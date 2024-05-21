Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato- See post for full recipe. (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Check out my recipe for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato! It’s super easy to make but the results are fantastic!

There are only a few times of the year that you can buy pre-made eggnog at the grocery store. Usually it can be found around Thanksgiving and Christmas but now they have started selling it around other holidays like Easter. When you find it, be sure to stock up so that you can make Ninja Creami Eggnog and keep it in the freezer for later!

The really nice thing about this recipe, if you can even call it that, is that it literally only takes 1 ingredient, and that’s of course eggnog! Now, you can make your own eggnog from scratch if you would like, but it’s so much easier to just buy it from the store and pour it into the Ninja Creami pint container!

Due to the amount of fat and dairy in the eggnog, the final texture of the eggnog gelato is so incredibly smooth and creamy…it’s actually hard to believe that something this good was so easy to make. Seriously, I was shocked at how good it turned out…and that’s saying a lot because I don’t really like to drink eggnog that much.

There are several different brands of eggnog available. You can use any that you would like. I made my first batch with the store brand and it was great! I’ve also used Oberweis’s eggnog and the result was awesome too! Super creamy! The key is to find eggnog that is thick and rich straight out of the carton. The thicker the eggnog and the higher the fat content, the creamier the eggnog gelato will be. You can use eggnog that has alcohol already added to it, but keep in mind that alcohol does not freeze like other ingredients, so depending on the alcohol content, the Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato may turn out more of a soft serve consistency.

Tips for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Which eggnog is best? I have bought the store brand and Oberweis brand eggnog and both make great Ninja Creami Eggnog gelato! Use eggnog that tastes great straight out of the container! Sometimes flavors become a little less intense after the mixture has been frozen and processed. So, it’s important that you use eggnog that tastes great and has a rich flavor before it’s been frozen. If needed, add some additional nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon to the eggnog before freezing.

What is eggnog made of? Eggnog usually consists of egg yolks, sugar, heavy cream, milk, nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon, and sometimes has brandy or bourbon in it. Can I add alcohol to Ninja Creami Eggnog? Yes, you can! You can either buy the premade eggnog that already has alcohol in it or you can add your own. However, be mindful of the alcohol content. Alcohol does not freeze like the other ingredients and adding too much alcohol will prohibit the mixture from fully freezing. Too much alcohol will create a soft-serve texture. How long does egg not in a carton last? If you buy the eggnog that comes in a bottle with alcohol in it, it will last several months since it’s shelf stable. The refrigerated eggnog will last for up to a week once opened. Check the expiration dates on the container before opening. Can eggnog be frozen in a carton? Eggnog can be frozen in a carton to save for later. Frozen eggnog keeps for about 6 months in an airtight container. Stock up while it’s in season!

What you’ll need to make Ninja Creami Eggnog:

Ingredient substitutions and tips for making Ninja Creami Eggnog: The full ingredient list is found at the bottom of the post in the recipe card.



Eggnog: Choose a store-bought brand that you like the way that it tastes straight out of the container. The higher the fat content, the creamier the finished product will be. Using low-fat or adiry-free eggnog, or vegan eggnog will create a less creamy and icier result. If preferred, you can use homemade eggnog. Optional: If desired, you can add additional ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon or vanilla to the mixture before processing. If adding extra spices, you may want to blend the mixture for a second or two to get everything mixed together well before freezing. You can also add alcohol such as brandy, bourbon, or rum. Don’t add too much or it will be more like the consistency of soft serve.

Steps for making Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato:

Directions for making Ninja Creami Eggnog 1. Pour eggnog into an empty Ninja Creami pint container. Close the lid and freeze for 24 hours. See Also The Only Dairy-Free Ice Cream Recipe You Will Ever Need: Cashew Milk Ice Cream 2. After 24 hours, remove the pint from the freezer. Remove the lid. 3. Place pint into the outer bowl. Place the outer bowl with the pint in it, into the Ninja Creami machine and turn until the outer bowl locks into place. Push the GELATO button. During the gelato function, the ice cream will mix together and become very creamy. 4. Once the GELATO function has ended, turn the outer bowl and release it from the Ninja Creami machine. If the eggnog is dry or crumbly, dig a whole down the center and pour in a tablespoon of eggnog or milk, and then re-spin. (if you don’t have the gelato function on your machine, you can process on ice-cream to make Ninja Creami Eggnog Ice Cream. The result will still be great although it might not be quite as thick and creami.) 5. Your ice cream is ready to eat! Enjoy!



Ninja Creami Eggnog Gelato 5 from 1 vote Freeze Time: 1 day day Total Time: 1 day day Servings: 1 Pint Calories: 399kcal Equipment 1 Ninja Creami

1 Ninja Creami Pint Add Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin To Make Leftover Ice Cream Scoopable Right Out of the Freezer Per 16 ounce pint: *Add 1 Teaspoon to full fat/full sugar bases *Add 1.5 teaspoon to high protein bases *Add 2 teaspoons to low sugar/low fat lite bases. Freeze and process per the recipe. Take the leftovers out of the freezer and scoop without having to reprocess. Original and Deluxe Ingredient Measurements Use the multiplier below to adjust quantities based on the machine that you own. 1X=Original 16 ounce 1.5X=Deluxe 24 ounces Ingredients Ice Cream Base ▢ 16 Ounces Eggnog Optional ▢ Nutmeg

▢ Cinnamon

▢ Vanilla Extract or Paste

▢ Bourbon or Brandy Instructions Pour eggnog into an empty Ninja Creami pint container. Close the lid and freeze for 24 hours.

After 24 hours, remove the pint from the freezer. Remove the lid.

Place the Ninja Creami pint into the outer bowl. Place the outer bowl with the pint in it, into the Ninja Creami machine and turn until the outer bowl locks into place. Push the GELATO button. During the gelato function, the ice cream will mix together and become very creamy.

Once the GELATO function has ended, turn the outer bowl and release it from the Ninja Creami machine. If the eggnog comes out dry or crumbly, dig a whole down the center and pour in a tablespoon or two of eggnog or milk, and re-spin.

Your ice cream is ready to eat! Enjoy! Notes Which eggnog is best? I have bought the store brand and Oberweis brand eggnog and both make great Ninja Creami Eggnog gelato! Use eggnog that tastes great straight out of the container! Sometimes flavors become a little less intense after the mixture has been frozen and processed. So, it’s important that you use eggnog that tastes great and has a rich flavor before it’s been frozen. If needed, add some additional nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon to the eggnog before freezing. Can I add alcohol to Ninja Creami Eggnog? Yes, you can! You can either buy the premade eggnog that already has alcohol in it or you can add your own. However, be mindful of the alcohol content. Alcohol does not freeze like the other ingredients and adding too much alcohol will prohibit the mixture from fully freezing. Too much alcohol will create a soft-serve texture. Nutrition Calories: 399kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 268mg | Sodium: 245mg | Potassium: 748mg | Sugar: 37g | Vitamin A: 934IU | Vitamin C: 7mg | Calcium: 590mg | Iron: 1mg Weight Watchers Points: 18 Points Per Pint Nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is an estimate only. Optional ingredients are not included in the nutrition information. Have you tried this recipe? Let us know how it turned out in a comment below!

