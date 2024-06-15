News — DuplinReview.com (2024)

Nov 1 Duplin Medical Association Inc. awarded $45,000 in grant funds
Press Release
Local News
The North Carolina Community Foundation has awarded $500,000 in grants across eastern North Carolina from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment.
Nov 1 Chicken sells out at North Carolina Poultry Jubilee
Duplin Review
Local News, Agriculture
The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee would like to THANK each and every person who attended this year’s NC Poultry Jubilee. We sold out of chicken, and we could not have done it with out you!
Oct 31 Soul-Full Sisters: Spaghetti and Meatballs
Soul-Full Sisters
Columns, Local News
Out of all things fall, Quinn and I look forward to recipe development. Most of the recipes we share are inspired by loved ones no longer with us. Though not visible, they are very much alive in our hearts and constantly finding a way into our kitchens.
Oct 31 National Assessment of Educational Progress shows student performance drops in NC, US during pandemic
Press Release
Education, Local News
North Carolina’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress given during the 2021-22 school year to fourth and eighth graders generally mirrored a national decline in reading and math skills as schools everywhere were beginning to recover ground lost to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct 25 Food Lion expands to go services in the Kenansville area
Press Release
Local News, Business
With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service at its 130 Liberty Square S. Center, Kenansville, NC, location beginning Oct. 17. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.
Oct 24 Duplin County bridge maintenance requires temporary closure
Press Release
Local News
A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance.
Oct 24 Soul-Full Sisters: Pumpkin Cupcakes + Buttercream
Soul-Full Sisters
Columns, Local News
You know there are those people who as soon as it becomes October and the air gets crisp, it is pumpkin everything. The Sisters are some of those people (me mostly.. hi, Quinn here).
Oct 21 Duplin Agribusiness Fair happening this weekend
Duplin Review
Agriculture, Business, Local News
It's almost FAIR TIME! Come to the Duplin Agribusiness Fair October 21-23, 2022 at the Duplin Events Center, 195 Fairgrounds Dr, Kenansville, NC 28349.
Oct 21 North Carolina Poultry Jubilee returns to Rose Hill this weekend
Duplin Review
Agriculture, Local News
The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee invites you to join them in the Town Square in Rose Hill, NC on Saturday October 22nd!
Oct 19 Duplin County Community Foundation awards nearly $22,000 in grants
Press Release
Local News
The Duplin County Community Foundation (DCCF) has awarded $21,960 in grants to programs supporting the local community.
Oct 19 The Reading Nook – Leonardo the Terrible Monster
Tammie Blackburn
Local News, Columns
What happens when you mix a scaredy-cat kid with a monster who feels like a failure? You get a few good laughs and a long-lasting friendship. Mo Willems never fails to entertain children with his stories, and Leonardo the Terrible Monster is one of his best.
Oct 18 Duplin County road closures for rail repair
Press Release
Local News
To complete railroad repair, a portion of N.C. 24 in Duplin County is scheduled to be closed for about two days.
Oct 18 Food Lion expands to go services in the Wallace area
Press Release
Business, Local News
With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce the expansion of its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service at its 5680 S. Hwy. 41, Wallace, NC, location beginning Oct. 17. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.
Oct 17 North Carolina Forestry Association and N.C. Forest Service to celebrate National Forest Products Week
Press Release
Local News
The North Carolina Forestry Association (NCFA) and the N.C Forest Service will recognize the economic contributions of the state’s forest products industry during National Forest Products Week Oct. 16-22.
Oct 17 Soul-Full Sisters: 1st Place Chili
Soul-Full Sisters
Columns, Local News
There was much deliberation over this chili! We had to ask ourselves, “What do we like most about chili?” – the consensus, meat. Our meat to bean ratio is 3-1. Our three meats are as follows: lean ground beef (93/7), bratwurst for fat content, and stew beef for great meaty texture.
Oct 14 State Highway Patrol conducts 2022 “Operation Stop Arm”
Press Release
Local News, Education
In support of Operation Stop Arm week, the State Highway Patrol will be aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops. The operation will run daily from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and runs in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week.
Oct 14 Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total over $900 million
Press Release
Local News
The Mega Millions jackpot has almost reached half a billion dollars with the Powerball jackpot close behind at $454 million, offering together jackpots totaling $948 million.
Oct 13 Gregory Poole Equipment Company contributes to JSCC's Diesel Technology program
James Sprunt Community College
Education, Local News
James Sprunt Community College is pleased to announce Gregory Poole's recent contribution to our Diesel Technology program. Gregory Poole created the Gregory Poole Equipment Scholarship Fund, which will provide scholarships for full-time Diesel Technology students to assist them in achieving their educational goals.
Oct 12 President of Prestage Farms passes away at 87
Duplin Review
Local News
We at Prestage Farms and Prestage Foods are deeply saddened to convey that our founder and president Bill Prestage passed away October 10.
Oct 12 The Reading Nook – We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt
Tammie Blackburn
Columns, Local News
There’s nothing quite like fall to make us appreciate and enjoy the great outdoors. The air is getting cooler, those biting pests are preparing to leave for a bit, and the colors are really starting to show their stuff.