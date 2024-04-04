No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Desserts
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 29 votes
Prep Time 45 minutes mins
Total Time 45 minutes mins
Servings 12 servings
Last updated on January 26, 2024
This No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is made with an Oreo crust and a rich cheesecake filling loaded up with homemade edible cookie dough! Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream!
- Ingredients Needed:
- How to Make No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake
- No Bake Cheesecake FAQs
- Tips and Notes
- More Cheesecake-Inspired Recipes You’ll Love
- No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe
I love all no-bake desserts, but I will say a no-bake cheesecake has to be one of my favorites! And this No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is no exception.
Now, while I do go crazy for the simplicity of a classic no bake Cheesecake Recipe, I absolutely love to play around with the endless cheesecake possibilities. There are just so many flavor variations!
This variation is a buttery Oreo crust filled with a rich and creamy cookie dough filling topped with homemade whipped cream and more cookie dough.
But don’t worry! Although this cheesecake is totally indulgent, there are no raw eggs! It’s safe, incredibly delicious, and so simple to make.
Does it get any better than that?!
Ingredients Needed:
Crust
- Butter: you’ll need ½ cup of melted butter to bind the cookie crumbs into a crust.
- Sandwich Cookies: blended up chocolate sandwich cookies make the best cheesecake crust. No need to scoop out the frosting!
Cookie Dough
- Brown Sugar: gives the cookie dough that classic warm sweetness.
- Butter: you’ll need ½ cup of butter for the dough. Be sure to soften it first so it’s easy to stir together!
- All-Purpose Flour: you can either heat treat your all-purpose flour or use oat flour instead.
- Milk: creates the perfect moist texture without adding eggs.
- Vanilla: adds a subtle sweetness to help flavor the dough.
- Salt: cuts the sweetness and brings out flavor.
- Mini Chocolate Chips: just use your favorite!
Cheesecake
- Cream Cheese: use full fat blocks of cream cheese for the best texture. Low fat cream cheese has more water and will result in a less stable cheesecake.
- Powdered Sugar: adds sweetness and helps thicken the filling.
- Vanilla: gives the cheesecake filling just the right amount of flavor depth.
- Heavy Whipping Cream: use 35% cream for a thick and creamy texture.
- Whipped Cream: you can use store-bought whip or make a batch of homemade whipped cream to top off the cheesecake.
How to Make No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake
This No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is a whole lot simpler than it looks!
- Form the crust: In a food processor, combine melted butter and cookies until smooth. Press into a 9″ springform pan.
- Make the cookie dough: In a bowl, mix together sugar and softened butter. Add in flour, milk, vanilla, and salt, then stir until a dough forms. Stir in chocolate chips, then set in the fridge to chill.
- Make the cheesecake filling: In a bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla, then beat again until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Add half of the cream cheese mixture, mix on low until combined, then add the rest.
- Roll the cookie dough: Divide the cookie dough into thirds. Roll 1 third into a circle the size of your pan. Lay that on top of the crust. Roll the rest of the dough into small balls. Stir half into the cheesecake mixture and set the rest in the fridge to use for garnish.
- Assemble and chill: Spread the cheesecake filling over the crust, then place it in the fridge until set.
- Add the topping: Remove the cheesecake from the pan, top with whipped cream and extra cookie dough balls, then serve or store in the fridge.
No Bake Cheesecake FAQs
Will my no-bake cheesecake set?
Yes! If it’s done properly, you should have no issue getting your no-bake cheesecake to set. Just follow the instructions and chill it in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours!
How do you thicken a no-bake cheesecake?
There are a few ways you can make sure your cheesecake filling is nice and thick. First, use room temperature cream cheese. It’s easier to beat into a smooth filling for better structure.
Second, beat the heavy cream until stiff peaks form and no less. This incorporates enough air into the filling to create a thicker consistency.
And third, of course, don’t shorten the chill time. The cheesecake needs at least 6 hours, sometimes longer, to fully set in the fridge.
How to store:
This No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Can I freeze no bake cheesecake?
Yes! I have successfully frozen lots of no bake cheesecakes. The key is to let it set completely in the fridge before freezing. Place in the freezer to freeze uncovered, then wrap and store up to 3 months.
Let thaw in the fridge overnight or at room temperature for 2-3 hours.
They are also delicious partially frozen!
Tips and Notes
- Use a springform pan. A springform pan makes it so much easier to remove the cheesecake without breaking it. If you don’t have one, you can also make this in a 9×13″ pan or two pie plates.
- Use cold heavy cream. The colder cream will whip much more easily into stiff peaks.
- Use full-fat cream cheese. Use full-fat cream cheese blocks for the cheesecake filling. Anything else won’t yield that delicious rich and creamy texture.
- Chill for at least 6 hours. The cheesecake needs a minimum of 6 hours, but sometimes more, to fully set. Don’t slice into it too soon or you’ll just end up with a big mess.
- For clean slices, run a sharp knife under warm water, dry completely, then slice into the cake. Repeat between slices.
- Cookie Dough: Many store bought cookie doughs are safe to eat raw so you can save time by using one of those. Just be sure to check the package!
- To heat treat the flour, microwave it on high for 4-6 minutes or spread it on a baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes at 350ºF. The flour is safe at 165ºF.
No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 29 votes
This No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is made with an Oreo crust and a rich cheesecake filling loaded up with homemade edible cookie dough! Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream!
Prep Time 45 minutes mins
Chilling time 6 hours hrs
Total Time 45 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Course Dessert
Servings 12 servings
Calories 810cal
Ingredients
Crust
- ½ cup melted butter
- 300 grams chocolate sandwich cookies (about 25 cookies)
Cookie Dough*
- 1¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup softened butter
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour (heat treated – see notes)**
- 5 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup mini chocolate chips
Cheesecake
- 750 grams cream cheese (24 oz or 3 packages)
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream 35% cream
- homemade whipped cream for serving
Instructions
Crust
Combine melted butter and cookies in a food processor and process until smooth and a ball forms.
Press into a 9″ Springform pan (or a pie plate or square pan works just fine, too!).
Cookie Dough
In a medium bowl, stir together sugar and softened butter with a spoon or beat with an electric mixer. Add flour, milk, vanilla and salt and stir until a dough forms, adding a little more milk if needed. Stir in chocolate chips.
Set in the refrigerator to chill.
Cheesecake
In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla and beat until completely smooth.
In a separate bowl, whip cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Add half to the cream cheese mixture and beat on low until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and beat on low just until combined.
Divide the cookie dough in thirds. Roll 1 third into a circle the size of your pan and lay on top of your crust (I do this between 2 sheets of wax paper and it works perfectly!). Roll remaining ⅔ into small balls. Stir half of the cookie dough balls into the cheesecake, and set the remaining in the fridge for garnish.
Spread the cheesecake mixture over the crust and set in the refrigerator to chill until set, at least 6 hours.
Remove cheesecake from pan and garnish with whipped cream if desired and extra cookie dough balls. Serve and store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Notes
*Cookie Dough: Many store bought cookie doughs are safe to eat raw so this is one place you can save time if you want to! Just be sure to check the package before consuming.
Another option is to swap the all purpose flour for oat flour, since it is safe to consume uncooked.
**To heat treat flour, you can microwave on high for 4-6 minutes or spread on a baking sheet and bake 5 minutes at 350 degrees F. The temperature you are looking for is 165 degrees F.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 810cal | Carbohydrates: 80g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 52g | Saturated Fat: 30g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 14g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 128mg | Sodium: 534mg | Potassium: 231mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 53g | Vitamin A: 1642IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 127mg | Iron: 5mg
Keywords cookie dough cheesecake
Tried this recipe?
Tag @thereciperebel or hashtag #thereciperebel — I love to see what you’re making!Tag @thereciperebel
Reader Interactions
Comments
Sheila says
Would this work with gluten free flour?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Sheila! Maybe with a 1:1 gluten free substitute? I’ve only tested the recipe as is, so it would be hard to say. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!
Reply
Teressa says
I was wondering if this recipe would work if I only had 16 oz of cream cheese even though it calls for 24 I’m unfortunately unable to get another pack of cream cheese
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Teressa, unfortunately I don’t think so. I’ve tested this recipe with 3 packages and all of the other ingredients are for that amount. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!
Reply
Joanne McDonnell says
Such a lovely recipe!! Will have to say to anyone who wants to follow this recipe: MAKE SURE YOU HAVE AN ELECTRIC WHISK!! It took me so long to hand whisk it and I didn’t achieve the right consistency, I went with it anyway ?…hence it collapsing after being in the fridge for more than enough hours!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Yes, an electric mixer is definitely key here to getting it nice and thick! I’m glad you liked it!
Reply
Tonya Mangrum says
Watching the video and then reading the directions it’s totally different from video in the video it says use a Oreo crust buy at store then it shows eatable cookie dough bought at store then it shows the cream cheese white sugar vanilla then mix. But when you read the ingredients it for making the crust at home and making the cookie dough at home and cream cheese it uses powdered sugar heavy cream vanilla can I get the recipe from the video please
Ashley Fehr says
They are not completely different, and it says nothing in the video about being store bought, it just doesn’t go through every step in detail. The recipe as written is complete.
Vel says
Can this be made without using chocolate? I can not have chocolate and love cheesecake.
I was thinking golden Oreos and butterscotch chips. Do you think it would work?
Thanks
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I think that would definitely work! I bet it would taste great!
Reply
Suzanne says
I just finished making this for dessert to go with Christmas dinner. Since I was pressed for time I used a no-bake cheesecake mix and folded the cookie dough into the batter. My issue was with the cookie dough itself-it was rather sticky and I had an extremely tough time peeling the wax paper off once I placed the dough on top of the crust. Rolling it into balls proved to be challenging-it stuck to everything! It was actually pulling the crust away from the pie plate as I was attempting to peel the wax paper away from the dough. I put the pie plate in the freezer for 15-20 minutes and that seemed to help. Not sure how its going to taste but i thought i would share my feedback in case someone else has issued similar to mine.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Suzanne! The cookie dough is definitely easier to work with when chilled.
Reply
Natalie says
This is such a beautiful cheesecake! I love the combination with the cookie dough ♥
Reply
sanjay butt karlpa says
love this just made it thank u soo much! i will make it it again for my birthday! 🙂
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m glad you enjoyed it!
Reply
Amy says
This looks so good. I love anything cookie dough. I can’t wait to try this! Yum, thanks for sharing.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Amy!
Reply
Connie says
Do u have to use a beater?
Ashley Fehr says
You wouldn’t have to if you can whip it by hand, but it will be tough!
Chandler Simmons says
Does it have to be kept in the refrigerator?
Ashley Fehr says
Yes, I definitely would except to serve it
Tara says
I made the cheese cake and I don’t know what I did wrong it was so soft when I went to cut it ..it almost fell apart..should I maybe use less whipping cream? I refrigerated it for a full day
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Tara! It is a softer cheesecake, but it should hold up like it did in the photos and video. Did you use 35% cream and not a lighter version?
Reply
Jackie says
Do we take the cream out of the cookies before making the crust, or leave the cream in the middle of the cookies?
Ashley Fehr says
Leave it in!
Tara says
I don’t have a food processor big enough how else could I make the crust?
Reply
Sharyl says
Place the cookies in a zip lock bag and use a tolling pin to crush them by gently beating on them.
Reply
Tara says
That’s kinda what I thought didn’t know if it had to be crushed that Finley
Ashley Fehr says
I would use the plastic bag and rolling pin trick (you’ll want them to be pretty fine) or if you have a high power blender that might work too
Reply
Jennifer says
You can buy the oreo crust already in a pie pan at the store
Reply
Cheyenne Youskow says
Pre crushed Oreo baking crumbs
Reply
Robin says
Do you leave the middle of the oreo cookie when makingvthe crust??
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Yes, use the whole cookies
Reply
Kelly says
How do you think this would freeze?? Looks delish!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I think it should freeze fine!
Reply
silvia says
This looks so good. Will try it 😀
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Let me know how you like it!
Reply
« Older Comments