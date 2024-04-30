NishkamSWAT veggie lasagne | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
NishkamSWAT veggie lasagne
With peppers, courgettes, aubergines & beans
- Vegetarianv
With peppers, courgettes, aubergines & beans
- Vegetarianv
“The amazing Nishkam Sikh Welfare & Awareness Team feeds more than 3,500 homeless and vulnerable people in 20 locations across the country every week. This is head chef Jav’s recipe that he cooks with his mum. ”
Serves 12
Cooks In2 hours 20 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
Lasagne
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 569 28%
-
Fat 20g 29%
-
Saturates 10g 50%
-
Sugars 18g 20%
-
Salt 0.8g 13%
-
Protein 24g 48%
-
Carbs 74g 28%
-
Fibre 9g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 3 red onions
- 5 mixed-colour peppers
- olive oil
- 2 x 400 g tins of quality plum tomatoes
- balsamic vinegar
- 2 courgettes
- 2 aubergines
- ½ a bunch of fresh thyme , (15g)
- 250 g cherry tomatoes
- 2 x 400 g tins of mixed beans
- 1 bunch of fresh basil , (30g)
- 700 g dried lasagne sheets
- BÉCHAMEL
- 75 g unsalted butter
- 6 heaped tablespoons plain flour
- 1.5 litres semi-skimmed milk
- 250 g Cheddar cheese
- 1 whole nutmeg , for grating
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6.
- Peel two of the garlic cloves and one of the red onions, and deseed one of the peppers. Roughly chop it all and scrape into a large pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook for 15 minutes, or until softened, stirring regularly.
- Tip in the tinned tomatoes along with 1 tin’s worth of water, then simmer for 15 minutes, or until thickened. Blitz to a smooth sauce, then season to perfection with sea salt, black pepper and a splash of balsamic vinegar.
- Peel and finely chop the remaining onions and garlic. Deseed the peppers and chop into 2cm pieces along with the courgettes and aubergines.
- Place a large pan on a medium heat with 2 tablespoons of oil and add all the vegetables. Pick, finely chop and add the thyme leaves, then cook for 30 minutes, or until softened and caramelised, stirring occasionally – you may need to work in batches.
- Halve the cherry tomatoes and drain the beans, then add to the pan with the tomato sauce. Simmer for a further 10 minutes, then season to perfection.
- To make the Béchamel, melt the butter in a large heavy-based pan over a medium-low heat, then stir in the flour until you have a smooth paste. Gradually add splashes of milk, stirring all the time, until you have a smooth white sauce. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 5 minutes, or until thickened. Turn off the heat, grate in most of the Cheddar and a good few scrapings of nutmeg, then season to perfection.
- To assemble, generously oil a 30cm x 40cm baking dish and line the base with a layer of lasagne sheets. Spoon over half of the vegetable sauce, followed by a third of the Béchamel. Repeat with another layer of lasagne sheets, sauce and Béchamel, then finish with a final layer of lasagne sheets topped with Béchamel.
- Grate over the remaining cheese, then bake in the oven for 40 minutes, or until golden and bubbling. Leave to stand for 10 minutes before serving.
