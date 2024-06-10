New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (2024)

Table of Contents
New York Strip Roast Tips for Cooking a New York Strip Roast New York Strip Roast with a Savory Crust Ingredients Instructions New York Strip Roast Recipe Pairing Ideas Reader Interactions Subscribe Comments Leave a Reply FAQs

Home » Recipes » Main Courses » New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust

By Katie Moseman 41 Comments

6K Shares

Print Recipe Jump to Recipe

This New York Strip Roast recipe has been compensated by Sunday Supper, LLC, and Certified Angus Beef® brand. All opinions are mine alone.

New York Strip Roast

Doesn’t the word “satisfaction” just sound satisfying? Say it. Let it roll right off your tongue.

See what I mean?

I want to feel satisfied after a meal; or, as I often say, “Full and happy!” The trick is to find satisfaction while maintaining balance: not too much, not too little.

This New York strip roast recipefits the bill. There’s nothing more deliciously satisfying than a good roast that’s been cooked to a turn. I used to be intimidated by roasting large hunks of beef, but I’ve since learned that they’re actually one of the most foolproof foods around! Throw on some seasoning, stick in an oven safe thermometer, chuck it in the oven, and go about your business. You will be amazed, and you will immediately put this on your regular rotation of dinner recipes.

One of the things that has really helped me to master the preparation of beef is the RoastPerfect appfromCertified Angus Beef® brand.

Really, there’s no excuse not to roast. I think it’s actually my favorite method for cooking beef because once it’s in the oven, your work is practically done. Other than checking the temperature to see when cooking is complete, you can kick back while you’re waiting.

The other bonus is that a roast in the oven smells amazing. Sorry, but there’s no scented candle out there that compares to a roast!

New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (3)

You can download this app for Android or Apple.

New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (4)

What I love about thisapp is that you can select a roast, get recipes and cooking times, and then set a timer in the app to help you keep track.

You can also use the in-app store locator to find where Certified Angus Beef® brand is sold.

New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (5)

I like to serve my roasts with a tasty side dish. Scroll down below the roast recipe for more recipe ideas to make your meal complete.

Tips for Cooking a New York Strip Roast

  • By all means, avoid scrubbing out your pan. Line it with two layers of foil. You’ll thank me later.
  • Don’t have a roasting pan with a rack? If there’s no time to buy one, pull out a long piece of aluminum foil, crunch it up like a thick aluminum foil snake, and curl it into a loose coil. Voila! Instant roasting rack.
  • If you have favorite herbs or spices you like to add to beef roasts, add them in. Seasoning aNew York strip roast isn’t rocket science- even if you just throw on some salt and pepper, you’re good to go.
  • A strip roast may be labeled Kansas City Strip roast, New York Strip roast, strip loin roast, or top loin roast. It’s lean, tender, and full-flavored. You can learn more about beef cuts here.
  • I like to use an oven safe thermometer so that I can insert it before cooking. Then, there’s no worries about losing the juices later when you stick in a thermometer.
  • If you like this roast, you’ll also like this prime rib roast recipe!

Go ahead, impress the in-laws with this. You don’t have to tell them how easy it was.

New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (8)

5 from 10 votes

Print

New York Strip Roast with a Savory Crust

New York Strip Roast is so insanely delicious, it's amazing that it isn't already on your menu every week. Make it happen with this ultra simple recipe.

CourseEntree

CuisineAmerican

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 1 hour

Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings 6

Calories 316 kcal

Author Katie Moseman

Ingredients

  • 3poundsNew York strip roastCertified Angus Beef® brand
  • sea salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • Salt-free steak seasoning

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 F and line a roasting pan with foil for easy cleanup. Place a rack in the roasting pan. (If you don't have a rack, crunch up a long piece of aluminum foil into a loose coil and place it in the roasting pan.)

  2. Sprinkle plenty of sea salt, black pepper, and steak seasoning on to all sides of the roast, gently pressing it on to the surface to make it stick. If you have an oven-safe meat thermometer, you may insert it into the thickest part of the roast now, before it goes in the oven.

  3. Place the seasoned roast fatty side up on the roasting rack. Roast for 15 minutes at 425 F.

  4. Reduce the temperature to 325 F and continue cooking for about 45 minutes, or until a meat thermometer reads 135-140 F. (I usually check after 30 minutes in case it cooks faster, or if the roast is slightly smaller.)

  5. Remove roast from oven and let rest 15 minutes. Slice across the grain to serve.

Nutrition Facts

New York Strip Roast with a Savory Crust

Amount Per Serving (170 g)

Calories 316Calories from Fat 95

% Daily Value*

Fat 10.6g16%

Saturated Fat 4g25%

Cholesterol 152mg51%

Sodium 112mg5%

Potassium 685mg20%

Protein 51.6g103%

Iron 32mg178%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

New York Strip Roast Recipe Pairing Ideas

These recipes come from the kitchens of talented food bloggers, where each recipe is carefully tested before publication. You’ll enjoy any of these appetizers, breads, salads, sides, and desserts!

Appetizers

Breads

See Also
Great Dane Homemade Dog Food Guide: Recipes & Nutrition Advice - Canine BibleEasy Short Ribs RecipeHow to Cook a Small Prime Rib Roast RecipeOur 10 best offal recipes

Salads

Side Dishes

Desserts

6K Shares

New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (9)

Previous Post: « How to Bake Marie Callender’s Pot Pies

Next Post: Mozzarella and Pesto Stuffed Crescent Rolls »

Reader Interactions

Subscribe

Comments

  1. Melanie

    This looks delicious! I can’t believe how easy it is to make. [client]

    Reply

    • Katie

      I know! I wish I’d known about it a long time ago! 🙂

      Reply

  2. Cindy (Vegetarian Mamma)

    My mom is a huge steak fan. She is always looking for new ways to take her steak up a notch. I think she’s like the savory crust and not to mention that yummy looking mac!

    Reply

    • Katie

      I wonder how a savory crust would work on tofu? Might be good if you could roast it!

      Reply

  3. Cara (@StylishGeek)

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (10)
    This is the kind of meal that will get me extra brownie points with my Hubby! He is such a meat and potatoes person that I know he will love it if I tried making this New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust recipe! So thanks for sharing!

    Reply

    • Katie

      If hubby likes meat, hubby will love this! So easy, so perfect… and you can make sandwiches off it for days.

      Reply

  4. Heather Brummett

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (11)
    My mouth is watering! I know what I am adding to our menu for the week. YUM! -client

    Reply

    • Katie

      Go for it! I hope you enjoy. 🙂

      Reply

  5. Angie

    Oh my goodness, I want a steak so bad right now! I almost never make steak, because I think of it as something you just Cook on the grill… I have no idea how to actually make them otherwise, except that now that I think about it-my George Foreman grill is perfect isn’t it?

    I like your idea of roasting it though, that’s easier to clean and I may definitely have to try it.

    Reply

    • Katie

      I think this method is the easiest of all methods for cooking steak. As long as you have a meat thermometer, it will be perfect.

      Reply

  6. Mommy Pehpot

    The aluminum foil trick is very helpful! Thanks for sharing your tip in roasting beef 🙂

    I’m drooling while reading your post!

    Reply

    • Katie

      See Also
      Insanely Delicious Prime Rib Recipe

      I really must get around to buying a roasting rack, but just haven’t done it yet. Aluminum foil works so well!

      Reply

  7. Tee

    I love mac and cheese and I can only imagine how well it pairs with a strip steak. Actually, for a cheese lover like me, I actually can see it paired with lots of other items. 🙂

    This post makes me want to have steak tomorrow. Looks delish!

    Reply

    • Katie

      I am definitely with you on having love for cheese! Thanks for the kind words! 🙂

      Reply

  8. Aileen Adalid

    This absolutely looks mouth-watering. I love beef with a passion — even more so when it’s roasted! Thanks for this recipe. I’ll be trying it out 😀

    Reply

    • Katie

      I hope you do! You’ll love it!

      Reply

  9. Chris

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (12)
    Strip Roast would be perfect in our date this coming Valentine’s Day with my hubby, he would love this for sure. And we always enjoy the moment with macaroni.

    Reply

    • Katie

      Oh yes, definitely a good special occasion meal!

      Reply

  10. Sicorra@NotNowMomsBusy

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (13)
    That roast looks delicious. And yes I always line the pan with foil to make clean up quick and easy. Love you idea of making your own roasting rack too.

    Reply

    • Katie

      Thank you! I try to take pictures that reflect all that tastiness.

      Reply

  11. Alison

    This looks absolutely delicious! I would have never thought to pair it with a microwaveable side – espeically lean cuisine! Now I know what I want for dinner!

    Reply

    • Katie

      I was surprised by how good the mac & cheese was! It was a fun way to reduce the work and still have something tasty to enjoy as a side.

      Reply

  12. Holly

    Making a roast is one of my favorite meals. It’s so easy – throw it in the crockpot with some seasonings and head about my day. That’s what I did today in fact.

    Reply

    • Katie

      I haven’t bought a crockpot yet- I’m on the fence about it. I will have to look into it more…

      Reply

  13. Janet

    This is so,worth the effort and it is ?

    Reply

  14. Certified Angus Beef brand

    This post will definitely have taste buds tingling! Beautiful photography, too!

    Reply

  15. Liz

    Your roast looks divine, Katie!! How I’d love to work my way through this smorgasbord of amazing dishes! Thanks for including one of mine.

    Reply

  16. GO Music Player

    This looks delicious! Thanks a lot for sharing. Hope you keep sharing more interesting recipes like this. I can’t believe how easy it is to make.

    Reply

  17. Shelby

    This is a gorgeous roast! I love the Roast Perfect App. It is the best tool to use when making a roast!

    Reply

    • Katie Moseman

      Thank you! Roast Perfect is quite handy.

      Reply

  18. Christie

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (14)
    I’m drooling over that crust! And the roast is cooked perfectly. Definitely putting this one on the menu.

    Reply

  19. Laura B

    I’ll try this tomorrow night. One caution for those who love their beef medium rare, or even closer to rare but done. The thermometer is wise so you can watch the internal temperature of the roast. In addition, the resting time will add a few degrees more to the internal temperature. Just be sure that you allow for this.

    Reply

  20. Heather Wilson

    This was a big hit! My only issue was I had to cook longer even when roast came to suggested temp. My roast was still very very rare. Otherwise a huge hit from young to old.

    Reply

  21. Emily

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (15)
    I made this for Father’s Day and it turned out GREAT! Everyone loved it. 140° was perfect, it took almost an hour. So easy, total keeper recipe. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  22. Long

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (16)
    I make this at least once a month, its so easy and so good! Thank you for sharing this.

    Reply

  23. hadi

    this looks so delicious and yummy strips roast with savory crust. thanks for sharing this amazing article and delicious recipe.

    Reply

  24. Linda

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (17)
    I made this last night. It was so easy and got rave reviews from our guest. It was a celebratory dinner and perfect meal for the occasion. I served with twice baked whipped potatoes and fresh squash casserole. I also used a great horseradish sauce recipe I found on another site.
    When making the roast I used fresh herbs from my garden, combined with Greek seasoning, salt and pepper. I rubbed the roast with olive oil and kitchen bouquet, and made a crust of the herbs.
    My roast was 61/2 lbs. I did the 425 for 15 min. And 325 for approximately 11/2 hr until meat thermometer showed 135.
    I can’t believe I forgot to take a picture as it was beautiful and so delish.

    Reply

  25. Calan

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (18)
    Very good recipe (the cut is comparable to a leaner prime rib). It took me an extra ten minutes on a 3 pound cut. Recommend this technique.

    Reply

  26. Karen

    New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (19)
    This turned out so good and so tender. Such a simple receipe although I doctored mine up a bit more with garlic, thyme, and rosemary. Roast took a little longer because it was a 6 lb roast. Low and slow,,,yummm! Will be making this again!

    Reply

  27. Lost life apk

    This recipe looks delicious and easy to follow! I can’t wait to try it out at home. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

  28. T.

    Great flavor but the cooking time is WAY OFF, Be prepared to double the recommended time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

New York Strip Roast with Savory Crust • Recipe for Perfection (2024)

FAQs

Is New York strip roast a good cut of meat? ›

Perhaps New York strip, technically a strip loin roast, makes the best roast of the three. While it has less marbling than a rib roast, it has more than the tenderloin. I might argue that the strip loin roast has the most flavor.

View More
Is it better to cook a roast at 325 or 350? ›

When roasting meat and poultry, set the oven temperature to 325°F (163°C) or higher. Explore the charts below to learn how to get great results every time you cook.

Get More Info Here
Is a boneless New York strip roast the same as a prime rib? ›

No, New York strip roast and prime rib come from different parts of the animal. Both can be cooked and served the same way, however.

Discover More Details
What is another name for New York strip roast? ›

New York Strip Roast goes by many names. Also known as strip loin roast, top loin roast, and simply strip roast, it's a pretty tasty cut of meat from the loin area behind the backbone. These muscles aren't used much, making the New York strip roast incredibly tender, juicy, and flavorful.

View Details
What is the difference between New York strip and New York strip roast? ›

New York Strip Roast: New York Strip Roasts are a lean, yet flavorful, cut from the beef short loin. Essentially, it is New York Strip steaks that have not been cut into individual servings. These roasts are easy to find around the holidays, but if you don't see them at your store, simply ask the butcher for one.

Discover More Details
Which is better ribeye roast or New York roast? ›

And speaking of flavor, the fat marbling in the Ribeye makes it slightly richer and more tender than the New York Strip, which has a tighter texture. This causes the Strip to have more of the signature steak “chew,” as opposed to the Ribeye, which is smoother.

Learn More
How long do you cook a 3 lb roast at 325 degrees? ›

Oven Roasting Guidelines
beef cutRump Roast, Bottom Round Roast
oven temperature (preheated)325°F
weight (pounds)3 to 4
Approximate Total Cooking TImeMedium Rare: 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours
Internal TEMPERATURE*135°F

Keep Reading
Do you put water in the pan when cooking a roast? ›

To give your meat a flavourful crispy exterior, cook uncovered on a rack set in a shallow roasting pan. Don't add water! Invest in a digital thermometer that lets you monitor the temperature of your roast – or even alert you when it's done – without opening the oven door.

Learn More Now
How long do you cook a 4 lb roast at 325? ›

Reduce the heat to 325°F. If your roast is 4 pounds, roast it for 1 hours 45 minutes more for medium, or 2 hours for medium well done. If your roast is more or less than 4 pounds, roast it for approximately 25 to 30 minutes per pound for a medium roast.

Show Me More
Which is more tender ribeye or New York strip? ›

This muscle isn't used as much as the animal's other muscles, which is what makes both the NY strip and the ribeye such tender, flavorful cuts of meat. However, the ribeye has more marbling, making it slightly more tender than the New York strip.

Learn More Now

Is filet mignon the same as prime New York strip? ›

The Filet Mignon comes from the tenderloin, which is the most tender meat on any cow. A New York Strip Steak is cut from the strip loin, offering nearly as much tenderness and a slightly denser texture.

Learn More
What is the closest thing to the New York strip steak? ›

Have you heard of a flat iron steak? It's the second most tender steak (next to the filet mignon) with a big, bold, beefy flavor like the New York Strip. This innovative cut is “new” in the last few decades but is loved for its amazing marbling and texture. The flat iron is cut from the top muscle blade.

Read More
What is a bone in New York strip steak called? ›

Strip Steak, Bone-In | Lean

Also Known As: Ambassador Steak; Club Steak; Hotel Style Steak; Kansas City Strip Steak; New York Strip Steak; Shell Steak; Strip Steak; Top Loin Steak.

Discover More
Why is NY Strip called NY? ›

New York Strip FAQ

Delmonico's, a New York City restaurant founded in 1827, offered the New York strip steak as its signature dish and called it the Delmonico steak. Because the restaurant was located in New York City, this strip steak is often referred to as a New York strip steak.

Get More Info
Can you cut steaks from NY strip roast? ›

One advantage of cutting your own New York strips is the ability to produce a generous thick steak. One and three quarters (1 ¾) is a really nice thickness that will still yield a good number of steaks. You can eyeball the thickness, but it's OK to use a ruler for the first steak.

View More
Is New York strip better than prime filet? ›

These two steaks may come from the same general area on a cow, but they're cut from two different groups of muscle. The Filet Mignon comes from the tenderloin, which is the most tender meat on any cow. A New York Strip Steak is cut from the strip loin, offering nearly as much tenderness and a slightly denser texture.

Discover More Details
Is NY strip steak tender or tough? ›

Is New York strip steak tender? It is! This cut comes from the short loin subprimal, and that muscle doesn't do much actual work. Strip steak is more tender than a hardworking muscle like hangar steak but not quite as tender as filet mignon.

Read On
Top Articles
Easy Vegetable Stir Fry Recipe - Clean Eats, Fast Feets
Slow-Cooker Cauliflower, Potato and White Bean Soup Recipe
new haven boats - by owner - craigslist
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs
Latest Posts
Pasta With Tuna, Capers and Scallions Recipe
Huevos Rotos (Broken Eggs) Recipe
Article information

Author: Errol Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 6378

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Errol Quitzon

Birthday: 1993-04-02

Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

Phone: +9665282866296

Job: Product Retail Agent

Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.