New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (2024)

New England maple walnut fudge is creamy, smooth, with just the right amount of maple goodness and crunchy walnuts that you’d come to expect from a Yankee recipe.
How to Make New England Maple Walnut Fudge (No-Fail)
This silky smooth maple walnut fudge recipe is considered a no-fail recipe because it contains marshmallow creme, which prevents the sugar from recrystallizing. When sugar recrystallizes in a recipe it causes the finished product to become gritty in texture. Luckily, as you can see in the photos, this fudge is quite smooth and creamy.
In a medium-size heavy-duty saucepan combine butter, evaporated milk, and sugar over medium heat. I generally use (5) on my gas stove, stirring constantly.
Bring it to a rolling boil and boil it for EXACTLY 5 minutes, stirring constantly (A rolling boil is a boil that doesn’t go away when you’re stirring!) If you prefer to use a thermometer, it should read 234°F.
Immediately remove from the heat and add the white chocolate chips as well as the entire jar of marshmallow creme, stirring constantly until smooth and fully incorporated. Don’t be tempted to use marshmallow fluff, it is NOT the same thing and your fudge will not have the same texture.
Add the maple extract and nuts, stirring to incorporate fully.
Place a 9’x9″ buttered foil pan, or in a buttered silicone fudge pan (great for gift giving!) on a cooling rack, then transfer the fudge to the pan.
Leave it alone until it’s completely cool (at least 2 hours) and has set. This makes 3 pounds of tastebud tantalizing Maple Walnut Fudge.
Tips you might not know:
NEVER Cook fudge when it’s raining outside, the humidity will ruin it.
Fudge stays smooth and creamy if you don’t cut it until you’re ready to serve it. If giving it for gifts, consider leaving it in larger squares and letting the recipient cut it up.
Simple storage- a 9×9 foil pan slides Perfectly into a 1-gallon ziploc bag.
Fudge should not be moved until it is fully set. Doing so can cause recrystallization of the sugar, altering the texture. In addition, moving the fudge can cause unsightly cracks.
New England Maple Walnut Fudge – No Fail Recipe
Budget101.com by Melissa 'Liss' Burnell
New England maple walnut fudge is creamy, smooth, with just the right amount of maple goodness and crunchy walnuts that you’d come to expect from a Yankee recipe.
Prep Time 2 hours hrs
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Course Candy, Snack
Cuisine American
Servings 18
Calories 388 kcal
Ingredients
- 3 cup sugar
- ¾ cup butter
- ⅔ cup evaporated milk
- 1 ½ tsp Maple Extract
- 7 oz Marshmallow CREME (not Marshmallow Fluff!)
- 12 oz White Chocolate Chips
- 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Instructions
Lightly butter a 9″x9″ foil pan, and set aside on a cooling rack.
In a medium saucepan combine butter, evaporated milk, and sugar over medium heat, stirring constantly.
Bring it to a rolling boil and boil it for EXACTLY 5 minutes, stirring constantly
Immediately remove from the heat, add the white chocolate chips, the entire jar of marshmallow creme, stirring constantly until smooth and fully incorporated, Add the maple extract and nuts.
Pour into a 9"x9″ buttered foil pan. Leave it alone, undisturbed until cool (at least 2 hours).
This makes 3 pounds of taste-bud tantalizing Maple Walnut Fudge.
Notes
- A rolling boil is a boil that doesn’t go away when you’re stirring!
Expert Tips for Best Results:
- NEVER Cook fudge when it’s raining outside, the humidity will ruin it.
Fudge stays smooth and creamy if you don’t cut it until you’re ready to serve it.
- If giving it for gifts, consider leaving it in larger squares and letting the recipient cut it up.
- Simple storage- a 9×9 foil pan slides Perfectly into a 1-gallon Ziploc bag.
- Fudge should not be moved until it is fully set. Doing so can cause re-crystallization of the sugar, altering the texture. In addition, moving the fudge can cause unsightly cracks.
Recipe Size Alteration Note
If you altered the ingedients above by doubling or tripling the recipe, you may also need to change the pan/dish size and adjust the cooking/baking time.
Nutrition
Serving: 1pieceCalories: 388kcalCarbohydrates: 56gProtein: 3gFat: 19gSaturated Fat: 9gPolyunsaturated Fat: 4gMonounsaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 27mgSodium: 95mgPotassium: 114mgFiber: 1gSugar: 52gVitamin A: 266IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 71mgIron: 1mgNet Carbs: 55g
Tried this recipe?Mention @Budget101com or tag #Budget101com!
