New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (2024)

New England maple walnut fudge is creamy, smooth, with just the right amount of maple goodness and crunchy walnuts that you’d come to expect from a Yankee recipe.

How to Make New England Maple Walnut Fudge (No-Fail)

This silky smooth maple walnut fudge recipe is considered a no-fail recipe because it contains marshmallow creme, which prevents the sugar from recrystallizing. When sugar recrystallizes in a recipe it causes the finished product to become gritty in texture. Luckily, as you can see in the photos, this fudge is quite smooth and creamy.

In a medium-size heavy-duty saucepan combine butter, evaporated milk, and sugar over medium heat. I generally use (5) on my gas stove, stirring constantly.

New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (8)
Bring it to a rolling boil and boil it for EXACTLY 5 minutes, stirring constantly (A rolling boil is a boil that doesn’t go away when you’re stirring!) If you prefer to use a thermometer, it should read 234°F.
New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (9)
Immediately remove from the heat and add the white chocolate chips as well as the entire jar of marshmallow creme, stirring constantly until smooth and fully incorporated. Don’t be tempted to use marshmallow fluff, it is NOT the same thing and your fudge will not have the same texture.
New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (10)
Add the maple extract and nuts, stirring to incorporate fully.
New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (11)
Place a 9’x9″ buttered foil pan, or in a buttered silicone fudge pan (great for gift giving!) on a cooling rack, then transfer the fudge to the pan.

New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (12)

Leave it alone until it’s completely cool (at least 2 hours) and has set. This makes 3 pounds of tastebud tantalizing Maple Walnut Fudge.
New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (13)

New England Maple Walnut Fudge – No Fail Recipe

You’ll Need:
3 c. sugar
3/4 c. butter
2/3 c. evaporated milk
1 1/2 tsp Maple Extract
1 (7oz) Jar Marshmallow CREME (not Fluff!)
1 (12oz) pkg White Chocolate Chips
1 c. coarsely chopped walnuts

  1. 1 – 9″x9″ foil pan, lightly buttered. Slip a sandwich baggie over your hand, dip in some soft butter, and wipe the pan with it. Seriously, that’s it.
  2. In a medium saucepan combine margarine, evaporated milk, and sugar over medium heat. I generally use (5) on my gas stove, stirring constantly.
  3. Bring it to a rolling boil and boil it for EXACTLY 5 minutes, stirring constantly (A rolling boil is a boil that doesn’t go away when you’re stirring!)
  4. Immediately remove from the heat and add the white chocolate chips, the entire jar of marshmallow creme, stirring constantly until smooth and fully incorporated, add the maple extract and nuts. Pour into a 9’x9″ buttered foil pan.
  5. Set on a cooling rack and leave it alone until cool (at least 2 hours). This makes 3 pounds of tastebud tantalizing Maple Walnut Fudge.

Tips you might not know:

NEVER Cook fudge when it’s raining outside, the humidity will ruin it.

Fudge stays smooth and creamy if you don’t cut it until you’re ready to serve it. If giving it for gifts, consider leaving it in larger squares and letting the recipient cut it up.

Simple storage- a 9×9 foil pan slides Perfectly into a 1-gallon ziploc bag.

Fudge should not be moved until it is fully set. Doing so can cause recrystallization of the sugar, altering the texture. In addition, moving the fudge can cause unsightly cracks.

New England Maple Walnut Fudge – No Fail Recipe

Budget101.com by Melissa 'Liss' Burnell

New England maple walnut fudge is creamy, smooth, with just the right amount of maple goodness and crunchy walnuts that you’d come to expect from a Yankee recipe.

Prep Time 2 hours hrs

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins

Course Candy, Snack

Cuisine American

Servings 18

Calories 388 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Lightly butter a 9″x9″ foil pan, and set aside on a cooling rack.

  • In a medium saucepan combine butter, evaporated milk, and sugar over medium heat, stirring constantly.

  • Bring it to a rolling boil and boil it for EXACTLY 5 minutes, stirring constantly

  • Immediately remove from the heat, add the white chocolate chips, the entire jar of marshmallow creme, stirring constantly until smooth and fully incorporated, Add the maple extract and nuts.

  • Pour into a 9"x9″ buttered foil pan. Leave it alone, undisturbed until cool (at least 2 hours).

  • This makes 3 pounds of taste-bud tantalizing Maple Walnut Fudge.

Notes

  • A rolling boil is a boil that doesn’t go away when you’re stirring!

Expert Tips for Best Results:

  • NEVER Cook fudge when it’s raining outside, the humidity will ruin it.
    Fudge stays smooth and creamy if you don’t cut it until you’re ready to serve it.
  • If giving it for gifts, consider leaving it in larger squares and letting the recipient cut it up.
  • Simple storage- a 9×9 foil pan slides Perfectly into a 1-gallon Ziploc bag.
  • Fudge should not be moved until it is fully set. Doing so can cause re-crystallization of the sugar, altering the texture. In addition, moving the fudge can cause unsightly cracks.

Recipe Size Alteration Note

If you altered the ingedients above by doubling or tripling the recipe, you may also need to change the pan/dish size and adjust the cooking/baking time.

Nutrition

Serving: 1pieceCalories: 388kcalCarbohydrates: 56gProtein: 3gFat: 19gSaturated Fat: 9gPolyunsaturated Fat: 4gMonounsaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 27mgSodium: 95mgPotassium: 114mgFiber: 1gSugar: 52gVitamin A: 266IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 71mgIron: 1mgNet Carbs: 55g

Tried this recipe?Mention @Budget101com or tag #Budget101com!

