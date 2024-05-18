New England Maple Walnut Fudge - No Fail Recipe (2024)

by Liss | 2 Comments This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. December 12, 2021 December 9, 2020

New England maple walnut fudge is creamy, smooth, with just the right amount of maple goodness and crunchy walnuts that you’d come to expect from a Yankee recipe.

How to Make New England Maple Walnut Fudge (No-Fail)

This silky smooth maple walnut fudge recipe is considered a no-fail recipe because it contains marshmallow creme, which prevents the sugar from recrystallizing. When sugar recrystallizes in a recipe it causes the finished product to become gritty in texture. Luckily, as you can see in the photos, this fudge is quite smooth and creamy.

In a medium-size heavy-duty saucepan combine butter, evaporated milk, and sugar over medium heat. I generally use (5) on my gas stove, stirring constantly.



Bring it to a rolling boil and boil it for EXACTLY 5 minutes, stirring constantly (A rolling boil is a boil that doesn’t go away when you’re stirring!) If you prefer to use a thermometer, it should read 234°F.



Immediately remove from the heat and add the white chocolate chips as well as the entire jar of marshmallow creme, stirring constantly until smooth and fully incorporated. Don’t be tempted to use marshmallow fluff, it is NOT the same thing and your fudge will not have the same texture.



Add the maple extract and nuts, stirring to incorporate fully.



Place a 9’x9″ buttered foil pan, or in a buttered silicone fudge pan (great for gift giving!) on a cooling rack, then transfer the fudge to the pan.

Leave it alone until it’s completely cool (at least 2 hours) and has set. This makes 3 pounds of tastebud tantalizing Maple Walnut Fudge.



New England Maple Walnut Fudge – No Fail Recipe You’ll Need:

3 c. sugar

3/4 c. butter

2/3 c. evaporated milk

1 1/2 tsp Maple Extract

1 (7oz) Jar Marshmallow CREME (not Fluff!)

1 (12oz) pkg White Chocolate Chips

Tips you might not know:

NEVER Cook fudge when it’s raining outside, the humidity will ruin it.

Fudge stays smooth and creamy if you don’t cut it until you’re ready to serve it. If giving it for gifts, consider leaving it in larger squares and letting the recipient cut it up.

Simple storage- a 9×9 foil pan slides Perfectly into a 1-gallon ziploc bag.

Fudge should not be moved until it is fully set. Doing so can cause recrystallization of the sugar, altering the texture. In addition, moving the fudge can cause unsightly cracks.

