NF660 Series 3w 5w Programmable Animation Laser Projector Club Lights (2024)

Item No.NF660-903NF660-904NF660-905NF660-906
Red LaserR600mw/638nm R1000mw/638nm R1200mw/638nm R1500mw/638nm
Green LaserG800mw/520nm G1000mw/520nm G1400mw/520nm G2000mw/525nm
Blue LaserB1600nw/450nm B2000nw/450nm B2500nw/450nm B2500nw/450nm
Scanning system 30KPPS 30KPPS 30KPPS 30KPPS
NF660 Series DJ Laser Lights Projector
The Newfeel NF660 laser lights series is an Analogue Laser Projector 3W~6W. This powerful semi-professional pure diode laser is capable of intense standard laser effects like; beams, waves and tunnels but also basic graphics.
NF660-3W is suitable for the site size of 500~800 feet.
NF660-5W/6W is suitable for the site size of 2100 feet.
Laser Light Series Offers ILDA Interface
The NF660 Series offers sound-to-light, stand-alone modes, and DMX control so it can be controlled with the rest of your lighting.
The NF660 laser light series is computer controllable through a professional ILDA interface. Hre you can take advantage of the custom or pre-programmed laser shows, logos, texts or your own graphics and animations. These can be shown in combination with laser control software.
Master-Slave Mode
Next to the modes mentioned above, this laser projector provides a master-slave mode. Show lasers of the same series (slave projectors), connected via DMX to a main laser lights (master laser lights) project the same patterns as the master laser lights projector.
New Designed Compact Housing
The NF660 laser lights series show laser projector comes with a completely new designed compact housing, which is lightweight and has a stable bracket. The solid bracket allows for different mounting positions: a hanging, as well as a standing installation, is possible – ideal for mobile DJs and temporary laser shows, but also for fixed installations at a truss or at the ceiling.
Pure diode multi-colour RGB laser system
The NF660 laser light series is a pure diode multi-colour RGB laser system with a total output power of up to 3’000~6’000 mW. The red laser source has an output power of 1200mw/638nm, the green 1400mw/520nm and the royal-blue laser source has an output power of 2500nw/450nm. The laser sources ensure brilliant colours and powerful laser beams. The projector has good beam specifications with ca. 3 mm / 1.3 mrad. The galvo system has a scan speed of up to 30 kpps @ 8° ILDA.
Can Alter The Pattern Size
The NF660 laser light series rear housing offers two rotary buttons (X and Y axis) so you can alter the pattern size. You can also change the sensitivity of the microphone via the integrated display. Through DMX, in the automatic mode as well as in the sound-to-light mode ca. 130 (layers, tunnels, fences, waves, etc.) can be projected in different colours and in various speeds.
If the automatic mode is active, the pre-programmed patterns run without assistance and in the sound-to-light mode, the laser system projects according to the sound.
Power supply AC90-240V,50-60Hz±10%
Rated power max 200W
Laser power RGB1-6W
Laser modulated signal analog or TTL modulation
Beam diameter at the aperture max 6mm
Beam divergence max 1.3mrad
Laser wavelength red 638±5nm, green 520±5nm, blue 450±5nm
Scanning system 30KPPS high speed scanning
Control mode international standard ILDA control /DMX512 signal control /self-walk/voice control/master-slave
Control interface international ILDA DB25 interface, international DXM512 ,can connect with American pangolin laser software and tiger, pearl, MA controller,etc.
Safety function one beam protection, no signal to close the light,etc.
Suitable places show，dacing hall, club, Bar and other enterntainment venues
Working environment indoor (-30~40 degrees)
Packing carton case
What material is the NF660 laser light showing product case?
It is a metal case with a metal bracket.
Would Newfeel NF660 lasers artwork for an outdoor party?
Yes, it would, but it is not waterproof.
If I am unhappy with the NF660 RGB laser, What can I do about it?
Hi, dear. Any questions, please do not worry, please send the Email to us First by your order ID and tell us what is problem, we will do our service for you.
Can I use the Dmx controller to make NF660 laser animation display 3d patterns?
On the device itself or on the DMX controller.
How to set the NF660 nightclub lasers to slave mode?
The mode button on the back.
Does the NF660 laser show system have an SD card slot to insert ilda files? Does the device also come with an SD card to change the mode on the computer?
You can choose different items when purchasing: normal configuration/with SD card/with FB4.