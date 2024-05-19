No Bake Protein Cheesecake Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

Our No Bake Protein Cheesecake Recipe with wild blueberries and nutty crust is an excellent dessert with 8 grams of protein per piece. This low carb blueberry cheesecake is super easy to make and has become number one in your family.

Because the crust is made entirely of nuts and coconut oil, you only need a tiny piece to fill you up fully. Additionally, the creamy texture of the cheesecake compliments the best and combines those two into one flavorful dessert.

Serve with light ice cream, a scoop of whipped cream, or fresh berries, and you are great to go. For extra color, you can sprinkle bit of cranberry powder or homemade stevia powder on top or add some of the blueberries in chocolate.

Easy Protein Cheesecake Recipe With a Crust

This no-bake cheesecake is a delicious and healthy snack or dessert. Our recipe contains protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The wild blueberries provide a burst of sweetness, and the added crust made from protein-enriched nuts gives it an extra energy boost. This is the perfect treat after a workout or as a mid-day snack. Plus, it’s easy to make and requires no baking.

High Protein Cheesecake Ingredients

Our cheesecake consists of only a handful of ingredients. You can make it without the crust or use your preferred one.

Farmers Cheese

Farmer’s cheese is fresh, unripened cheese made from curdled milk. It has a mild, slightly tangy flavor and crumbly texture. It is sometimes referred to as curd cheese, pot cheese, or baker’s cheese. Try to make your own, and I plan to make a whole recipe for you.

Wild Blueberries

Wild blueberries are a variety of blueberries grown in the wild and have a much smaller size and more intense flavor than cultivated blueberries. They are native to North America and most commonly found in parts of Canada, Maine, and Europe. Those blueberries have more antioxidants than cultivated blueberries, making them a superfood.

I usually buy a few boxes of wild blueberries in the farmer’s market when they are in season, which is generally at the end of August for us. Those boxes are always frozen, and I use them for various cakes and coloring throughout the year.

Check our printable clean eating grocery list for more.

Sweetener

Apart from honey and date syrup, my preferred sweetener is monk fruit. It is derived directly from monks’ actual fruit and blended into a smooth powder. It is best to mix your monk fruit with stevia or Xylitol for a milder aftertaste.

Gelatine

With gelatine, I suggest picking grass-fed gelatine as it gives you the best results with a clean ingredient.

Heavy Cream

With heavy cream, avoid nonfat or fat-free because those are filled with unwanted ingredients to add flavor.

Crust Ingredients

Nuts

Various nuts blended give you a kind of flour mixture that does not have to be baked and contains much fewer carbs than ordinary flour. It is much healthier than classic cheesecake will ever be.

A great suggestion is to soak and activate almonds for even greater taste and flavor.

Coconut Oil

In our no-bake crust recipe, coconut oil is the one that holds everything together without a need to bake.

Lemon Juice

A dash of lemon juice goes a long way. In our crust, it compliments and perfectly blends the flavors of our nuts and a bit of sweetener.

Sweetener

As in the cheesecake filling, I have used monk fruit as my preferred sweetener. But you can substitute it with honey or date syrup if you wish.

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa powder is made from cocoa beans that have been roasted, hulled, and ground into a fine powder. It is unsweetened and has a deep, rich flavor.

For cocoa, again, try to pick the bio version for our clean eating.

How To Make Healthy High-Protein Cheesecake

Kitchen Gadgets:

Food Processor

Stand Mixer

Hand Immersion blender

Springform Pan

Parchment Paper

Cooking Pot

Ingredients To Make The Cake:

Crust:

Hazelnuts

Almonds

Coconut Shreds

Coconut oil

Lemon juice

Cocoa

Sweetener

Cheesecake:

Wild blueberries

Curd cheese (Quark)

Sweetener

Agar or Gelatin

Heavy cream

*Exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below.

FULL INSTRUCTIONS WITH STEPS FOR NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE DESSERT

First Step: Prepare Ingredients

Prepare all of the ingredients for the crust and cheese topping. I have explained each ingredient used in some detail above in the post.

Second Step: Start With The Crust

To make the crust, you need a food processor and a spring form.

I like to cover the whole springform from the inside with parchment paper. this allows me to take out the cake easily and helps in cleaning.

Place all the nuts, coconut oil, cocoa, lemon juice, and sweetener into the food processor. Pulse a few times and let it all combine into one mass.

Place the crust mixture at the bottom of the spring pan.

Using a flat bottom of the glass, jar, or scoop, push the mixture into the base of the pan. Keep pushing in until you feel it is all hard and difficult to move.

Refrigerate.

Third Step: Prepare Berries

As you see in the video, I have used wild blueberries, which I buy early in the farmer’s market. They are frozen and need to be cooked to soften up and release the juice.

On medium heat, let them cook and soften. Add sweetener and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes.

Once you feel enough liquid has been released, take your hand immersion blender and blend thoroughly into a paste.

Once blended, add gelatine and whisk all together. Let it cool to room temperature.

Fourth Step: Mix The Topping

Using a kitchen machine, add heavy cream and whisk until stiff. Set aside.

Use a second bowl to place quark, farmers’ cheese, or curd cheese. Whisk to cream it a bit, and then add the blueberry mixture.

Whisk again for all of the batter to combine.

As last goes, whipped heavy cream. Add it in and gently mix it together.

Remember to scrap the sides of the container so the color gets uniform.

Fifth Step: Combine And Cool

Take the crust base from the fridge and pour the whole cheesecake mixture in. Gently shake the pan and level up the top if needed.

Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, best overnight.

TIPS AND TRICKS:

Additions – you can add a tablespoon of lemon zest, chocolate chips, or vanilla extract.

– you can add a tablespoon of lemon zest, chocolate chips, or vanilla extract. Nuts for the crust – I have picked almonds, hazelnuts, and coconuts, but you are free to choose any nuts, almond flour, or seeds. To give extra nutrition, you can also add a few hemp seeds.

– I have picked almonds, hazelnuts, and coconuts, but you are free to choose any nuts, almond flour, or seeds. To give extra nutrition, you can also add a few hemp seeds. Extra protein – adding 2 scoops of vanilla protein powder, chocolate protein powder, or whey protein powder will increase your protein per serving.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What To Serve With This Perfect Cheesecake?

Our low carb cheesecake can be served with various toppings, such as fresh strawberries, a dollop of whipped cream, or caramel sauce. You can also spread plain peanut butter over the top of the cake. It can also be enjoyed simply on its own.

For a birthday party, I suggest topping the cake with our gluten free sprinkles.

Substitute For Quark

You can use greek yogurt, ricotta cheese, cream cheese, or cottage cheese as a substitute for quark.

Again, avoid using fat free cream cheese, plain nonfat greek yogurt, or other low fat substitutes.

Can I Make This Cheesecake Without The Crust?

You certainly can make this creamy cheesecake without the crust. Just make sure the is enough gelatine for the cake to hold together. Ensure it is kept in the fridge for 24 hours to settle fully.

Can I Use Graham Cracker Crust?

With our recipe, you can use whatever base you prefer.

How To Make No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes?

Following the same recipe, prepare mini cake pans or muffin tin and fill them with a crust. Place into the fridge to settle.

Once hardened, fill the mini pans with cheese mixture and place into the fridge to set overnight.

Super simple to make cheesecake bites for a party or as a part of meal prep.

How Do You Store This Cheesecake?

Cheesecake should be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Can You Freeze No Bake Cakes? Yes, you can freeze no bake cakes. Wrap the parchment paper around the cake and then plastic wrap it. This way, you can freeze for up to 3 months.Whenever ready to use, take it out the day before and let it thaw in the fridge.

More Favorite Desserts

Brioche French toast casserole

White chocolate covered strawberries

Rhubarb dump cake

Sweet bread loaf

Gluten free bundt cake

Pin For Later

Need Support or have Questions? Join our Free Facebook Group.

Follow us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Flipboard, or YouTube.

For weekly New Recipes and a FREE E-Book get into our NEWSLETTER.

Full Recipe With Printable Version

I would be grateful if you could give us a 5-star rating.

No Bake Protein Cheesecake Recipe Zuzana Paar 5 from 55 votes Our No Bake Protein Cheesecake Recipe with wild blueberries and nutty crust is an excellent dessert with 8 grams of protein per piece. This low carb blueberry cheesecake is super easy to make and has become number one in your family. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Course Desserts Cuisine International Servings 12 Calories 341 kcal Equipment 1 Food Processor

1 Kitchen machine

1 Hand Immersion blender

1 Springform Pan

1 Parchment Paper

1 Cooking Pot Ingredients Base 1 Cup Hazelnuts

1 Cup Almonds

1 Cup Coconut Shreds

2 Tablespoons Coconut oil

1 Tablespoon Lemon juice

1 Tablespoon Cocoa

2 Tablespoons Sweetener Topping 1 Cup Wild blueberries

2 Cups Curd cheese (Quark)

4 Tablespoons Sweetener

2 Packets Agar or Gelatin

1 Cup Heavy cream Instructions Prepare all of the ingredients for the crust and cheese topping. I have explained each ingredient used in some detail above in the post.

Place all the nuts, coconut oil, cocoa, lemon juice, and sweetener into the food processor. Pulse a few times and let it all combine into one mass. Place the crust mixture at the bottom of the spring pan. Using a flat bottom of the glass, jar, or scoop, push the mixture into the base of the pan. Keep pushing in until you feel it is all hard and difficult to move. Refrigerate.

I have used wild blueberries, which are frozen and need to be cooked to soften up and release the juice. On medium heat, let them cook and soften. Add sweetener and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes. Once you feel enough liquid has been released, take your hand immersion blender and blend thoroughly into a paste. When blended, add gelatine and whisk all together. Let it cool to room temperature.

Using a kitchen machine, add heavy cream and whisk until stiff. Set aside. Use a second bowl to place quark, farmers' cheese, or curd cheese. Whisk to cream it a bit, and then add the blueberry mixture. Whisk again for all of the batter to combine. As last goes, whipped heavy cream. Add it in and gently mix it together.

Take the crust base from the fridge and pour the whole cheesecake mixture in. Gently shake the pan and level up the top if needed. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, best overnight. Video Notes Additions – you can add a tablespoon of lemon zest, chocolate chips, or vanilla extract.

– you can add a tablespoon of lemon zest, chocolate chips, or vanilla extract. Nuts for the crust – I have picked almonds, hazelnuts, and coconuts, but you are free to choose any nuts, almond flour, or seeds. To give extra nutrition, you can also add a few hemp seeds.

– I have picked almonds, hazelnuts, and coconuts, but you are free to choose any nuts, almond flour, or seeds. To give extra nutrition, you can also add a few hemp seeds. Extra protein – adding 2 scoops of vanilla protein powder, chocolate protein powder, or whey protein powder will increase your protein per serving. Nutrition Serving: 1PieceCalories: 341kcalCarbohydrates: 6gProtein: 10gFat: 15gSaturated Fat: 13gPolyunsaturated Fat: 3gMonounsaturated Fat: 10gTrans Fat: 0.002gCholesterol: 43mgSodium: 147mgPotassium: 212mgFiber: 3gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 300IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 194mgIron: 1mg Disclaimer Please note that nutrient values are estimates only. Variations can occur due to product availability and manner of food preparation. Nutrition may vary based on methods of origin, preparation, freshness of ingredients, and other factors. Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

More Desserts

Enjoy yummy desserts guilt-free with our clean eating recipes. From fruity treats to wholesome sweets, these easy and tasty recipes let you enjoy dessert while staying healthy. Satisfy your cravings with our clean eating desserts.