Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (2024)

Table of Contents
Tips for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Never miss another recipe! Subscribe to have free recipes sent straight to your inbox! Looking for more recipes? Check out some of my newest recipes! Looking for more Ninja Creami Recipes? Check out all of our Ninja Creami recipes here! What you’ll need to make Ninja Creami Eggnog: Ingredient substitutions and tips for making Ninja Creami Eggnog: Steps for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato: Directions for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Pin Ninja Creami Eggnog on Pinterest: Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato Equipment Add Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin To Make Leftover Ice Cream Scoopable Right Out of the Freezer Original and Deluxe Ingredient Measurements Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition Looking for more recipes? Be sure to check out some of our favorites below! Churro Bites- Instant Pot Recipe Ninja Foodi Chicken Marsala Pasta Ninja Foodi Brussels Sprouts Ninja Creami Dole Whip Ninja Foodi Pea and Macaroni Salad Ninja Foodi Grill Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissants More Recipes Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply FAQs

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (1)

Published: · Modified: by Lauren Cardona This post may contain affiliate links. Using links to these sites means I may earn a percentage of the purchase at no cost to you. As an Amazon affiliate, I may receive a percentage of qualifying purchases. For more details, please read the full disclaimer.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Check out my recipe for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato! It’s super easy to make but the results are fantastic!

There are only a few times of the year that you can buy pre-made eggnog at the grocery store. Usually it can be found around Thanksgiving and Christmas but now they have started selling it around other holidays like Easter. When you find it, be sure to stock up so that you can make Ninja Creami Eggnog and keep it in the freezer for later!

The really nice thing about this recipe, if you can even call it that, is that it literally only takes 1 ingredient, and that’s of course eggnog! Now, you can make your own eggnog from scratch if you would like, but it’s so much easier to just buy it from the store and pour it into the Ninja Creami pint container!

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (3)

Due to the amount of fat and dairy in the eggnog, the final texture of the eggnog gelato is so incredibly smooth and creamy…it’s actually hard to believe that something this good was so easy to make. Seriously, I was shocked at how good it turned out…and that’s saying a lot because I don’t really like to drink eggnog that much.

There are several different brands of eggnog available. You can use any that you would like. I made my first batch with the store brand and it was great! I’ve also used Oberweis’s eggnog and the result was awesome too! Super creamy! The key is to find eggnog that is thick and rich straight out of the carton. The thicker the eggnog and the higher the fat content, the creamier the eggnog gelato will be. You can use eggnog that has alcohol already added to it, but keep in mind that alcohol does not freeze like other ingredients, so depending on the alcohol content, the Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato may turn out more of a soft serve consistency.

Tips for making Ninja Creami Eggnog

Which eggnog is best?

I have bought the store brand and Oberweis brand eggnog and both make great Ninja Creami Eggnog gelato! Use eggnog that tastes great straight out of the container! Sometimes flavors become a little less intense after the mixture has been frozen and processed. So, it’s important that you use eggnog that tastes great and has a rich flavor before it’s been frozen. If needed, add some additional nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon to the eggnog before freezing.

What is eggnog made of?

Eggnog usually consists of egg yolks, sugar, heavy cream, milk, nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon, and sometimes has brandy or bourbon in it.

Can I add alcohol to Ninja Creami Eggnog?

Yes, you can! You can either buy the premade eggnog that already has alcohol in it or you can add your own. However, be mindful of the alcohol content. Alcohol does not freeze like the other ingredients and adding too much alcohol will prohibit the mixture from fully freezing. Too much alcohol will create a soft-serve texture.

How long does egg not in a carton last?

If you buy the eggnog that comes in a bottle with alcohol in it, it will last several months since it’s shelf stable. The refrigerated eggnog will last for up to a week once opened. Check the expiration dates on the container before opening.

Can eggnog be frozen in a carton?

Eggnog can be frozen in a carton to save for later. Frozen eggnog keeps for about 6 months in an airtight container. Stock up while it’s in season!

Never miss another recipe! Subscribe to have free recipes sent straight to your inbox!

Looking for more recipes?

I’ve created a post with 71+ Ninja Creami recipes all in one place! Here’s the link to the BEST Ninja Creami Recipes!

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (4)

I’ve also pulled together100 of the BEST Ninja Foodi recipes!You’ll find Ninja Foodi recipes to make appetizers, side dishes, main courses, and even desserts!Here’s the link to 100 recipes!

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (5)

Check out some of my newest recipes!

  • Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
  • Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Temperature Test
  • Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker Pro Fried Potatoes with Onions
  • Ninja Creami Dole Whip
  • Ninja Creami Blueberry Ice Cream
  • Ninja Creami Lover Ice Cream
See Also
Black Sesame Ice Cream Recipe10 Delicious Sorbet Recipes for An Ice Cream Maker - Homebody EatsTomato Bisque With Fresh Goat Cheese RecipeHomemade Cultured Butter Recipe - Savory Simple

Looking for more Ninja Creami Recipes? Check out all of our Ninja Creami recipes here!

What you’ll need to make Ninja Creami Eggnog:

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (12)

Ingredient substitutions and tips for making Ninja Creami Eggnog:

The full ingredient list is found at the bottom of the post in the recipe card.

Eggnog: Choose a store-bought brand that you like the way that it tastes straight out of the container. The higher the fat content, the creamier the finished product will be. Using low-fat or adiry-free eggnog, or vegan eggnog will create a less creamy and icier result. If preferred, you can use homemade eggnog.

Optional: If desired, you can add additional ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon or vanilla to the mixture before processing. If adding extra spices, you may want to blend the mixture for a second or two to get everything mixed together well before freezing.

You can also add alcohol such as brandy, bourbon, or rum. Don’t add too much or it will be more like the consistency of soft serve.

Steps for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato:

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (13)

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (14)

Directions for making Ninja Creami Eggnog

1. Pour eggnog into an empty Ninja Creami pint container. Close the lid and freeze for 24 hours.

See Also
The Only Dairy-Free Ice Cream Recipe You Will Ever Need: Cashew Milk Ice Cream

2. After 24 hours, remove the pint from the freezer. Remove the lid.

3. Place pint into the outer bowl. Place the outer bowl with the pint in it, into the Ninja Creami machine and turn until the outer bowl locks into place. Push the GELATO button. During the gelato function, the ice cream will mix together and become very creamy.

4. Once the GELATO function has ended, turn the outer bowl and release it from the Ninja Creami machine. If the eggnog is dry or crumbly, dig a whole down the center and pour in a tablespoon of eggnog or milk, and then re-spin. (if you don’t have the gelato function on your machine, you can process on ice-cream to make Ninja Creami Eggnog Ice Cream. The result will still be great although it might not be quite as thick and creami.)

5. Your ice cream is ready to eat! Enjoy!

Pin Ninja Creami Eggnog on Pinterest:

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (15)

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato

5 from 1 vote

Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save to Slickstream Favorites

Freeze Time: 1 day day

Total Time: 1 day day

Servings: 1 Pint

Calories: 399kcal

Join our Facebook GroupCheck out The Ninja Creami Community!

Add Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin To Make Leftover Ice Cream Scoopable Right Out of the Freezer

Per 16 ounce pint: *Add 1 Teaspoon to full fat/full sugar bases *Add 1.5 teaspoon to high protein bases *Add 2 teaspoons to low sugar/low fat lite bases. Freeze and process per the recipe. Take the leftovers out of the freezer and scoop without having to reprocess.

Original and Deluxe Ingredient Measurements

Use the multiplier below to adjust quantities based on the machine that you own. 1X=Original 16 ounce 1.5X=Deluxe 24 ounces

Ingredients

Ice Cream Base

  • 16 Ounces Eggnog

Optional

Instructions

  • Pour eggnog into an empty Ninja Creami pint container. Close the lid and freeze for 24 hours.

  • After 24 hours, remove the pint from the freezer. Remove the lid.

  • Place the Ninja Creami pint into the outer bowl. Place the outer bowl with the pint in it, into the Ninja Creami machine and turn until the outer bowl locks into place. Push the GELATO button. During the gelato function, the ice cream will mix together and become very creamy.

  • Once the GELATO function has ended, turn the outer bowl and release it from the Ninja Creami machine. If the eggnog comes out dry or crumbly, dig a whole down the center and pour in a tablespoon or two of eggnog or milk, and re-spin.

  • Your ice cream is ready to eat! Enjoy!

Notes

Which eggnog is best?

I have bought the store brand and Oberweis brand eggnog and both make great Ninja Creami Eggnog gelato! Use eggnog that tastes great straight out of the container! Sometimes flavors become a little less intense after the mixture has been frozen and processed. So, it’s important that you use eggnog that tastes great and has a rich flavor before it’s been frozen. If needed, add some additional nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon to the eggnog before freezing.

Can I add alcohol to Ninja Creami Eggnog?

Yes, you can! You can either buy the premade eggnog that already has alcohol in it or you can add your own. However, be mindful of the alcohol content. Alcohol does not freeze like the other ingredients and adding too much alcohol will prohibit the mixture from fully freezing. Too much alcohol will create a soft-serve texture.

Nutrition

Calories: 399kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 268mg | Sodium: 245mg | Potassium: 748mg | Sugar: 37g | Vitamin A: 934IU | Vitamin C: 7mg | Calcium: 590mg | Iron: 1mg

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (17) Weight Watchers Points: 18 Points Per Pint

Nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. Optional ingredients are not included in the nutrition information.

Have you tried this recipe? Let us know how it turned out in a comment below!

Looking for more recipes? Be sure to check out some of our favorites below!

Churro Bites- Instant Pot Recipe

See Full Recipe

Ninja Foodi Chicken Marsala Pasta

See Full Recipe

Ninja Foodi Brussels Sprouts

See Full Recipe

Ninja Creami Dole Whip

See Full Recipe

Ninja Foodi Pea and Macaroni Salad

See Full Recipe

Ninja Foodi Grill Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissants

See Full Recipe

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (24)

Lauren Cardona

Tasty Traveler #1

Hi, I’m Lauren but you can call me Tasty Traveler #1!
I have always had a passion for food, co*cktails, and travel. It has become more pronounced over the last several years since I have had the opportunity to do so many of the things that I love. One of my favorite co…
Read More

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (25)

Luis Cardona

Tasty Traveler #2

Hi, I’m Luis! (I like to think of myself as Tasty Traveler #1 but Lauren says I’m Tasty Traveler #2!)
I too have a love for food, travel, and all things in between! Over the past several years I have found more time to be adventurous with things that I eat, the plac…
Read More

More Recipes

  • Ninja Creami Sparks Fly Ice Cream
  • Ninja Creami Lavender Haze Ice Cream
  • Ninja Creami Double Dark Chocolate Chip Protein Ice Cream
  • Ninja Creami Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Mitzi

    This was a total disaster. After 24 hrs in the freezer, the eggnog had turned into a powdery substance (like finely grated Parmesan cheese), and tasted nothing like the original eggnog I had put in the day before. It had taken on a disgusting fatty taste of butter (but not good butter ). Huge disappointment for the kids and waste of money and food for the adults.

    Reply

    • Lauren Cardona

      HI Mitzi, When a recipe comes out dry or powdery after spinning in the Ninja Creami, add about a tablespoon of liquid (like eggnog or milk) and re-spin. This will turn the powdery mixture into a creamy one. If your eggnog is very high in fat, it can start to turn to an almost butter like texture when it is overspun. When frozen, the mixture will always have a mellower flavor. I would recommend trying again, maybe with a different brand of eggnog, as this is a very popular recipe.

      Reply

Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (2024)

FAQs

Why is my Ninja Creami ice cream not smooth? ›

Ice cream becomes crumbly primarily because of large ice crystal formations. This could be due to a variety of reasons, including not enough fat content, too much water content, or improper freezing.

View More
Why is my Ninja Creami ice cream greasy? ›

If you're finding that your Ninja Creami Ice Cream has a greasy taste, it's likely due to a high butterfat content in your ice cream mix.

Get More Info Here
How long does it take to make ice cream in the Ninja Creami? ›

How long does it take Ninja Creami to make ice cream? Excluding prep and freezing time, the whole process of making ice cream takes about five minutes. When I add up the durations of the three programs I employed (ice cream, re-spin and + mix-in), it equates to four minutes.

Discover More Details
Can you make gelato in creami? ›

Remove base from heat and stir in chocolate chunks until melted. Pour the base through a fine mesh strainer into an empty CREAMi® Deluxe Pint. Place Deluxe Pint into an ice bath. Once cooled, place storage lid on Deluxe Pint and freeze for 24 hours.

View Details
What is the difference between gelato and ice cream in Ninja Creami? ›

Ninja CREAMi Vanilla Bean Gelato. The difference between Philadelphia style Ice Cream and Gelato is whether or not an egg custard is added. Gelato is rich and creamy from adding an egg custard. The sky is the limit on what extracts or mix-ins you can use to create so many flavors.

Discover More Details
What is the Ninja Creami lawsuit? ›

The Complaint alleges the defects in the Ninja blenders are caused by the stacked blade assembly not locking in place, and it can fall out of the pitcher during use, putting the user at risk of injuries requiring medical attention.

Learn More
Why did my Ninja Creami ice cream come out powdery? ›

My frozen treat looks crumbly or powdery after processing. When bases are frozen in very cold freezers, they may come out crumbly. After running a One-Touch Program, use the RE-SPIN Program to make your frozen treat smoother and creamier.

Keep Reading
What happens if you don't freeze Ninja Creami for 24 hours? ›

Texture is key: The 24-hour freeze time results in smaller ice crystals and enhances the dessert's creaminess. For the most creamy ice cream and smoothest sorbet, this matters! Otherwise, the texture may be more slushie-like.

Learn More Now
Can I refreeze Ninja Creami ice cream? ›

Yes, you can refreeze Ninja Creami bases if you don't eat or serve the entire pint after processing it. The brand recommends flattening the top of your frozen treat before refreezing it, which I do with the back of a spoon.

Show Me More
What is the difference between Ninja Creami and Ninja Creami Deluxe? ›

The Ninja Creami Deluxe version expands upon the original Ninja Creami, which offers seven functions (ice cream, sorbet, lite ice cream, gelato, milkshake, smoothie bowl, and mix-in) while the Deluxe offers 11 (it adds slushy, Italian ice, frozen drink, Creamiccino, and frozen yogurt to the mix).

Learn More Now

How to make Ninja Creami ice cream thicker? ›

For even creamier and thicker Ninja Creami protein ice cream, use a thickener to achieve the desired creamy texture. Here are some thickeners you can add: Instant Pudding: Adding a little bit of instant pudding mix helps give the protein ice cream a creamier and thicker texture and adds a boost of flavor.

Learn More
Does a Ninja Creami save money? ›

While the upfront cost of an at-home ice cream maker -- the Creami will run you about $180 -- is certainly a factor, making ice cream yourself from simple and relatively inexpensive ingredients like cream, milk, sugar and eggs will likely save you money over time.

Read More
What is the newest Ninja Creami model? ›

The newly launched Ninja Creami Deluxe is not only bigger in capacity than the standard version of this best ice cream maker but also has new technology to make your mixes creamier and more delectable.

Discover More
Can I put frozen fruit in my Ninja Creami? ›

Can I use frozen fruit in the Ninja Creami? Yes, you can. But, frozen fruit either needs to be thawed out before using, blended with the other ingredients, or have a liquid, like dairy added to the pint to fill in all of the gaps.

Get More Info
Is creami sorbet the same as gelato? ›

Gelato is typically lower in fat than traditional ice cream because it's made with more milk than cream. However, it does contain dairy and is higher in sugar. Sorbet, on the other hand, is dairy-free and can be a great choice for those with lactose intolerance. It's also typically lower in calories than gelato.

View More
What's the difference between ice cream and gelato? ›

Gelato has a lower milk fat content than ice cream, usually 4 to 9%, yielding a softer, denser texture and smaller ice crystals. That's a result of the base, which typically includes less cream and more milk, as well as a slower churning process that introduces less air into the final product.

Discover More Details
Do you really have to wait 24 hours for Ninja Creami? ›

Ninja recommends freezing Creami bases for 24 hours, but we've had success with 8 to 12 hour freezing times, too. In our experience, freezing bases for 24 hours or longer usually meant they'd be very chalky on the first run through the Creami and require multiple respins.

Read On
Why does the Ninja Creami have to freeze for 24 hours? ›

Freezing is crucial: It's paramount that the base is completely frozen into a solid block for the Ninja Creami to work effectively. Texture is key: The 24-hour freeze time results in smaller ice crystals and enhances the dessert's creaminess. For the most creamy ice cream and smoothest sorbet, this matters!

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Watches & Wonders 2023 : les nouveautés Rolex - Le Petit Poussoir
Everything you need to know about spatial audio in headphones
Latest Posts
The Best Digital Watches That Aren't the Apple Watch | Gear Patrol
I created the perfect iPhone home screen -- and you can too | Digital Trends
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 5588

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.