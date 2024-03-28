No Bake Gingerbread Cookie Truffles Recipe (2024)

If you love gingerbread cookies and a quick and easy dessert, look no further! These no bake gingerbread cookie truffles have the wonderfully delicious flavor of a gingerbread cookie and the soft texture of a truffle that just melts in your mouth.

Add these No Bake Gingerbread Truffles to your list this Christmas!

Since most Christmas cookies take a while with a lot of ingredients, these easy 3 ingredient truffles will be a nice change of pace.

But, don’t like the simplicity of this recipe fool you. By the time you get done eating them, you will have wished you doubled the recipe.

Yes, you can double this recipe! You can even freeze the no bake gingersnap truffles for a month or two (if they last that long).

We have so many other great gingerbread inspired recipes! Some of our favorites are our moist Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies, these delicious Soft White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies, little slices of heaven with these Gingerbread Loaf recipe, Frosted Gingerbread Pound Cake and these fun little Gingerbread Cookie Cups!

What are the 3 ingredients you need for these no bake gingerbread truffles?

Gingerbread Truffle Ingredients:

Gingersnap cookies Cream cheese Vanilla Almond Bark Nutmeg (for garnish so its an optional ingredient so we don’t count it)

If you have never used almond bark before you can normally find it in the baking aisle at any of your grocery stores, especially during the holidays. Or, if you are having trouble finding it in stores you can get it HERE. If you can’t find almond bark, you can also use melting candy or white chocolate chips (like pictured below).

Necessary tools to use for the perfect truffles

Food processor

Hand or stand mixer

Medium-sized bowl

Cookie sheet

Silicone baking mat or wax paper

Tool for dipping truffles

There are tons of cool tools on amazon that make dipping these truffles so easy! HERE are some of our favorites. If you don’t have one of those tools, you can always just use a fork.

Need another Christmas Truffle idea? Try our No Bake Sugar Cookie Truffles!

Looking for more No Bake Recipes: Try these No Bake Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies!

How to make these no bake gingerbread truffle:

You’re going to start by putting the gingersnaps in the food processor and grinding them up until they become fine crumbs.

While the easiest way to turn your gingersnap cookies into crumbs is to blend them in a food processor or blender, but you can also put all of the cookies in a gallon-sized resealable bag and smash them/roll them with a rolling pin.

Then, place the freshly ground gingersnap crumbs into a medium-sized bowl with the softened cream cheese. And then, use either your hand or stand mixer and combine both together.

Once you have the gingersnap mixture finished, roll the dough into 1 inch balls and then place them on the cookie sheet lined with a silicone baking mat or wax paper. You should be able to get about 36 or so 1 inch balls.

Place the cookie sheet into the fridge for about 45 minutes and when you have about 5-10 left start to prepare the chocolate dip for the truffles.

You will do this by following the melting instructions on the almond bark package. You can also look HERE to find out how to melt the almond bark through boiling.

Once the almond bark has been melted, simply dip each gingerbread ball into the almond bark using your favorite tool or a fork. Then, return the ball to the baking sheet.

If you want you can sprinkle it with nutmeg to add a little garnishment. Then, just repeat this until all the balls are coated with almond bark.

Once all the no bake gingerbread truffles have set up and hardened, place them into an airtight container and store them in the fridge.

While you can serve these and have them sit at room temperature for a few hours, they must be stored in the fridge.

Christmas Truffles

If you would like to see how to make more truffles, be sure to check out our YouTube channel! You will be able to find so many great recipes there for you to watch and learn how to make the recipes step by step. One of our favorite truffle recipes to make during the holidays are these downright delectable and easy peppermint oreo truffles.

We love truffles! Try these other recipes on our site:

NO BAKE SUGAR COOKIE TRUFFLES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE TRUFFLES

EGGNOG TRUFFLES

PUMPKIN PIE TRUFFLES RECIPE

NO-BAKE THIN MINT COOKIE TRUFFLES RECIPE

NO BAKE REESE’S PEANUT BUTTER CUP TRUFFLES

OREO COOKIE TRUFFLES

Serves: 36 No Bake Gingerbread Truffles Recipe Easy 3-Ingredient Gingerbread Truffles – no baking required. Prep Time 25 minutes mins Refrigeration time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 40 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 1 13 oz box gingersnap cookies

1 8 oz package cream cheese

1 16 oz package vanilla almond bark

nutmeg (optional garnish) Instructions Place gingersnaps in a food processor and crush until they are fine crumbs (if you don't have a food processor, you can put cookies in a resealable plastic bag and smash with a rolling pin until they are crumbs).

Place crumbs in a medium bowl. Add cream cheese and mix until well-blended. Roll cookie mixture into 1 inch balls (makes about 36 balls).

Place balls on a cookie sheet lined with a baking mat or wax paper and stick in the fridge for about 45 minutes.

Melt almond bark according to directions on package. Dip each cookie ball in almond bark and place back on lined cookie sheet.

Top with nutmeg (if desired).

Repeat with remaining cookie balls and place back in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

Store leftover truffles in a covered container in the fridge. Notes If you can’t find almond bark, you can use white chocolate chips or another kind of white chocolate. Nutrition Calories: 136 kcal · Carbohydrates: 17 g · Protein: 1 g · Fat: 7 g · Saturated Fat: 5 g · Cholesterol: 7 mg · Sodium: 75 mg · Potassium: 44 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 11 g · Vitamin A: 85 IU · Calcium: 14 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment Food Processor

Mixing Bowl

Cookie Sheet Recipe Details Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Be sure to not miss another recipe! Follow Six Sisters’ Stuff on Instagram|Facebook|Pinterest|YouTube If you made our recipe be sure to tag us on Instagram so we can see your hard work using #sixsistersstuff.

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Toshi Bakes says: Perfect christmas treat and so easy to make :D They look delicious! Christina says: These look great. I love gingersnap cookies. See Also Keto Candied Walnuts Recipe - Easy Low Carb & Sugar Free Joyce Blodgett says: I like consistency in blogs, and if there's one thing "Six Sisters' Stuff" is, it's consistent. You all give good, downright delicious recipes with ingredients that are readily available; you use clean language, proper punctuation and good grammar--trust me, those things count! I can't stand reading blogs that are laced with profanity because the author doesn't seem to care what his/her audience thinks; it matters to me, at least, that the language put online is clean.Thank you, girls (I'm plenty older enough than any of you to be your mother), for the wonderful blogs you've been posting over the years, and the marvelous recipes. Please know that for at least one woman in her 60's, your blogs, specifically, mean that I come back to your site time after time after time, knowing that I'm always going to enjoy what I see. Cyd says: Hi Joyce, You totally made our whole week with your sweet comment. Thanks for taking time to leave us a little note. We appreciate you stopping by our blog SixSistersStuff. We hope you have a very Merry Christmas! Linda lefeat says: Can you freeze these and for how long ? Cyd says: You can freeze these and they should be fine for a month or two. Marie says: You are spot on & I feel exactly the same way. It all matters. Thank you. Jen says: These sound delicious and look very simple to make. How would you describe the interior texture? Is it more moist and chewy, or a bit dry or crunchy? Does the gingerbread flavor remain strong enough? Cyd says: These are on the moist side and so delicious! Jen says: Thank you for your reply! Look forward to trying them soon! Svenja says: These look SO GOOD, but I have no idea what vanilla almond bark is or where to buy it - do you think I could substitute white chocolate? Laney says: Did I miss the quantity of the ingredients somehow? Svenja says: Hm, they show in my browser, I'll copy them for you: 1 13-oz package of gingersnap cookies 8 oz cream cheese 16 oz vanilla almond bark Nutmeg for garnish (optional)Hope that helps! Cyd says: It's all there. Just scroll down in the recipe post and you will see the full recipe with ingredients amounts and full directions. The section you are reading is at the top of the post. Full recipe is further down. Cyd says: It's on the baking aisle. You can also use white chocolate baking chips. Porscha says: Do these have to rwmain refrigerated or can they be left room temp? Cyd says: They are fine to be left out for a while, but then if not eaten place them in an airtight container in the fridge. EKL says: Hi! Making these for a party next weekend. Should the cream cheese be room temp? Cyd says: It can be softened a little, maybe leave out for about an hour before making. E Smith says: These are super easy and taste fabulous. I have made them (and the eggnog truffles) every year since I found the recipe. This year I crushed up the cookies in my food processor and then quarterd the softened cream cheese and tossed in - no bowl to wash! Lisa Paauw says: So interesting ! Almond bark is something completely different in Canada! We just would need melting chocolate here . Momma Cyd says: You could use white chocolate chips. Marv says: While these are yummy, is it just me that gets a little annoyed with the "only 3 ingredients!"? But one of the ingredients is just a box mix or in this case a box of cookies? I would assume I could make gingersnaps and use that, but then ot wouldn't be as catchy as saying 3 ingredients Momma Cyd says: We hope you enjoy the recipe! They are very popular on our website, especially around the holidays. Merry Christmas.