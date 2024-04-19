NF660 Series 3w 5w Programmable Animation Laser Projector Club Lights (2024)

NF660 Series DJ Laser Lights Projector

The Newfeel NF660 laser lights series is an Analogue Laser Projector 3W~6W. This powerful semi-professional pure diode laser is capable of intense standard laser effects like; beams, waves and tunnels but also basic graphics.

NF660-3W is suitable for the site size of 500~800 feet.

NF660-5W/6W is suitable for the site size of 2100 feet.

Laser Light Series Offers ILDA Interface