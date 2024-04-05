No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake – Recipe from Yummiest Food Cookbook (2024)

NO-BAKE PEPPERMINT CHEESECAKE – Perfect and easy No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake is the best way to enjoy the delicious holiday flavors in a stunning dessert recipe!

No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake with Oreo cookie crust and peppermint cheesecake filling together makes a delicious and easy no-bake treat. It is a perfect no-bake dessert for busy holidays.

Christmas is not the same without peppermint candy. This no-bake dessert is festive, delicious and easy to make. Everything is perfect about this cheesecake, starting with Oreo cookie crust, then creamy peppermint cheesecake filling with crushed peppermint candies and topped with chocolate filling and crushed peppermint candies.

This cheesecake is no-bake, so you don’t have to worry about cracks and imperfections they have the perfect texture and taste.

I’m so happy to be today with a delicious holiday recipe for you. I totally can’t get enough of these taste peppermint candies every holiday season. I love cake with delicious peppermint flavor and this No Bake Peppermint Cheesecake is perfect for a holiday party as a tasty treat to share with family and friends this season.

I am sure they will be a hit on your holiday dessert table. They are rich and decadent, but so easy to make. If you like cheesecake or peppermint candy you simply have to try this heavenly cheesecake. It so good and it may just become a holiday tradition for you and your family.

Christmas is just around the corner. I want to make sure you are ready in time for this holiday season until new recipe arrives, check some of my Christmas recipes: Christmas Red Velvet Poke Cake, Christmas Shortbread Cookies, White Chocolate Dipped Sugar Cookies, Christmas Cranberry Coffee Cake or Christmas Red Velvet Sugar Cookies.

I really like this recipe because I can make it a few days earlier especially when I am busy with making other surprises for the holidays. Now, when your holiday preparations are over I can wish you to spend holidays in peace and harmony with your family and friends. Enjoy!

4.8 from 5 reviews Save Print No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe Prep time: 15 mins Total time: 15 mins NO-BAKE PEPPERMINT CHEESECAKE - Perfect and easy No-Bake Peppermint Cheesecake is the best way to enjoy the delicious holiday flavors in a stunning dessert recipe! Ingredients For the crust: 2 ½ cups Oreo cookie crumbs, about 26 Oreo cookies

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted For cheesecake filling: 16 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Red food coloring, optional

½ cup crushed peppermint candies For Chocolate topping: ¾ cup heavy cream

6 oz bittersweet chocolate finely chopped

1 tablespoon granulated sugar For garnish: Crushed peppermint candies or crushed candy cane, optional Instructions To make crust: Finely crush the whole Oreo cookies in a food processor, add melted butter and blend until it's all moistened Press crumb mixture onto bottom of the prepared 9-inch springform pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with cooking spray Place in the freezer while you make the filling To make cheesecake filling: In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth and creamy In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream until soft peaks form Add cream cheese mixture into the beaten heavy cream mix on low speed just to combine Add peppermint extract, vanilla extract and few drops red food coloring until the desired hue is reached and beat until incorporated Add crushed peppermint candies and stir with a spatula Spread cheesecake filling over the crust Set in the fridge to firm Refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours or until set To make chocolate topping: In a medium saucepan stir together cream, chocolate and sugar on low heat until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth Cool and pour over the cheesecake and sprinkle with crushed peppermint candies Serve