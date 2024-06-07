Nana's Cheese Puffs | Recipes For Food Lovers Including Cooking Tips At Foodlovers.co.nz (2024)

Yield: Makes 12

My Nana Havill’s speciality. At any gathering there were always cheese puffs on offer.

Ingredients

1 cup (125g/4.4oz) plain flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups (200g/7.05oz) grated tasty cheddar cheese

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup (125ml/4.22 fluid oz) milk

Method

Preheat oven to 200 C (392 F)

Gently mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Drop large spoonfuls into greased patty tins or on a cold baking tray.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed and golden.