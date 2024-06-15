News — DuplinReview.com (2024)

Table of Contents
Nov 1 Duplin Medical Association Inc. awarded $45,000 in grant funds Nov 1 Chicken sells out at North Carolina Poultry Jubilee Oct 31 Soul-Full Sisters: Spaghetti and Meatballs Oct 31 National Assessment of Educational Progress shows student performance drops in NC, US during pandemic Oct 25 Food Lion expands to go services in the Kenansville area Oct 24 Duplin County bridge maintenance requires temporary closure Oct 24 Soul-Full Sisters: Pumpkin Cupcakes + Buttercream Oct 21 Duplin Agribusiness Fair happening this weekend Oct 21 North Carolina Poultry Jubilee returns to Rose Hill this weekend Oct 19 Duplin County Community Foundation awards nearly $22,000 in grants Oct 19 The Reading Nook – Leonardo the Terrible Monster Oct 18 Duplin County road closures for rail repair Oct 18 Food Lion expands to go services in the Wallace area Oct 17 North Carolina Forestry Association and N.C. Forest Service to celebrate National Forest Products Week Oct 17 Soul-Full Sisters: 1st Place Chili Oct 14 State Highway Patrol conducts 2022 “Operation Stop Arm” Oct 14 Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total over $900 million Oct 13 Gregory Poole Equipment Company contributes to JSCC's Diesel Technology program Oct 12 President of Prestage Farms passes away at 87 Oct 12 The Reading Nook – We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt

Nov 1 Duplin Medical Association Inc. awarded $45,000 in grant funds

Press Release

Local News

The North Carolina Community Foundation has awarded $500,000 in grants across eastern North Carolina from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment.

Nov 1 Chicken sells out at North Carolina Poultry Jubilee

Duplin Review

Local News, Agriculture

The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee would like to THANK each and every person who attended this year’s NC Poultry Jubilee. We sold out of chicken, and we could not have done it with out you!

Oct 31 Soul-Full Sisters: Spaghetti and Meatballs

Soul-Full Sisters

Columns, Local News

Out of all things fall, Quinn and I look forward to recipe development. Most of the recipes we share are inspired by loved ones no longer with us. Though not visible, they are very much alive in our hearts and constantly finding a way into our kitchens.

Oct 31 National Assessment of Educational Progress shows student performance drops in NC, US during pandemic

Press Release

Education, Local News

North Carolina’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress given during the 2021-22 school year to fourth and eighth graders generally mirrored a national decline in reading and math skills as schools everywhere were beginning to recover ground lost to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 25 Food Lion expands to go services in the Kenansville area

Press Release

Local News, Business

With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service at its 130 Liberty Square S. Center, Kenansville, NC, location beginning Oct. 17. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.

Oct 24 Duplin County bridge maintenance requires temporary closure

Press Release

Local News

A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance.

Oct 24 Soul-Full Sisters: Pumpkin Cupcakes + Buttercream

Soul-Full Sisters

Columns, Local News

You know there are those people who as soon as it becomes October and the air gets crisp, it is pumpkin everything. The Sisters are some of those people (me mostly.. hi, Quinn here).

Oct 21 Duplin Agribusiness Fair happening this weekend

Duplin Review

Agriculture, Business, Local News

It's almost FAIR TIME! Come to the Duplin Agribusiness Fair October 21-23, 2022 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Dr, Kenansville, NC 28349.

Oct 21 North Carolina Poultry Jubilee returns to Rose Hill this weekend

Duplin Review

Agriculture, Local News

The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee invites you to join them in the Town Square in Rose Hill, NC on Saturday October 22nd!

Oct 19 Duplin County Community Foundation awards nearly $22,000 in grants

Press Release

Local News

The Duplin County Community Foundation (DCCF) has awarded $21,960 in grants to programs supporting the local community.

Oct 19 The Reading Nook – Leonardo the Terrible Monster

Tammie Blackburn

Local News, Columns

What happens when you mix a scaredy-cat kid with a monster who feels like a failure? You get a few good laughs and a long-lasting friendship. Mo Willems never fails to entertain children with his stories, and Leonardo the Terrible Monster is one of his best.

Oct 18 Duplin County road closures for rail repair

Press Release

Local News

To complete railroad repair, a portion of N.C. 24 in Duplin County is scheduled to be closed for about two days.

Oct 18 Food Lion expands to go services in the Wallace area

Press Release

Business, Local News

With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service at its 5680 S. Hwy. 41, Wallace, NC, location beginning Oct. 17. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.

Oct 17 North Carolina Forestry Association and N.C. Forest Service to celebrate National Forest Products Week

Press Release

Local News

The North Carolina Forestry Association (NCFA) and the N.C Forest Service will recognize the economic contributions of the state’s forest products industry during National Forest Products Week Oct. 16-22.

Oct 17 Soul-Full Sisters: 1st Place Chili

Soul-Full Sisters

Columns, Local News

There was much deliberation over this chili! We had to ask ourselves, “What do we like most about chili?” – the consensus, meat. Our meat to bean ratio is 3-1. Our three meats are as follows: lean ground beef (93/7), bratwurst for fat content, and stew beef for great meaty texture.

Oct 14 State Highway Patrol conducts 2022 “Operation Stop Arm”

Press Release

Local News, Education

In support of Operation Stop Arm week, the State Highway Patrol will be aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops. The operation will run daily from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and runs in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.

Oct 14 Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total over $900 million

Press Release

Local News

The Mega Millions jackpot has almost reached half a billion dollars with the Powerball jackpot close behind at $454 million, offering together jackpots totaling $948 million.

Oct 13 Gregory Poole Equipment Company contributes to JSCC's Diesel Technology program

James Sprunt Community College

Education, Local News

James Sprunt Community College is pleased to announce Gregory Poole's recent contribution to our Diesel Technology program. Gregory Poole created the Gregory Poole Equipment Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships for full-time Diesel Technology students to assist them in achieving their educational goals.

Oct 12 President of Prestage Farms passes away at 87

Duplin Review

Local News

We at Prestage Farms and Prestage Foods are deeply saddened to convey that our founder and president Bill Prestage passed away October 10.

Oct 12 The Reading Nook – We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt

Tammie Blackburn

Columns, Local News

There’s nothing quite like fall to make us appreciate and enjoy the great outdoors. The air is getting cooler, those biting pests are preparing to leave for a bit, and the colors are really starting to show their stuff.

News — DuplinReview.com (2024)
Top Articles
Chester Squares (Irish Gur Cake) - A Stale Bread Recipe
This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet
Www Onthisveryspot .Com
„Brala“ 2024: Das muss man zu Preisen, Tickets, Programm und Anfahrt wissen
Saxies Lake Worth
Nonuforum Models
Latest Posts
Trini Roti - Flavour from the West Indies - Food Gypsy | Easy, Delicious Recipes for Your Busy Life.
Easy recipe for mincemeat filling
Article information

Author: Eusebia Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 5880

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Eusebia Nader

Birthday: 1994-11-11

Address: Apt. 721 977 Ebert Meadows, Jereville, GA 73618-6603

Phone: +2316203969400

Job: International Farming Consultant

Hobby: Reading, Photography, Shooting, Singing, Magic, Kayaking, Mushroom hunting

Introduction: My name is Eusebia Nader, I am a encouraging, brainy, lively, nice, famous, healthy, clever person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.