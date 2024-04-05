No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

By Yummiest Food 21 Comments
NO-BAKE PEPPERMINT CHEESECAKE – Perfect and easy No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake is the best way to enjoy the delicious holiday flavors in a stunning dessert recipe!
No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake with Oreo cookie crust and peppermint cheesecake filling together makes a delicious and easy no-bake treat. It is a perfect no-bake dessert for busy holidays.
Christmas is not the same without peppermint candy. This no-bake dessert is festive, delicious and easy to make. Everything is perfect about this cheesecake, starting with Oreo cookie crust, then creamy peppermint cheesecake filling with crushed peppermint candies and topped with chocolate filling and crushed peppermint candies.
This cheesecake is no-bake, so you don’t have to worry about cracks and imperfections they have the perfect texture and taste.
I’m so happy to be today with a delicious holiday recipe for you. I totally can’t get enough of these taste peppermint candies every holiday season. I love cake with delicious peppermint flavor and this No Bake Peppermint Cheesecake is perfect for a holiday party as a tasty treat to share with family and friends this season.
I am sure they will be a hit on your holiday dessert table. They are rich and decadent, but so easy to make. If you like cheesecake or peppermint candy you simply have to try this heavenly cheesecake. It so good and it may just become a holiday tradition for you and your family.
Christmas is just around the corner. I want to make sure you are ready in time for this holiday season until new recipe arrives, check some of my Christmas recipes: Christmas Red Velvet Poke Cake, Christmas Shortbread Cookies, White Chocolate Dipped Sugar Cookies, Christmas Cranberry Coffee Cake or Christmas Red Velvet Sugar Cookies.
I really like this recipe because I can make it a few days earlier especially when I am busy with making other surprises for the holidays. Now, when your holiday preparations are over I can wish you to spend holidays in peace and harmony with your family and friends. Enjoy!
No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe
Prep time:
Total time:
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 2 ½ cups Oreo cookie crumbs, about 26 Oreo cookies
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
For cheesecake filling:
- 16 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Red food coloring, optional
- ½ cup crushed peppermint candies
For Chocolate topping:
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 6 oz bittersweet chocolate finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
For garnish:
- Crushed peppermint candies or crushed candy cane, optional
Instructions
To make crust:
- Finely crush the whole Oreo cookies in a food processor, add melted butter and blend until it's all moistened
- Press crumb mixture onto bottom of the prepared 9-inch springform pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with cooking spray
- Place in the freezer while you make the filling
To make cheesecake filling:
- In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy
- In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream until soft peaks form
- Add cream cheese mixture into the beaten heavy cream mix on low speed just to combine
- Add peppermint extract, vanilla extract and few drops red food coloring until the desired hue is reached and beat until incorporated
- Add crushed peppermint candies and stir with a spatula
- Spread cheesecake filling over the crust
- Set in the fridge to firm
- Refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours or until set
To make chocolate topping:
- In a medium saucepan stir together cream, chocolate and sugar on low heat until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth
- Cool and pour over the cheesecake and sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies
- Serve
Reader Interactions
Comments
lea says
Thank you for sharing this. My grandmother use to make this. We have the recipe but have never been able to get it to work. Because it was one of those old time recipes. That was a pinch of this a scant of that and put it on the fire. So thank you I can’t wait to make it. Bring back that wonderful taste back into ourChristmas
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome Lea! 🙂 Thank you for such a nice comment! I’m glad you like the recipe!
Reply
Nana Clare says
Have you ever frozen the cheesecake if you have made it ahead of time?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Nana, I haven’t tried that so I’m not sure. Sorry!
Reply
Parry says
Hi, I am planning to make this cake but can’t find bittersweet chocolate. Any suggestions about substitute?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Parry, you can use semi-sweet chocolate instead of bittersweet chocolate. They are actually very similar in taste. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Reply
Jim Dickmeyer says
Recipe is soooo good. I made cupcakes, which made it easy to share with co-workers. Recipe made 28 cupcakes. Hit the ball out of the park, everyone loved them!!!
I will say it take quite a bit longer working with cupcakes. I should have used the bottom of a small glass to form the Oreo base instead of a spoon to pack the crust.
Adding the crushed peppermint to the filling really brings out the peppermint taste. Extracts only would not do it.
Thank you for such a great recipe.
Reply
Lidia Simic says
You’re very welcome, Jim! 🙂 I’m very glad you like the recipe!
Reply
Joy says
I’m really excited to try and make these! Do you think that I could add gelatin into the recipe to make it a bit firmer?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Joy, Absolutely, but It will also set beautifully in the fridge. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Reply
Dolly Thicke says
How did that go? Mine came out just a little too loose.
Reply
Tiffany says
Hi, I’m wanting to make this cheesecake for a Christmas party but instead of making it pie size I want to use a 9×13 pan. Do you think that would work alright and would doubling the recipe be enough or should I make more? Thanks and Merry Christmas ??
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Tiffany, This cheesecake can definitely be made in a 9×13 pan, I haven’t tried it since I almost always use my trusty 9-inch pan, but keep in mind the layers will be thinner (especially the crust). Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Reply
Kaye says
Do you pour the chocolate over the top while it’s still in the springform pan, let it harden and then remove from the form?
Reply
Lidia Simic says
Hi Kaye, Yes you are right. Enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season!
Reply
Karla says
Hi! Do you wait to put on the chocolate topping until after the cheesecakes has set in the fridge for -4 hours?
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Hi! Yes, you’re right!
Reply
Amber says
It says to serve right after you put the chocolate on..can I put the chocolate on and then serve it a few hours later, also could you just make the whole thing a day before you need it?
-Thank you!
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Yes, sure.
Reply
Sheri says
Can I make this I to mini cheesecake by putting in tiny tins
Reply
Yummiest Food says
Yes, sure.
Reply