New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (2024)

By Katie Moseman 41 Comments
This New York Strip Roast recipe has been compensated by Sunday Supper, LLC, and Certified Angus Beef® brand. All opinions are mine alone.
New York Strip Roast
Doesn’t the word “satisfaction” just sound satisfying? Say it. Let it roll right off your tongue.
See what I mean?
I want to feel satisfied after a meal; or, as I often say, “Full and happy!” The trick is to find satisfaction while maintaining balance: not too much, not too little.
This New York strip roast recipefits the bill. There’s nothing more deliciously satisfying than a good roast that’s been cooked to a turn. I used to be intimidated by roasting large hunks of beef, but I’ve since learned that they’re actually one of the most foolproof foods around! Throw on some seasoning, stick in an oven safe thermometer, chuck it in the oven, and go about your business. You will be amazed, and you will immediately put this on your regular rotation of dinner recipes.
One of the things that has really helped me to master the preparation of beef is the RoastPerfect appfromCertified Angus Beef® brand.
Really, there’s no excuse not to roast. I think it’s actually my favorite method for cooking beef because once it’s in the oven, your work is practically done. Other than checking the temperature to see when cooking is complete, you can kick back while you’re waiting.
The other bonus is that a roast in the oven smells amazing. Sorry, but there’s no scented candle out there that compares to a roast!
You can download this app for Android or Apple.
What I love about thisapp is that you can select a roast, get recipes and cooking times, and then set a timer in the app to help you keep track.
You can also use the in-app store locator to find where Certified Angus Beef® brand is sold.
I like to serve my roasts with a tasty side dish. Scroll down below the roast recipe for more recipe ideas to make your meal complete.
Tips for Cooking a New York Strip Roast
- By all means, avoid scrubbing out your pan. Line it with two layers of foil. You’ll thank me later.
- Don’t have a roasting pan with a rack? If there’s no time to buy one, pull out a long piece of aluminum foil, crunch it up like a thick aluminum foil snake, and curl it into a loose coil. Voila! Instant roasting rack.
- If you have favorite herbs or spices you like to add to beef roasts, add them in. Seasoning aNew York strip roast isn’t rocket science- even if you just throw on some salt and pepper, you’re good to go.
- A strip roast may be labeled Kansas City Strip roast, New York Strip roast, strip loin roast, or top loin roast. It’s lean, tender, and full-flavored. You can learn more about beef cuts here.
- I like to use an oven safe thermometer so that I can insert it before cooking. Then, there’s no worries about losing the juices later when you stick in a thermometer.
- If you like this roast, you’ll also like this prime rib roast recipe!
Go ahead, impress the in-laws with this. You don’t have to tell them how easy it was.
5 from 10 votes
New York Strip Roast with a Savory Crust
New York Strip Roast is so insanely delicious, it's amazing that it isn't already on your menu every week. Make it happen with this ultra simple recipe.
CourseEntree
CuisineAmerican
Prep Time 5 minutes
Cook Time 1 hour
Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes
Servings 6
Calories 316 kcal
Author Katie Moseman
Ingredients
- 3poundsNew York strip roastCertified Angus Beef® brand
- sea salt
- Fresh ground black pepper
- Salt-free steak seasoning
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 F and line a roasting pan with foil for easy cleanup. Place a rack in the roasting pan. (If you don't have a rack, crunch up a long piece of aluminum foil into a loose coil and place it in the roasting pan.)
Sprinkle plenty of sea salt, black pepper, and steak seasoning on to all sides of the roast, gently pressing it on to the surface to make it stick. If you have an oven-safe meat thermometer, you may insert it into the thickest part of the roast now, before it goes in the oven.
Place the seasoned roast fatty side up on the roasting rack. Roast for 15 minutes at 425 F.
Reduce the temperature to 325 F and continue cooking for about 45 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads 135-140 F. (I usually check after 30 minutes in case it cooks faster, or if the roast is slightly smaller.)
Remove roast from oven and let rest 15 minutes. Slice across the grain to serve.
Nutrition Facts
New York Strip Roast with a Savory Crust
Amount Per Serving (170 g)
Calories 316Calories from Fat 95
% Daily Value*
Fat 10.6g16%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Cholesterol 152mg51%
Sodium 112mg5%
Potassium 685mg20%
Protein 51.6g103%
Iron 32mg178%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
