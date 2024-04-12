No-Bake EGGNOG Cheesecake Recipe - Perfect for Entertaining! - MomDot (2024)

This no-bake Eggnog Cheesecake recipe uses vanilla pudding, cream cheese, eggnog, and whipped topping to make a light and fluffy cheesecake that is ready SUPER fast! It’s our go-to for holiday entertaining and when we need to bring a dessert to a gathering!

We usually make this dessert either for Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve. With a delicious familiar eggnog taste and no-bake, we’ll show you how to make this eggnog cheesecake recipe so you can go from cooking to eating in no time!

No-Bake Eggnog Cheesecake

This season while you are busy popping things in the oven, there is a way to get a delicious, creamy and delightful Eggnog Cheesecake on the table, no-bake style.

If you have never had a No Bake Eggnog Cheesecake, you are going to be wowed by this restaurant-quality dessert with almost no work and zero oven time. If you can mix (or turn on a mixer), you’ve got this.

If you love desserts as much as I do, you must also add this Christmas Crack recipe to your list this season.

No-Bake Eggnog Cheesecake Recipe

1 pkg (3.4 oz) INSTANT Vanilla Pudding

2 bars of Cream Cheese (16oz)

(16oz) 1 1/2 cup eggnog

1 graham cracker or chocolate cracker no-bake crust

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

1 cup whipped topping (Do not use cream. Use the kind that goes in the freezer but needs to be thawed before using.)

Mixer (see the ones I like below)

How to Make a No-Bake Eggnog Cheesecake

To get started on this recipe, you have to make your pudding. Mix it up according to the directions on the box.

Now add your eggnog to the pudding and beat on low until they’re well mixed about 3-4 minutes.

Add whipped topping and cream cheese.

Mix until complete mixed, this took a little bit of time – about 8 minutes.

Add a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg to make sure the eggnog flavor comes through.

Your mixture should be thick and stick to the spoon or whisk when it’s done mixing.

Layer your mixture into the crust.

Put your cheesecake in the fridge for 2-3 hours to set completely.

Mixer First, make the vanilla pudding according to the directions on the package. See Also 28 Canadian Recipes You Really Need to Try Add the eggnog to the pudding and beat on low until the mixture is complete, approximately3-4 minutes. Add whipped topping and cream cheese. Mix until completely mixed – about 8 minutes. Add the pinch of cinnamon and pinch of nutmeg. Your mixture should be thick and stick to the spoon when it’s done mixing. Layer the mixture into the crust. Put the cheesecake in the fridge for 2-3 hours until it's completely set. **Want to change the flavor? Try white chocolate instead of vanilla pudding!

How To Make Mini Eggnog Cheesecakes

You could also easily make this recipe into mini eggnog cheesecakes or serve it in a mason jar as I did with the Strawberry Pretzel Dessert!

To turn them into mini eggnog cheesecakes, simply buy mini cheesecake crust cups and divide the filling between them.

You can also use silicone muffin liners. Put the liners into a muffin tin and press a graham cracker crust mixture in the bottom of each muffin liner. Top with the cheesecake filling, but only about an inch deep.

Once they’re cooled and completely set you can remove the silicone liners from the muffin tins and then pull them away from the finished mini cheesecakes for serving.

FAQs:

Q: Can I use a different crust for this no-bake cheesecake?

A: Oh yes. You typically won’t find anything aside from the chocolate and graham crusts at the store. However, you can easily make your own crust by mixing about 1 1/2 cups of any sweet cookie or cracker with 1/4 cup sugar (if needed) and 1/3 cup of melted butter. Press the mixture in the bottom and up the sides of a pie dish then proceed.

Our favorite alternative crusts for this no-bake eggnog cheesecake are:

Gingersnap

Animal cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

Q: Can I use a different pudding in this no-bake eggnog cheesecake?

A: Yes, but not all flavors of pudding go well with the flavor of eggnog. We’ve used vanilla, tapioca, and white chocolate. Still, our favorite is vanilla.