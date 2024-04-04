No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is made with an Oreo crust and a rich cheesecake filling loaded up with homemade edible cookie dough! Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream!

Table of Contents Ingredients Needed:

How to Make No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake

No Bake Cheesecake FAQs

Tips and Notes

More Cheesecake-Inspired Recipes You’ll Love

No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe

I love all no-bake desserts, but I will say a no-bake cheesecake has to be one of my favorites! And this No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is no exception.

Now, while I do go crazy for the simplicity of a classic no bake Cheesecake Recipe, I absolutely love to play around with the endless cheesecake possibilities. There are just so many flavor variations!

This variation is a buttery Oreo crust filled with a rich and creamy cookie dough filling topped with homemade whipped cream and more cookie dough.

But don’t worry! Although this cheesecake is totally indulgent, there are no raw eggs! It’s safe, incredibly delicious, and so simple to make.

Does it get any better than that?!

Ingredients Needed:

Crust

Butter: you’ll need ½ cup of melted butter to bind the cookie crumbs into a crust.

you’ll need ½ cup of melted butter to bind the cookie crumbs into a crust. Sandwich Cookies: blended up chocolate sandwich cookies make the best cheesecake crust. No need to scoop out the frosting!

Cookie Dough

Brown Sugar: gives the cookie dough that classic warm sweetness.

gives the cookie dough that classic warm sweetness. Butter: you’ll need ½ cup of butter for the dough. Be sure to soften it first so it’s easy to stir together!

you’ll need ½ cup of butter for the dough. Be sure to soften it first so it’s easy to stir together! All-Purpose Flour: you can either heat treat your all-purpose flour or use oat flour instead.

you can either heat treat your all-purpose flour or use oat flour instead. Milk: creates the perfect moist texture without adding eggs.

creates the perfect moist texture without adding eggs. Vanilla: adds a subtle sweetness to help flavor the dough.

Salt: cuts the sweetness and brings out flavor.

cuts the sweetness and brings out flavor. Mini Chocolate Chips: just use your favorite!

Cheesecake

Cream Cheese: use full fat blocks of cream cheese for the best texture. Low fat cream cheese has more water and will result in a less stable cheesecake.

use full fat blocks of cream cheese for the best texture. Low fat cream cheese has more water and will result in a less stable cheesecake. Powdered Sugar: adds sweetness and helps thicken the filling.

adds sweetness and helps thicken the filling. Vanilla: gives the cheesecake filling just the right amount of flavor depth.

gives the cheesecake filling just the right amount of flavor depth. Heavy Whipping Cream: use 35% cream for a thick and creamy texture.

use 35% cream for a thick and creamy texture. Whipped Cream: you can use store-bought whip or make a batch of homemade whipped cream to top off the cheesecake.

How to Make No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake

This No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is a whole lot simpler than it looks!

Form the crust: In a food processor, combine melted butter and cookies until smooth. Press into a 9″ springform pan. Make the cookie dough: In a bowl, mix together sugar and softened butter. Add in flour, milk, vanilla, and salt, then stir until a dough forms. Stir in chocolate chips, then set in the fridge to chill. Make the cheesecake filling: In a bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla, then beat again until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Add half of the cream cheese mixture, mix on low until combined, then add the rest. Roll the cookie dough: Divide the cookie dough into thirds. Roll 1 third into a circle the size of your pan. Lay that on top of the crust. Roll the rest of the dough into small balls. Stir half into the cheesecake mixture and set the rest in the fridge to use for garnish. Assemble and chill: Spread the cheesecake filling over the crust, then place it in the fridge until set. Add the topping: Remove the cheesecake from the pan, top with whipped cream and extra cookie dough balls, then serve or store in the fridge.

No Bake Cheesecake FAQs

Will my no-bake cheesecake set? Yes! If it’s done properly, you should have no issue getting your no-bake cheesecake to set. Just follow the instructions and chill it in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours! How do you thicken a no-bake cheesecake? There are a few ways you can make sure your cheesecake filling is nice and thick. First, use room temperature cream cheese. It’s easier to beat into a smooth filling for better structure.

Second, beat the heavy cream until stiff peaks form and no less. This incorporates enough air into the filling to create a thicker consistency.

And third, of course, don’t shorten the chill time. The cheesecake needs at least 6 hours, sometimes longer, to fully set in the fridge. How to store: This No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Can I freeze no bake cheesecake? Yes! I have successfully frozen lots of no bake cheesecakes. The key is to let it set completely in the fridge before freezing. Place in the freezer to freeze uncovered, then wrap and store up to 3 months.

Let thaw in the fridge overnight or at room temperature for 2-3 hours.

They are also delicious partially frozen!

Tips and Notes

Use a springform pan. A springform pan makes it so much easier to remove the cheesecake without breaking it. If you don’t have one, you can also make this in a 9×13″ pan or two pie plates.

A springform pan makes it so much easier to remove the cheesecake without breaking it. If you don’t have one, you can also make this in a 9×13″ pan or two pie plates. Use cold heavy cream. The colder cream will whip much more easily into stiff peaks.

The colder cream will whip much more easily into stiff peaks. Use full-fat cream cheese. Use full-fat cream cheese blocks for the cheesecake filling. Anything else won’t yield that delicious rich and creamy texture.

Use full-fat cream cheese blocks for the cheesecake filling. Anything else won’t yield that delicious rich and creamy texture. Chill for at least 6 hours. The cheesecake needs a minimum of 6 hours, but sometimes more, to fully set. Don’t slice into it too soon or you’ll just end up with a big mess.

The cheesecake needs a minimum of 6 hours, but sometimes more, to fully set. Don’t slice into it too soon or you’ll just end up with a big mess. For clean slices, run a sharp knife under warm water, dry completely, then slice into the cake. Repeat between slices.

run a sharp knife under warm water, dry completely, then slice into the cake. Repeat between slices. Cookie Dough: Many store bought cookie doughs are safe to eat raw so you can save time by using one of those. Just be sure to check the package!

Many store bought cookie doughs are safe to eat raw so you can save time by using one of those. Just be sure to check the package! To heat treat the flour, microwave it on high for 4-6 minutes or spread it on a baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes at 350ºF. The flour is safe at 165ºF.

More Cheesecake-Inspired Recipes You’ll Love

Desserts Cherry Cheesecake Brownies Desserts No Bake Turtle Cheesecake Desserts No Bake Nanaimo Bar Cheesecake Recipe + VIDEO Desserts No Bake Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake

Pin this recipe to save for later Pin this recipe to your favorite board

No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake written by Ashley Fehr 5 from 29 votes This No Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake is made with an Oreo crust and a rich cheesecake filling loaded up with homemade edible cookie dough! Topped with fresh homemade whipped cream! Save Review Print Prep Time 45 minutes mins Chilling time 6 hours hrs Total Time 45 minutes mins Cuisine American See Also 9 Healthy Whey Protein RecipesCookie Dough Billionaire Bars | Edible Cookie Dough Dessert RecipeScandinavian Almond Bars Recipe Course Dessert Servings 12 servings Calories 810cal Ingredients Crust ▢ ½ cup melted butter

▢ 300 grams chocolate sandwich cookies (about 25 cookies) Cookie Dough* ▢ 1¼ cup brown sugar

▢ ½ cup softened butter

▢ 2¼ cups all-purpose flour (heat treated – see notes)**

▢ 5 tablespoons milk

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ¾ cup mini chocolate chips Cheesecake ▢ 750 grams cream cheese (24 oz or 3 packages)

▢ 1 cup powdered sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla

▢ 1 cup heavy whipping cream 35% cream

▢ homemade whipped cream for serving US Customary – Metric Instructions Crust Combine melted butter and cookies in a food processor and process until smooth and a ball forms.

Press into a 9″ Springform pan (or a pie plate or square pan works just fine, too!). Cookie Dough In a medium bowl, stir together sugar and softened butter with a spoon or beat with an electric mixer. Add flour, milk, vanilla and salt and stir until a dough forms, adding a little more milk if needed. Stir in chocolate chips.

Set in the refrigerator to chill. Cheesecake In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla and beat until completely smooth.

In a separate bowl, whip cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Add half to the cream cheese mixture and beat on low until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and beat on low just until combined.

Divide the cookie dough in thirds. Roll 1 third into a circle the size of your pan and lay on top of your crust (I do this between 2 sheets of wax paper and it works perfectly!). Roll remaining ⅔ into small balls. Stir half of the cookie dough balls into the cheesecake, and set the remaining in the fridge for garnish.

Spread the cheesecake mixture over the crust and set in the refrigerator to chill until set, at least 6 hours.

Remove cheesecake from pan and garnish with whipped cream if desired and extra cookie dough balls. Serve and store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Notes *Cookie Dough: Many store bought cookie doughs are safe to eat raw so this is one place you can save time if you want to! Just be sure to check the package before consuming. Another option is to swap the all purpose flour for oat flour, since it is safe to consume uncooked. **To heat treat flour, you can microwave on high for 4-6 minutes or spread on a baking sheet and bake 5 minutes at 350 degrees F. The temperature you are looking for is 165 degrees F. Nutrition Information Calories: 810cal | Carbohydrates: 80g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 52g | Saturated Fat: 30g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 14g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 128mg | Sodium: 534mg | Potassium: 231mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 53g | Vitamin A: 1642IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 127mg | Iron: 5mg Keywords cookie dough cheesecake Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now