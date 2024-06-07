Nana's Cheese Puffs | Recipes For Food Lovers Including Cooking Tips At Foodlovers.co.nz (2024)

Home » Nana’s Cheese Puffs
Yield: Makes 12
Method
Preheat oven to 200 C (392 F) Bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed and golden.
Ingredients
Method
Gently mix all ingredients together in a bowl.
Drop large spoonfuls into greased patty tins or on a cold baking tray.
Preheat oven to 200 C (392 F)
Bake for 10-12 minutes until puffed and golden.
Leave a Reply
49 thoughts on “Nana’s Cheese Puffs”
Have made these several times, can pep them up with a dash of mustard powder and /or cayenne pepper. They do really well re-heated reheated in the oven the next day too! Perfect for drinks, so moorish!
Reply ↓
Can they be made ahead of time?
Reply ↓
Wow very good
Reply ↓
Half parmesan cheese mixed with any other cheeses, plus a good dollop of English mustard really livens these up!
Reply ↓
This is pretty easy to make. Thanks!
Reply ↓
Love it, so easy and delicious,
Great easy recipe. I make these for weekend lunch. I do add chopped onion and salt and pepper..also chopped ham and parsley.
I have found adding more ingredients I needed a bit more milk.
Delicious and everyone loves them…
Reply ↓
I really enjoyed your recipes and would be making them very very soon as l was trying before and l failed
Reply ↓
I make Cheese and Marmite Puffs, smooth marmite all over flat puff pastry, load up with very good strong Chedder and Red Leicester Cheese, roll up like a long sausage roll, cut to two inch slices, egg wash (no milk), cook hot oven 200g for about 15/29 mins, keep an eye on them. I have been making these for thirty odd year, always disappear fast. Can use Poached Sakmon and Dill, or any combination you like.
Reply ↓
Delicious. Added a little lo-salt, black pepper, a pinch of Chili powder & a tsp dried onion. Had them to accompany home made salmon fishcakes. Will definitely be trying them again & will experiment with different spices/herbs.
I had Red Leicester and Wensleydale cheeses and the puffs were definitely cheesy!
Reply ↓
These sound delicious. Would they still be OK if I make them the day before taking to a lunch? Judith
Reply ↓
What is a patty pan? Looks too large for a mini muffin pan. Thank you!
Reply ↓
Made these for our lunch today which we had with some left over mushroom stir fry. They are really tasty and light and easy to mix in a few minutes..
I’ll definitely make them again and will be trying them out on the grandchildren too! Think they’re the sort of things children would love.
Thanks very much.
Reply ↓
Kia ora Helen,
I remember your Nana Havill very well & enjoyed these cheese puffs at her place often. I had the good fortune to live next door in Revell St Hokitika 1968 – 1970. My first baby was born May 1968. Your Nana was so kind to me after the Inangahua earthquake, when we lost chimney, coal range, power in that little old house. What great days they were!
Reply ↓
Hi.Did Nana Havill live in Koiterangi on a farm.
John.T
Reply ↓
Hi John, that is my granddad Steve Havill, he was raised on the farm. So yes you have the right connection.
Reply ↓
Thank you for sharing this recipe with the world.
My gran use to make the exact ones.
Ive been searching for the recipe but the ones I’ve come across aren’t the same as the ones granny made.
These are the closest to home!
Reply ↓
This is a great base recipe. I like to make a few changes. I always add 1/2 t salt and sometimes 1/2 t cayenne or 1T chopped chives. I also use a mix of cheeses – whatever is left in the fridge. Definitely benefits from something strong flavoured like gruyere or mature gouda mixed with the cheddar.
Reply ↓
Hello, I made these to take for a morning tea, at friends house, made with tasty cheese as in recipe, but they were tasteless. Needless to say I didn’t,take them. They need a stronger cheese and salt.thx
Reply ↓
Try adding small amount of chopped onion
That gives them more flavour
They sound very yummy
Reply ↓
I made these for the first time last weekend, they were a great success with my family. Not a left over in sight. If there had been some left over would they last for a day or two, or should they be frozen?
Reply ↓
Judy that is great to hear. I would freeze any leftovers on the day of making.
Reply ↓
Thanks I will.
Hi Helen – I remember your Nana Havill when she visited Jim and Carol in ChCh. I lived nearby and loved helping with those gorgeous wee kids.
Regards Carole Sutherland Timaru
Reply ↓
Carole thanks so much for taking the time to post. Yes Julie-Ann. Michael and Belinda were lovely kids, and adults. :)
Reply ↓
Do you use plain or self rising flour and is the oven temp 392 degrees (U.S) thank you. These look delicious
Reply ↓
Not my recipe but, as it calls for baking powder, I’m certain it will be plain flour. If you want to use a cup of self raising instead of plain only use about 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder instead of the 3 in the recipe.
Also 390⁰F sounds about right.
Reply ↓
Niki thanks for replaying and yes that is correct.
I’ve been making these for years and often add all sorts of extras. Pesto, chopped up capsicum, different herbs, bits of bacon or ham. A wee chunk of pesto pushed into the top. Not all at the same time, necessarily. Just whatever is in the fridge at the time :)
Reply ↓
I’ve been making these for years and often add all sorts of extras. Pesto, chopped up capsicum, different herbs, bits of bacon or ham. A wee chunk of pesto pushed into the top. Not all at the same time, necessarily. Just whatever is in the fridge at the time :)
Reply ↓
This is the 2nd time I’ve made these. OMG! They are so tasty and very moreish, I also used a Muffin tin which gives me 6 larger Puffs. Brilliant for a quick breakfast or with a lovely afternoon cuppa.
Reply ↓
These came out quite well, thank you. Added 2 tsp chilli powder for hotness and thyme for flavor.
Reply ↓
Sounds good Rahul, thanks for the feedback.
Reply ↓
I’ve been making cheese puffs every Christmas from a old family recipe. When I saw Nana’s cheese Puffs I had to try it. Omg these are so delicious. I did add one ingredient that’s not on the recipe and that was paprika With these you can add any tasty ingredient like onion powder and or garlic. I’ll be using this recipe from now on. If only I can stop eating them while I bake. Thanks for posting this recipe Nana.!! Merry Christmas
Reply ↓
This has become a regular on our menus; it’s just that good. Thanks for the incredible recipe!
Reply ↓
I’ve made these twice in the last week – we had them for lunch with the three ingredient tomato soup. The second time we had a guest who also enjoyed them along with some toasted ciabatta and aforementioned soup. They worked out great.
Reply ↓
Thanks for your feedback Jacki and great to hear you too like these. Helen
Reply ↓
We’ve just made these and they’re amazing! We were making your moroccan chicken pies and saw this recipe in the side bar. I have a feeling we’ll be making these often, we already have a list of different herbs and spices we want to try adding, and marmite.
Reply ↓
I used to make these years ago, have no idea where I got the recipe from or what I’ve done with it since but you can guarantee they’ll be back on my baking list again.
Thank you.
Reply ↓
Making them now DELISH
Reply ↓
I flavour mine with a pinch of garlic and herb salt and a pinch of cajun, and chopped up chives and lemon thyme if available. EMY
Reply ↓
Hi i live in the uk, can you tell me how much in grams or ounces this recipe is as i would really like to try it..
Reply ↓
Hi Helen
Where can I find your ‘Cheese Puff’ recipe from this mornings Home & Garden show (Sat 23rd Sept)? I’ve looked everywhere but to no avail…..is it the recipe on your Foodlovers page?
Reply ↓
HI Andrea, they are called Brazilian cheese puffs. I have started to add finely chopped red onion which is a lovely addition.
let me know if you can’t find the recipe but if you search Brazilian Cheese Puffs then you will find them.
Reply ↓
Thanks for the great recipe! Really enjoyed them!! :]
Reply ↓
Amy*
Reply ↓
omg there good… lil bit cheesy if ya know what i mean! xxx but great nana x
Reply ↓
Pretty good Nana Had them for lunch today with a bowl of chicken soup. Went down in a quick time.
Reply ↓