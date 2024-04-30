NishkamSWAT veggie lasagne | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

Tap For Method Ingredients 4 cloves of garlic

3 red onions

5 mixed-colour peppers

olive oil

2 x 400 g tins of quality plum tomatoes

balsamic vinegar

2 courgettes

2 aubergines

½ a bunch of fresh thyme , (15g)

250 g cherry tomatoes

2 x 400 g tins of mixed beans

1 bunch of fresh basil , (30g)

700 g dried lasagne sheets

BÉCHAMEL

75 g unsalted butter

6 heaped tablespoons plain flour

1.5 litres semi-skimmed milk

250 g Cheddar cheese

1 whole nutmeg , for grating

Tap For Method

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS