Neapolitan San Marzano Pizza Sauce Recipe (no-cook) (2024)

Find out how to make authentic Italian Neapolitan pizza sauce with this easy homemade recipe! This is a no-cook pizza sauce recipe made with San Marzano tomatoes.

One of my culinary missions on our last visit to Italy was figuring out how to make the BEST authentic Italian pizza. Last time it was Authentic Tomato Bruschetta and an Aperol Spritz. There was something very different from the pizzas I had been making for years at home. I realized after trying many pizzas in Italy, that the most notable difference was the sauce.

I’ve made this easy pizza sauce recipe a few times at home, and am so happy to report it tastes just like in the Italian restaurants we loved. Like my Fresh Tomato Marinara, Salsa, and Dairy-Free Pesto recipes, this one is a great staple to know.



Whereas the pizza sauce I lazily pick up from Trader Joe’s refrigerator section has a deep, rich tomato flavor loaded with spices, the pizzas in Italy had very fresh tasting sauce, without much else in them. Could it really as simple as using crushed tomatoes alone? After a bit more research, I found that my suspicion was correct.

When it comes to making the best authentic pizza sauce at home, less is definitely more. Neapolitan pizza master Vito Iacopelli, shared on Youtube how he makes tomato sauce for pizza and it’s just this way with a few simple ingredients. One of my favorite Italian cooking magazines, Sale e Pepe, makes pizza even simpler by only using tomato puree and sprinkling a little salt and pepper.

Best Tomatoes for Neapolitan Pizza Sauce

You might be wondering, ‘What are the best tomatoes for pizza sauce?” With recipes this simple, it’s important to use the highest quality ingredients you can find. In this case, tomatoes are the star. Use whole peeled DOP San Marzano tomatoes for the best flavor.

San Marzano tomatoes are grown near Naples, which means you’re making a truly special Neapolitan-style pizza. To ensure you’re actually using real San Marzano tomatoes, look for the DOP label on the can. You might be surprised how many fakes there are on grocery store shelves.

The ingredients for Neapolitan pizza sauce are very similar to traditional San Marzano Marinara Sauce.

How to Make San Marzano Pizza Sauce at Home

Remove those gorgeous tomatoes from the juice, but don’t discard it. Place the drained tomatoes into a blender or bowl with a small handful of fresh basil leaves and a pinch of sea salt. If you prefer, crush those tomatoes with your hands and then add in chopped basil. I like to add a clove of garlic and a splash of good olive oil as well, but that’s optional.

Pulse or use an immersion blender to blend the tomatoes. Don’t blend too long, just until the desired consistency is reached. I prefer homemade pizza sauce a little chunky (as it often is in Italy). If needed, thin the sauce by adding a little of the reserved juices at a time. Can you believe it’s that easy? I know. I know!

If you’re like me and feel like homemade pizza sauce should be cooked before using, don’t worry. This sauce does cook just the perfect amount while the pizza bakes. The result is a pizza sauce with the most delicious fresh flavor.

How to Store and Use Homemade Pizza Sauce

If you’re not using the pizza sauce immediately, store it in an airtight jar in the refrigerator, or freezer.

To use, spoon a layer of sauce over your prepared pizza dough.

Bake your homemade pizza in the hottest oven possible, or Pizza Oven, and enjoy your creation.