, for about 5 minutes. To test if the pan is hot enough, add a few drops of water. If they disappear right away, your pan is ready. Using damp fingers, carefully transfer the dough to hot the skillet, watered side down. Cook for 40-60 seconds, or until bubbles appear all over the naan.

Flip the naan and cover the skillet with a lid to steam it. Cook for 30 more seconds, then transfer to a plate. Repeat the same process with the rest of the dough, making sure to lower the heat if the bread starts charring too quickly. Serve warm! Video https://www.instagram.com/p/C1sCHxnoSM-/ Notes Use lukewarm water to activate the yeast. Cold water won't activate the yeast and hot water will kill it. Make sure your water is between 100-110ºF (38-43ºC).

Cold water won't activate the yeast and hot water will kill it. Make sure your water is between 100-110ºF (38-43ºC). Use adigital scale. It's essential to be as accurate as possible with the measurement when making yeast dough. If you're using cups to measure the flour, it's easy to end up adding more than needed, which will result in a dry and tough naan.

It's essential to be as accurate as possible with the measurement when making yeast dough. If you're using cups to measure the flour, it's easy to end up adding more than needed, which will result in a dry and tough naan. Give the dough enough time to rise. This is important in order to end up with fluffy and light naan bread with air pockets inside. If the dough has not risen properly, you'll end up with flat naan bread.

This is important in order to end up with fluffy and light naan bread with air pockets inside. If the dough has not risen properly, you'll end up with flat naan bread. Don't add more flour while kneading. The dough can be very sticky at first but don't be quick to add more flour. This will just make the naan dry! Continue greasing your hands and kneading, and the dough will eventually become smooth and elastic.

The dough can be very sticky at first but don't be quick to add more flour. This will just make the naan dry! Continue greasing your hands and kneading, and the dough will eventually become smooth and elastic. Oil your hands as needed. As mentioned in the previous tip, instead of adding flour to prevent the dough from sticking, oil your hands regularly.

As mentioned in the previous tip, instead of adding flour to prevent the dough from sticking, oil your hands regularly. Roll out the dough thin. If the dough is too thick it will prevent the naan from forming air pockets while cooking. Those air pockets are exactly what make this naan recipe without yogurt light and fluffy.

If the dough is too thick it will prevent the naan from forming air pockets while cooking. Those air pockets are exactly what make this naan recipe without yogurt light and fluffy. Use acast-iron skillet.Naan is traditionally cooked in atandoori oven, which gives it that charred and smoky flavor. The closest thing you can use at home is a cast-iron skillet. A non-stick pan won't give you the same results. Storage Let it cool to room temperature, then transfer it to aziptop bagor anairtight container, and store itat room temperature for 1-2 days, orin the fridge for 3-4 days. Freeze for up to2 months. *This recipe was adapted from Rainbow Plant Life's vegan naan recipe. Nutrition Serving: 1naan | Calories: 131kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 151mg | Potassium: 41mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Calcium: 13mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated with third-party calculations without including the optional ingredients. Tried this recipe?Leave me a rating and a comment telling me how it went. Or tag me at @sunglowkichen and hashtag #sunglowkitchen on Instagram!

Food safety

Cook to a minimum temperature of 165 °F (74 °C)

Do not use the same utensils on cooked food, that previously touched raw meat

Wash hands after touching raw meat

Don't leave food sitting out at room temperature for extended periods

Never leave cooking food unattended

Use oils with a high smoking point to avoid harmful compounds

Always have good ventilation when using a gas stove

See more guidelines at USDA.gov.